Best DIY Home Security System

Ring, owned by Amazon, has been a trusted name in smart home devices since the introduction of the Ring video doorbell in 2012. If you’re looking for an affordable, comprehensive, and reliable do-it-yourself home security system, the Ring Alarm Pro delivers on every count, and is one of the best home security systems on the market today.

When you’re buying a DIY home security system, you want components that are easy to use and easy to install, expandable to fit the needs of your home, compatible with existing technology in the house, and – most importantly – makes you feel secure on every level.

The Ring Alarm Pro offers professional monitoring services for a small monthly fee, as well as network security and back-ups to ensure that even if your wifi goes down, your home is protected. With these features, a DIY security system can be as good as a professionally installed system – except at a fraction of the cost. The Ring Alarm Pro has a lot going for it, including:

Affordability

Ease-of-installation

Flexibility

Expandability

Maven Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Ring Alarm Pro Functionality

Ring Alarm Pro 14-piece kit ($379.99; amazon.com) Amazon

The Ring Alarm Pro base station with a built-in eero Wi-Fi 6 router covers up to 1,500 square feet of your home and property starts at $249. The alarm system is highly customizable. If you want a complete system that will protect up to four windows or doors, and adds motion detection to one room or hallway, you can opt for the 8-piece kit ($299.99) . The 14-piece kit ($379.99) doubles the number of contact sensors to eight and adds a second motion detector. You will receive two keypads and a range extender.

The system is fully compatible with the Ring Video doorbell ($99.99) and Ring security cameras (starting at $179.99) to give your home complete protection. You can also add sensors to notify you if smoke or carbon monoxide is detected, or if the sensors detect freezing pipes or floods. If you subscribe to Ring Protect Pro, the professional monitoring service, you can save money on your insurance and local first responders will also be notified of emergency situations.

The professional monitoring provided by Ring Protect Pro also includes network security and back-up WiFi, as well as Alexa Guard Plus, which makes Alexa your virtual home security guard. With the service, Alexa can notify you of sounds in your home if you’re not there and you can also call for emergency help through your Echo device.

Ring also connects with Google Home and other third-party smart home components. Ring offers solar options to power spotlights and outdoor camera with a small, unobtrusive solar panel that mounts on your home.

Ring Alarm Pro vs. SimpliSafe

Ring Alarm System’s closest competitor, the SimpliSafe do-it-yourself security system, is also highly rated by consumer review sites. The Ring Alarm Pro seems to deliver more expandability options although SimpliSafe has added outdoor camera capabilities, which was previously a huge shortcoming of the system.

SimpliSafe and Ring Alarm Pro are both similar in pricing for both hardware and professional monitoring services, depending on the options you choose.

In Conclusion

A solid, reliable DIY home security system can provide peace-of-mind whether you’re home or away. It can cost you anywhere from $250 to $500 depending on options chosen, but the Ring Alarm Pro system could easily pay for itself a thousand times over by helping you and your family avert just one emergency situation. If you're looking to avoid costly set-up and monthly service fees, we consider the Ring Alarm Pro one of the best do-it-yourself home security systems.