Shutterstock

Fathers can teach us a lot of useful hacks to get through life, and what skills they teach depend on the dad. For example, our father taught us to drive a stick-shift and the joy of cutting donuts in an empty parking lot, how to check oil levels manually (remember dip-sticks?) and how to change a tire.

Our big day to celebrate our beloved fathers (and father-figures) is coming up on Sunday, June 19. And traditional Father’s Day gifts have included things like ties and socks, which are useful but less-than-exciting gifts.

So we’ve assembled a list of well-reviewed gift ideas for all kinds of fathers, from “outdoorsy” to “indoorsy” dads and everyone in between, to help you celebrate the father figure in your life and let them know how much they mean to you.

Gifts for the Outdoorsy Dad

Backpacker Saxophone ($115; uncommongoods.com)

Has your dad ever been camping and thought, “Gee, if I only had my saxophone I could play some sweet Kenny G tunes in the woods”? Now you can make his dreams come true with this backpack-sized saxophone that fits perfectly into any small carry-all pack. Reviewers love the sound it makes, once you’ve mastered how to play it. It’s a fun and unique gift for the outdoor-loving dad who has everything.

Kershaw Leek Pocket Knife ($54.92; amazon.com)

Our own dad was a scout, and never left home without his trusty pocket knife, and we’ll bet your dad won’t leave this beauty behind either. The 3” steel blade, made by craftsmen in Oregon, folds neatly into the anodized aluminum handle that’s resistant to fading or scratching. The knife blade opens easily and can be deployed with only one hand, and it's perfect for all kinds of uses like opening packages, cutting zip ties, stripping wires, or maybe whittling around a campfire.

Time May Tell Men’s Hiking Socks ($13.99; amazon.com)

OK, we did say that socks were a lame Father’s Day gift, but we didn’t mean THESE socks from Time May Tell. These are one of the best hiking socks on the market, with moisture-wicking technology that keep feet cool and dry through an all-day hike. They’ve got built in arch support and the soft material reduces friction, which means fewer blisters. And they come in four fun designs.

Gifts for the Cocktail Loving Dad

Spirit Infusion Kit ($47.98; amazon.com)

Infused booze is all the rage these days, and flavored alcohol increases the number of fancy cocktails your dad can pour tenfold or more. We’re just guessing on that math, but getting your father this Spirit Infusion Kit is an easy answer to your gifting dilemmas. It comes with an infusion jar, a liquor bottle, funnel & strainer, and a chalkboard tag to label his creation, plus a recipe book he can use, or come up with his own unique infusions.

Silicone Whiskey Ice Ball & Cube Molds ($11.99, originally $12.99; amazon.com)

Any true whiskey drinker knows that to get the perfect glass, the ice should melt slowly into the whiskey, opening up the flavors and the bouquet without diluting the strength. These silicone trays create fun ice balls to impress the pickiest of whiskey fans. The trays leave no smell or flavor of their own, and the food-grade quality means they’re easy to pop the ice cubes out. They’re also really easy to clean and are BPA-free.

Mixology Bartender Kit ($54.99; amazon.com)

So he has the infused alcohol, fancy-pants ice cubes, and now dad can really show his mastery with this beautiful gold 23 piece cocktail bar set. The smooth bamboo holder and stainless steel materials will hold up to regular use, and the included cocktail recipe book means it will get a lot of regular use. It’s also available in black, copper, and silver.

Gifts for the Techie Dad

Beblau FOLD Portable Tech Organizer ($42.49; amazon.com)

Gone are the days of the pocket protector and now everything you might need is stored neatly in this FOLD Portable Tech Organizer. Attached to your laptop or notebook, it has pockets to hold business cards, straps to hold pens, cords, plugs, earphones, and a cell phone. Plus its flexible mesh pouch can hold power cords, external drives, and a mouse. It also functions as a desktop organizer or in a backpack.

Fanttik Mini Electric Screwdriver ($49.97; amazon.com)

Sleek and sophisticated looks are paired with agile design, with high and low torque settings as well as manual use with this electric screwdriver. It comes with 24 precision bits that are magnetic, so they stay in the case and also pick up screws. The USB charger powers this for two straight hours of use as well, and the small size makes it perfect for smaller jobs.

Gifts for the Foodie Dad

MEATER Plus Smart Meat Thermometer ($55.95, originally $69.97; amazon.com)

We’ve tried a lot of meat thermometers, so as not to get food poisoning, and most break down or just don’t give accurate temperatures. But Dad will be the ruler of his entire backyard grilling and smoking situation with this Bluetooth enabled meat thermometer from MEATER. With a range up to 165 feet and a companion app (for Android or iOS), there’s no need to stand watch over the grill. Instead, Dad can enjoy the party with the rest of the guests, and use custom alerts to know when the meat is done to perfection.

KAN Core Chef Knife ($139; amazon.com)

Now that the meat is cooked to the perfect temperature, and it has rested (that’s super important, we hear), it’s time to slice it up and serve it. In comes the KAN Core Chef Knife, with perfect balance and 66 layers of stainless steel. It’s razor-sharp right out of the box, and with the optional hammered-steel finish, it is truly a work of art.

PIBOSS Pizza Boss 3000 ($17.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

There’s not much to say about this pizza cutter shaped like a circular saw except to say it’s awesome. For the dad who loves both a perfect slice of pizza and an impeccable bevel cut, the Fred & Friends Pizza Boss is the perfect gift. It’s not just about the looks, however. This pizza cutter slices cleanly through your slices no matter how thick your crust.

