Best Deals to Look for in November 2020

I find people are keeping a close eye on their spending these days. This is especially true as the holiday season is fast approaching. Luckily, November offers us 30 days of significant savings. From the first of the month when health care open enrollment begins, until the last day of the month when we hit the Cyber Monday sales, here are your November best buys.

Open enrollment: If you are shopping for new medical coverage or want to make changes to your current medical insurance plan, this is the time. November 1 until December 15 is open enrollment. Start early because the process can take some time. You can go to HealthCare.gov to search for plans in your state. Take time to research the plans. Compare things like deductibles, co-payments, and the coverage each plan offers.

Military Veterans Day deals: In honor of Veterans Day, veterans and military can get additional deals on everything from car washes to free meals. Sites like Militarybenefits.info and Military.com help you navigate what deals are offered.

Electronics: Black Friday is known for two things: early shopping hours and great deals on electronics. Look for deals starting early in November as some stores offer Black Friday deals starting the week before or even sooner. Look for additional savings on “Open-Box” items. These are electronics which usually are returns, floor samples or a prior year’s model. Just be certain there is a written warranty included.

>> Plus, from Robert Powell's Retirement Daily on TheStreet: How Much Should I Spend on an Engagement Ring?

Cooking and baking supplies: Thanksgiving is the kick-off day to the holiday baking season, which means baking supplies and ingredients will be going on sale. Expect to see deals by the second week of November. If a sale item is out of stock, ask for a raincheck. This will allow you to get the item at the sale price when it is back in-stock, even if it’s no longer on sale.

Tools: There are two times during the year that you will find deals on tools. The first is Father’s Day and the other is Black Friday. Some specials come in the form of a bonus with a purchase or tool sets offering a package deal. If you are buying through a home improvement store, ask about military and senior discounts.

Perfume and cosmetics: Rarely do department store discount cosmetics and perfumes but they do offer specials during the holiday season. Look for a gift with purchase or a purchase with purchase. Stock up on what you need now and take advantage of all the freebies that come along with your purchase.

Get Price Adjustments

No matter what you buy, I always recommend saving your receipts for a potential price adjustment. This is especially true this time of the year. Often prices are being reduced weekly leading up to Christmas. Many stores, especially larger department stores, will give you a period to get money back if the item you purchase goes down in price, meaning, the difference between what you paid and the new sale price would be credited back to you. The usual price adjustment period is 10-14 days. So, mark your calendars to check back with the store. Usually you just need to bring in the receipt, not the merchandise, to get the adjustment.

Jeanette Pavini is an Emmy Award winning journalist specializing in consumer news and protection. She is a regular contributor to The Street’s Retirement Daily. Her work includes reporting for CBS, MarketWatch, WSJ Sunday and USA Today. Jeanette has contributed to The Today Show and a variety of other media outlets. You can follow her moneysaving tips on Facebook: Jeanette Pavini: Better Ways to Save Community or go to JeanettePavini.com.