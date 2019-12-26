10 Best Travel Destinations for New Year's Eve

Have a little extra time off after Christmas? Try planning a trip to one of these ten destinations.
Happy holidays to one and all! Now good luck making plans.

New Year's Eve is one of the most difficult holidays on the calendar to plan for. Plan too big and you usually end up disappointed, with a party that never seems to quite live up to the hype. Plan too small, though, and it's easy to feel like you're missing out on one of the biggest nights of the year.

This is a hard holiday to pull off.

So, instead of trying to plan the perfect party, try traveling. While New Year's Eve is a hard night to plan, it's an excellent opportunity to take a vacation. Between slow offices and holiday time off, December 31 may just be that opportunity to see the world you've been waiting for.

And there's no harm in trying to find a great New Year's Eve celebration while you're at it. For example, try one of these top ten destinations for a great start to 2018.

10. Puerto Rico

Instead of partying, maybe ring in the new year by doing some good.

We'll not mince words, Puerto Rico needs help. Hurricane Maria levelled the island's infrastructure, leaving nearly half of Puerto Rico without power even to this day. New estimates have totaled the death tally up from 55 people to over 1,000. Drinking water remains an issue for many residents, who can often scarcely afford the bottled water shipped in.

You can help.

"Traveling to Puerto Rico," said Jose Izquierdo, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, "to celebrate the New Year is the perfect way to get a head start on resolutions to both travel and give back more in 2018. Tourism continues to be vital to Puerto Rico's road to recovery."

Whether contributing to the local economy through your dollars, or contributing to the rebuilding efforts through your time, you can start 2018 feeling great about yourself.

