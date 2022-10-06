The Best Deals From Target Deal Days

Target knows that Black Friday is still well over a month away, but they want to get the sales and deals party started early. And just like that, Target Deal Days is back in full force.

From Oct. 6 until Oct.8 you can score thousands of deals across pretty much every product category. And that includes toys, clothing, bedding, home goods, electronics, and even home furniture.

While you can dive into the Deal Days page and sort through all the deals, we’re doing the heavy lifting and sharing our favorite deals from Target's (TGT) event. And here’s the scoop -- you don’t need to be a Red Card holder to score the savings, it’s open to everyone.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Favorite Deals From Target Deal Days

For some a morning cup of joe is the only way to start the day. And you can spice up and simplify your morning routine with this Nespresso VertuoPlus machine that brews cups of coffee and espresso in a jiffy. It offers a large water reservoir and comes with a sampling pack of Vertuo coffee pods.

Cleaning, specifically vacuuming, doesn’t have to be boring. This Dyson V8 cordless vacuum comes in a bright shade of red with purple accents and is light enough to be brought all around your home. Plus, it has plenty of suction to suck up any mess. It’s 30% off at just $299.99.

There is a good chance that a KitchenAid Stand Mixer is on your dream kitchen bucket list, and this $170 discount might just make it a reality. This versatile kitchen countertop mixer can be used to craft all sorts of delectable goodies.

If you’re anything like me, digging through the sea of mismatched plastic containers can be a real bummer and headache. So this deal on a 34-piece food storage set from Rubbermaid is not one to miss.

If you’re after an elegant way to spice up your home office, while also gaining an ample amount of storage this Open Ladder Bookshelf deserves a look. At 72-inches in height and with six rungs, you’ll have plenty of room to store items.

Already getting into the spooky season or holiday spirit? This nonstick cookie sheet is super cheap and the perfect companion to some fresh cookie dough.

Relive moments from the first season of “The Bad Batch” on Disney+ by building the Attack Shuttle. This Lego set comes with five minifigures (plus a mini droid), three vehicles, and totals in at 969 pieces.

Target is offering a full 50% off Beats Solo 3 On-Ear Headphones in Black or Rose Gold. These offer a long runtime, crisp sound, and fast pairing with all your Apple devices thanks to a custom Bluetooth chip.

Other Savings During Target Deal Days

In addition to individual savings on specific products, Target is also offering a number of gift cards with purchase of an item and general savings across categories.

For starters, if you can score a $5 Target Gift Card with the purchase of $25 of specific beauty products. Similarly, you can get a $10 gift card when you spend $50 on food and use in-store pickup or same day delivery.

And if you’re a fan of pajamas -- including adult onesies --, sweatshirts, sweatpants, or slippers, Target is offering up to 40% off select styles for women, men, and children. You can continue the cozy trend with up to 40% off bedding classics like sheets, pillows, beds, and other comfy essentials.

The current daily deal for Oct. 6 is up to 50% off Saracina Home furniture, which is offering savings on coffee tables, nightstands, home entertainment cabinets, and storage solutions. Additionally, you can save up to 50% off on electronics and toys, and up to 40% off appliances or home care.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.