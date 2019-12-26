10 Best Travel Destinations for New Year's Eve

Happy holidays to one and all! Now good luck making plans.

New Year's Eve is one of the most difficult holidays on the calendar to plan for. Plan too big and you usually end up disappointed, with a party that never seems to quite live up to the hype. Plan too small, though, and it's easy to feel like you're missing out on one of the biggest nights of the year.

This is a hard holiday to pull off.

So, instead of trying to plan the perfect party, try traveling. While New Year's Eve is a hard night to plan, it's an excellent opportunity to take a vacation. Between slow offices and holiday time off, December 31 may just be that opportunity to see the world you've been waiting for.

And there's no harm in trying to find a great New Year's Eve celebration while you're at it. For example, try one of these top ten destinations for a great start to 2018.

