Best Father’s Day Gifts for Any Dad, Grandpa, and Hubby on Your List

When Father’s Day rolls around, it’s not always easy to shop for dads, husbands, or grandpas. Especially if the men in your life buy something they want for themselves whenever they see it, it can be hard to treat them to a fun surprise.

Finding the gifts Dad (or Grandpa or Hubby) didn’t know they needed is not for the faint-hearted. That’s why we’ve scoured the web, investigated some of our favorite brands, and polled real-life dads to find some of the best gift ideas for every type of dad.

So whether your favorite guy is a geek, a gardener, a gamer, a fitness fanatic, or – well, the list goes on – we’ve got the perfect gifts here.

Best of all, for all the last-minute shoppers (we totally get that) we have included plenty of gifts that ship quickly. You may even have enough time to grab a Father’s Day card and wrap the present!

For the Fitness dad: Renpho AI Smart Bike ($519.99, originally $799.99; renpho.com or amazon.com)

Smart exercise bikes powered by artificial intelligence apps have been a hot trend since before the pandemic began. And this RENPHO AI Smart Exercise Bike delivers everything Dad needs for an intense, personalized workout using the Swift and AI Gym apps. The bike also connects via Bluetooth to Peloton (iOS users only), Kinomap, XERT and other classes.

The AI Gym app provides 70+ classes and five different training modes with no membership fees required. Just add your own tablet or smartphone for the ultimate smart bike experience. At a fraction of the price of competitor smart bikes, the RENPHO AI Smart Bike delivers a smooth ride that will keep anyone motivated to work out more.

For the Gamer dad: Raycon Gaming Headphones ($119; rayconglobal.com)

Every gamer dad can use a good set of wireless gaming headphones for his Xbox, Playstation or PC. Raycon Gaming Headphones are lightweight, comfortable, affordable and sound great when connected to your phone or gaming system. The retractable HD microphone, which blocks out environmental sound, is a handy feature that makes these great for travel, too. Plus, the battery lasts up to 26 hours.

Four speakers for surround sound plus Haptic Vibration and HyperSync Low Latency create a super-immersive experience whether you’re listening to music, battling in Fortnite, or exploring the map in Elden Ring.

For the Geek dad: Celestron StarSense Explorer DX Telescope ($428.88; amazon.com)

Turn stargazing into a family activity with the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX telescope. A long-time trusted name in telescopes, Celestron combines a robust app with a 102 MM refractor telescope to create an easy-to-use, fun experience for beginners. The app helps you pinpoint objects in the sky on your smartphone screen and then find them in the telescope’s eyepiece. High transmission XLT optical coatings and excellent light gathering capabilities make it easy to find stars, planets, and other celestial objects. Pair it with this Celestron telescope bag to protect your investment when you’re not using it or take it on the road for camping adventures and other trips.

For the Techie dad: Seagate One Touch External Drive (starting at $79, originally $94.99; amazon.com)

Everyone could use more storage space for photos and videos nowadays, not to mention important digital files and documents. Lightweight, compact, affordable and nearly indestructible, the Seagate One Touch SSD solid-state external hard drive comes from a trusted name in data storage.

Rated 4.5 stars on Amazon, the drive can hold up to 2 TB of data (500 GB and 1 TB sizes are also available.) The drive connects easily to a laptop or desktop computer via USB-C cable and can transfer files at rates up to 1030 MB/s. You can also use the Android back-up app to transfer photos, videos and other files from your mobile device to the hard drive. The drive includes a 3-year limited warranty and Rescue Data Recovery Services.

For the TikTok dad: Tenkile Tripod ($45; amazon.com)

TikTok isn’t just for Gen Z. Roughly 30% of users on the social media platform identify as Gen X or older. Sp whether your dad likes cooking up kitchen treats and sharing on TikTok or embarrassing the kids with crazy dances, he can use a sturdy, flexible smartphone tripod to help him get the job done.

The crowdfunded startup, Tenikle, which appeared on ABC’s Shark Tank, makes the 360-degree bendable, suction cup tripod. Made with strong silicone suction cups designed to hold up to 33 pounds, the tripod can stick to a bicycle helmet for off-road adventures, a bathroom mirror or a refrigerator – virtually anywhere Dad needs to place it to capture the perfect shot!

