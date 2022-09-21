You Aren't Cleaning Your Dryer Enough

This genius tool on Amazon can make old dryers work like new. Find out how to get it for 40% off.

iStock

Did you know there’s a way to revitalize your old clothes dryer for less than the price of one shirt you clean with it?

A clean lint trap is the key to drying with maximum efficiency. If your lint trap is clogged, your clothes will stay damp, and you even run the risk of starting a fire. According to U.S. Fire Administration, 2,900 home dryer fires are reported each year. Failure to clean the dryer is the leading cause of fires.

This genius product can help fix dryer hazards. It can cleans dryers, coils behind a refrigerator and other hard-to-reach dusty places. Other bonus: It’s cheap, and you can get it right now for almost half off.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Deep clean for like-new appliances

The Holikme Vent Cleaner is a long, flexible brush that reaches inside the unseen portions of your dryer and pulls out lint you didn’t even know was there. The 29-inch stem is made from stainless steel and the handle is made from real wood.

One five-star reviewer said that this brush changed how their dryer works and is even useful around the house. They raved:

“I had no idea that I had so much lint stuck in my dryer vent. I was able to deep clean and this brush will help me stay on top of it. I also used it under my refrigerator and am embarrassingly admitting there were a lot of dust bunnies under it. The brush will bend any way needed and allow me to get into tight spaces very easily.”

This cleaning brush is an Amazon’s Choice product, and right now you can get a pack of two for 40% off. That means you can keep one for dusting and one specifically for your dryer, and each costs less than $5. Be sure to take advantage of this deal quickly and save time and money drying and re-drying clothes.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.