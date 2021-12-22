Best End-of-Year Sales To Shop Now – Best Buy, Macy’s, and More

With Christmas just around the corner, perhaps there’s a horde of gift cards coming your way. So, if you’ve been eyeing a bigger TV or you’re in desperate need of a new outfit for a New Years’ Eve party, we’ll be sourcing some of the best deals across major retailers like Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, Best Buy (BBY) - Get Best Buy Co., Inc. Report, Macy’s (M) - Get Macy's Inc Report, and Home Depot (HD) - Get Home Depot, Inc. Report.

Still looking for those last-minute gifts but unsure if it’ll arrive in time? Walmart is still offering some great deals on major categories, and Coach is offering an additional 10% off when you pick-up in-store. Giftcards.com also offers last minute electronic gift cards if you don’t want to brave the shopping madness, with a large catalog including Visa and Mastercard virtual accounts and retailers like Sephora and Wayfair.

We’ll be updating this list as we find other great deals through the rest of December, so be sure to check back for more.

MAJOR RETAILERS

Up to 41% off on iRobot Roombas on Amazon. Amazon

Amazon: Continuing their Epic Daily Deals, you can find Amazon Devices, computers, fashion, TVs, and kitchen appliances on sale for the rest of the year. Some of our favorite finds include their Amazon Essentials jackets that are both reasonably priced and good quality.

Best Buy: Offering 24-hour flash sales by category, including TVs, laptops, Apple products, headphones, soundbars, and more.

Chewy: Currently offering daily deals up to 50% off dog and cat treats, and Buy 1, Get one Free mix and match toys.

Home Depot: Up to 40% off select tools, special savings on select appliances and up to 50% off select bedroom furniture, bedding, lighting and ceiling fans.

Macy’s: Last minute gift sale 25-60% off for women’s, men’s kids, bed and bath, jewelry. and kitchen appliances. Take an extra 15% off select sale and clearance styles with code GIFT.

Walmart: Last-minute deals by Christmas when you book pick-up and delivery through 12/24. Currently offering deals on all major categories, including toys, home, beauty, kitchen, and fashion.

WOMEN’S

Turtleneck sweater starting at $48.99 at J.Crew. J.Crew

Anthropologie: Take an extra 40% off all sale items, and 30% off dresses, shoes, and more for two days only.

Coach: 30-50% off sale styles and take an instant 10% off when you buy online and pick up in-store.

Free People: Free express shipping on app orders $150+ in the US, and free shipping on all orders and free returns.

Hudson’s Bay: Pre-Boxing Daay sale up to 70% off on women’s and men’s fashion, shoes, kids and home goods.

J.Crew: Extra 40% off sale styles, use code SHOP40.

Naadam: The $75 sweater never gets old. Available in nine new colors, this is the cashmere sweater that started it all. Available in mustard, red, powder blue, lavender, and many more, this sweater can be a staple in any collection.

Urban Outfitters: Get 15% off every purchase plus free shipping. Get $25 off a future purchase when you buy a $75 e-gift card.

MEN’S

Ready Flex Slim-Fit Suit Jacket for $149 at Kenneth Cole. Kenneth Cole

Columbia: Up to 50% off sale styles. This men’s fleece jacket is down to $29.99 (originally $60).

Hugo Boss: Holiday sale up to 30% off, with higher discounts on top of sale styles.

Kenneth Cole: Buy more, save more event. $25 off orders of $50+, or $50 off orders $100+.

Nike: Save up to 50% off on markdowns for both men’s and women’s shoes and apparel.

Olivers: The Mystery Box caught our eye, with markdowns to $275 (a $600 value). The sale runs through Jan. 13.

Perry Ellis: 30-50% off holiday favorites both online and in-store.

BEAUTY & HYGEINE

Anastasia Sun Dipped Glow Kit for $20 at Sephora. Sephora

Quip: Save 40% on smart brushes and bundles with code GIFTYOURMOUTH at checkout.

Sephora: Extra 20% off sale items with code YEARENDSALE. Sale ends 1/1. Also grab free shipping with code FREESHIP.

SkinStore: Free 2-day shipping for delivery before Christmas when you spend $80+. Use code EXPRESS.

SokoGlam: Currently offering a complimentary gift with orders over $85+. We just recently purchased the Neogen Green Tea Foam Cleanser, which is a must-try for oily and combination skin.

HOME

Automatic Pasta Maker for $249.96 at Sur La Table. Sur La Table

Bed, Bath and Beyond: Orders over $39 delivered to your door for FREE through 12/24. Save 20% off entire purchase with store pickup.

Boll & Branch: Take an extra 15% off sale with orders $300+. Use code WRAPUP. Well known for their luxury sheets, Boll & Branch also has bath towels, robes and mattress toppers.

Dyson: Save $100 on select Dyson products, like the Cyclone V10 and the Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool purifier.

Sur La Table: Up to 40% off Philips, now through Dec. 26. The Automatic Pasta Maker is currently marked down to $249.96 (originally $399.95). Their Holiday Wrap Up Sale also offers up to 55% off last-minute gifts, such as a 12-piece steak dinner set, electric salt & pepper mill set, and many more.

EVENTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble: Offering a buy one, get one 50% off on mix-and-match books.

Hulu: Get Hulu + Live TV (now with Disney+ and ESPN+) for $69.99 per month.

NFL Game Pass: Replay every game for $9.99 a month. You can watch the full broadcast or a condensed game in under 45 minutes. Starts with a 7-day free trial.

Vivid Seats: Now through Jan. 13, you can find great NCAA college bowl tickets today through Vivid Seats. The following discount codes provide discounts to either new or returning customers. NEWVIVID15 - $15.00 discount for purchases of $100.00 or more for new customers VIVID10 - $10.00 discount for purchases of $100.00 or more for returning customers