For the Foodie dad: Goldbelly (Starting at $249.95; goldbelly.com)

There’s nothing like a high-quality, steakhouse steak. But dining out has gotten pricier than ever. Treat Dad to his choice of ribeye, filet mignon, or New York strip straight from Churchill’s Steakhouse in Spokane, Washington. Shipped by Goldbelly, the steaks come in a gorgeous gift box and set atop dry ice to stay cold for hours upon arrival at your door. Each gift box includes steak seasoning and herb finishing butter, plus detailed directions on how to prepare the perfect steak.

For the Grilling dad: Weber Genesis Grill ($1,319; amazon.com)

What better way to cook up those Churchill steaks than on a new grill? We’re sure Dad will love the top-rated Weber Genesis E-335 propane gas grill. The striking deep ocean blue barbecue grill will look great on any patio and the large grilling surface makes it easy to feed a crowd. And if he’s been asking for a smoker, you can’t go wrong with a NexGrill 2-in-1.

For the Gardening dad: Hori Knife ($27.50; amazon.com)

Every gardener needs a Hori Knife for digging in the garden, weeding, cutting roots, and even pruning. Dad will love this set that includes a sheath and gardening gloves. The 100% stainless steel 7-inch blade and 5-inch wood handle is an ergonomic combination that makes digging and cutting easy.

For the Work-at-Home dad: Worky Home Office ($149.99; amazon.com)

The Home Office by Worky is a portable, multifunction workstation that makes it easy to work from home, a favorite coffee shop, or anywhere in the world. This innovative concept custom-designed for a work-at-home world includes 15 essential office tools in one streamlined, easy-to-carry kit.

Worky has two standard outlets to charge a laptop or hold a power cube, plus USB-A and USB-C ports to charge multiple devices. It includes a built-in LED light for video conferencing, a magnetic dry erase board for to-do lists and notes, plus compartments to hold cables, paperwork, notepad and pens.

For the Audiophile dad: Kingston 7-in-1 Record Player ($249.95; amazon.com)

Combining old-world nostalgia with high-tech digital sound quality, the Electrohome Kingston 7-in-1 vintage vinyl record player has multiple music source options for the modern home. The turntable features a sapphire needle for the best, pure analog sound quality and accommodates 7-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch vinyl records at 33, 45, or 78 rpm.

The player connects via Bluetooth to smartphones or tablets for streaming audio and can also play MP3s through the USB drive. You can also play CDs or tune into AM/FM radio stations. Four high-performance speakers and custom EQ adjustment capabilities make it easy to get the sound you want. Choose from Walnut, Black, or Cherry wood.

For the Sentimental dad or Grandpa: Nixplay 10.1” Digital Picture Frame ($159.99, originally $209; amazon.com)

More than 2.5 million people are already enjoying watching their favorite memories on a Nixplay digital picture frame. If your dad or grandpa isn’t one of them, what are you waiting for? Use the Nixplay app on iOS or Android to pre-load favorite family photos and videos from Google Photos, Facebook or Instagram to give a gift your dad or grandpa will treasure for years.

The 10-inch, touchscreen picture frame can be wall-mounted or placed on a table in a horizontal or vertical configuration; content rotates automatically to accommodate the portrait or landscape orientation. The frame’s software connects to Amazon Alexa so you can use a voice command to choose the playlist you want to display.

For the dad who has Everything: Wooden Bird House ($37.50; amazon.com)

Still stumped on what to buy Dad this year? Emerging Green suggests a wooden birdhouse manufactured from reforested Chinese Fig Heartwood. Eco-friendly and lots of fun, this birdhouse will attract and help protect native bird species in your yard. Fully assembled and measuring 7 inches long by 6 inches wide and nearly a foot high, the birdhouse is designed to accommodate smaller birds like chickadees, finches, and bluebirds, while keeping squirrels and other critters away from the seed.

Dad will have hours of enjoyment watching the birds in his yard while knowing he’s also helping to preserve the local ecosystem.

