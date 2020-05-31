There is no doubt the way we shop has changed over the last few months. Since most retailers have been closed, consumers have been turning to shopping online. Additionally, people are also more aware of how much money they are spending. Saving money has come to the forefront for most purchases. Here are just some of the items you may find the best deals on in the month of June.

Stock up on calcium: June is National Dairy Month, which means you may find extra deals on dairy products. Launching in 1937, National Milk Month was established to promote milk. In addition to milk, expect to find deals on cheese, yogurt, ice cream and a variety of other dairy products. If you find a good deal, don’t forget you can freeze milk and some cheeses.

Put on the paint: June is one of the months when paint goes on sale. This is in part due to the nice weather, when more folks want to tackle their home improvement to-do list. If you’re not ready to commit to a color but you don’t want to pass up a deal, buy non-tinted paint. Just be sure to confirm that once you do decide on a color, you can come back to the store and they will tint it and shake it up for you at no charge. This way you get the deal but buy yourself some time. Another option is to buy small tester cans to see how different colors look on your walls. These sample sizes are also great if you have a small section to paint. Some manufacturers offer rebates on paint purchases, so be sure to ask.

Deals for Dad: Father’s Day hits mid-month but you can find the deals throughout the entire 30 days in honor of dad. In the past, you could find deals on camping and other outdoor activities. You still may be able to find those this year, although some people are putting these activities on hold. This year, the deals will likely be more along the lines of home improvement. Make it fun for Dad and take on a project together. You can watch instructional videos and work together on a few projects around the house.

Spring clothing: If you are in need of new clothes, you are in luck. June is a great time to get deals on spring styles. Look for additional coupons and reward savings from the larger department stores. Many clothes that work in the spring can carry through to summer. You will find some of the best deals on swimwear after the Fourth of July.

Go fishing: Some states offer free fishing days and others offer free fishing weekends. Check out Takemefishing.org to find out the free dates in your state. You can also find updates for the CDC recommendations and other COVID 19 updates.

Go nuts for doughnuts: June 5 is National Doughnut Day. Check with your local doughnut shops for doughnut deals. Some shops will even be giving away free doughnuts.

Jeanette Pavini is an Emmy Award winning journalist specializing in consumer news and protection. She is a regular contributor to The Street’s Retirement Daily. Her work includes reporting for CBS, MarketWatch, WSJ Sunday and USA Today. Jeanette has contributed to "The Today Show" and a variety of other media outlets. You can follow her moneysaving tips on Facebook: Jeanette Pavini: Better Ways to Save Community, or go to JeanettePavini.com.