The Best Deals From Wayfair's Way Day Event

We are counting down the days until the epic Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales event, but that doesn't mean major deals aren't already underway following Amazon's Early Access event and Target's Deal Days in early October. Wayfair is up next on the list, kicking the shopping season into high gear.

How? Wayfair's Way Days are back for just two days. From now until end of day on Oct. 27 you can score up to 80% off nearly every category of product that the online retailer offers. So don't wait to spruce up your home office with a new desk, upgrade your kitchen with cookware, give your bedroom a makeover, and even splurge on some holiday décor.

And you can see every item that is on-sale here, but let's be honest -- that is a lot to sort through. So we're doing the hard work and sharing our favorite deals from Wayfair's Way Day sales event.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Top Deals

Getting a discount on a Dyson vacuum is a great rare find, and this V8 Absolute at Wayfair is a way to do just that. This powerful cordless stick vacuum is 32% off at $339.99 and includes an extra vacuum head for cleaning.

This two-set square dish cookware is non-stick, PFOA free, dishwasher safe and PTFE free. The larger dish size is great for desserts, casseroles, roasting vegetables and broiling fish. The small dish is designed for breading, prep work, casseroles and gratins for two. Safe for the freezer, oven, microwave, dishwasher and metal utensils.

Cookware and Appliances

This might not be a Kitchen Aid Stand Mixer, but this option by Cusiniart comes in 12 colors and is down to $179.95 from $249.95. It boasts a large 5.5-quart size bowl and multiple speeds to mix anything to perfection.

Ever needed to blend something in a pinch? Or rather after a blender like tool that doesn't take up as much space? The Magic Bullet deserves a look and comes with several attachments.

This Le Creuset Teakettle features a fire design, just like all Le Creuset products. This 1.25-Quart teakettle will not only be a centerpiece on a stove top, but is also highly functional.

This 18-piece cooking set by Rachel Ray is an easy way to give your kitchen a stylish and functional upgrade. Not only do you get a bevy of pots, bowls, and pans, but you also get spatulas and spoons.

This 10-piece hammered copper set can do it all - oven safe, induction capable, non-stick, cool touch handles, dishwasher save and more. PTFE and PFOA free. The set comes with a stock pot, two saucepans, 2 frying pans, steamer basket and lids.

Furniture

At 53% off there is a lot to like about this Dacula TV stand. It can comfortable fit a TV up to 70-inches and is made from a whiskey maple with a smooth top finish. You'll score plenty of spots for hiding cables and various streaming devices.

This shoe rack pairs a fun design with exposed metal siding and rustic wood shelf finish for the three levels. It can comfortably hold up to 9 pairs of shoes as well.

This armchair in "Peacock Blue, Sea Green" can be the perfect accent piece in any room. It provides a pop of color and a comfortable seating option with an upholstered finish.

A floor lamp is an easy to to light a room, especially if you don't want to go down the route of power tools and installation. This option is 51% off at $54.99 and stands at a tall 68-inches.

This coffee table features a sleek marble gray design all around, but also offers an open design for easy storage underneath. You can store books, buckets, and really anything that will fit.

This particular sale price is for the 8 foot by 10 foot area size, but comes in over 30 different sizes and shapes. This unique rug is stain resistant, anti-fatigue and traffic resistant, and hid and pet friendly.

Bedding

Over 118,000 reviewers can't be wrong. Don't overspend on sheets, especially if you're on the prowl for a new set for the guest bedroom before your family arrives for the holidays. Coming in over 25 different colors, it should match almost any duvet set.

This 8-piece bedding set comes with comforter, pillowcases, pillow shams, two sheets and a bed skirt. Designed in a microfiber material (so it's non-pilling and wrinkle-resistant), it's machine washable and dryer safe.

It's closeout pricing for this Way Day sale. This Lewis microfiber coverlet set comes with pillow shams, quilt or coverlet and dust ruffle.

Simple and inexpensive doesn't mean cheap. These Wayfair Basics throw pillows are perfect for your bed or couch, adding a pop of color at a great price.

Seasonal Decorations

This festive green fir artificial Christmas tree features metal-hinged branches with lush green realistic needle-like leaves. The iron frame will need some assembly, of course, but is easy set up and doesn't require additional parts. Flame-retardant and resistant to rust, its safe to use both indoors and outdoors.

We have to admit - we definitely laughed when we saw this inflatable Buddy from Elf available! It's lighted with LED bulbs and can be used both indoors and outdoors. It is six feet high and weighs just under four pounds.

Not quite sure about a friend of family's sense of style? This Costa Farm live bonsai plant is just what you need to bring a little life during the gift giving season. Perfect for a home office or apartment, a Bonsai will not only add a little pop of vibrancy to the room, it promotes better air quality as well.

Available in gold, pewter and black, this 9 branch electric Menorah weighs six pounds and is almost 17-inches tall. Reviewers claim the LED bulbs do not get hot, and is even bigger in person than expected.

Prices are accurate and items are in stock at the time of publishing.