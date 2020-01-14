Are you ready for a warm, sunny vacation? Or an adventure trip?
A cruise, perhaps?
About 32 million people are expected to go on a cruise in 2020, according to the Cruise Lines International Association, and there are almost 300 ships to choose from.
Each ship has its unique qualities—while almost all of them have bars, different styles of restaurants and swimming pools, others offer outdoor movie theaters, climbing walls, mini-golf courses, skydiving…one Carnival (CCL) - Get Report ship that will set sail this year has a roller coaster. There’s plenty to do on these ships. Some are cleaner than others. Some are more family-oriented, others are more geared toward adventure, or culture, or fine dining.
To find the best cruise ships, Cruise Critic, a cruise review site and online community that boasts about 6 million cruise fans, ranked the ships based on member reviews. The ships on this list all had a minimum number of member reviews and ratings in a particular category in order to be included in that category's top 10.
Based on Cruise Critics rankings, these are some of the best cruise ships overall, followed by the best ships for entertainment, families, and shore excursions, as well as ships with the best service, best dining, and best cabins.
The Best Cruise Ships Overall:
1. Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox was also in the top 10 for:
- Best entertainment
- Best service
- Best for first-timers
- Best value
- Best dining
- Best cabins
2. Allure of the Seas (Royal Caribbean)
Allure of the Seas was also in the top 10 for:
- Best cabins
- Best dining
- Best for entertainment
- Best for families
- Best for first-timers
- Best service
- Best for shore excursions
- Best value
3. Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse was also in the top 10 for:
- Best cabins
- Best dining
- Best service
- Best value
4. Harmony of the Seas (Royal Caribbean)
This ship was also in the top 10 in these categories:
- Best cabins
- Best dining
- Best for entertainment
- Best for first-timers
- Best for shore excursions
- Best value
5. Celebrity Reflection
This ship was also in the top 10 in these categories:
- Best cabins
- Best dining
- Best for first-timers
- Best service
- Best value
6. Regal Princess
This ship was also in the top 10 in these categories:
- Best for entertainment
- Best for families
- Best value
7. Symphony of the Seas (Royal Caribbean)
This ship was also in the top 10 in these categories:
- Best cabins
- Best for entertainment
- Best for families
8. Celebrity Summit
This ship was also in the top 10 in these categories:
- Best dining
- Best service
- Best value
9. Nieuw Amsterdam (Holland America Line)
This ship was also in the top 10 in these categories:
- Best cabins
- Best dining
- Best service
- Best value
10. Oasis of the Seas (Royal Caribbean)
This ship was also in the top 10 in these categories:
- Best for entertainment
- Best for families
- Best for first-timers
Best Entertainment
These ships were voted best for entertainment:
MSC Musica
The MSC Musica has a see-through piano and live shows including Cirque du Soleil.
Liberty of the Seas
This ship was also on the list for best for shore excursions.
Enchantment of the Seas
Voters also picked Enchantment of the Seas as one of the best for dining.
Island Princess
Island Princess holds 2,200 guests and 900 crew, and was refurbished in December 2017.
Best Cabins
These ships were voted as having the best cabins:
Anthem of the Seas
Of Anthem’s 2,090 cabins, 1,570 of them have balconies, and many others have virtual balconies, which have large flat screens that display a real-time view.
Disney Dream
Disney Dream was also voted one of the best for families.
Carnival Breeze
This ship was also on the list for best value and best for shore excursions.
Best for Dining:
For fine dining and great food, these ships were among the top 10.
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette also made the list for best service.
Celebrity Infinity
Infinity is being modernized and will set sail again in November 2020.
Best Value:
Carnival Inspiration
This ship has a water park, mini-golf, a comedy club, kids clubs and adults-only retreats.
Best for Families:
Disney Magic
Disney’s (DIS) - Get Report first cruise ship is painted in the same colors as Mickey Mouse.
Ruby Princess
Ruby Princess is based in Los Angeles for cruises to Mexico, Hawaii and and along the California coast, as well as New Zealand.
Jewel of the Seas (Royal Caribbean)
Royal Caribbean's (RCL) - Get Report Jewel of the Seas also made the list for best service.
Carnival Glory
Carnival Glory was also voted one of the best ships for shore excursions
Freedom of the Seas (Royal Caribbean)
This big ship, once the world’s largest until 2007, holds 3,634 passengers and 1,300 crew.
Best for Shore Excursions:
For those who like to disembark and go on new adventures, passengers on these ships loved their shore excursions.
- Carnival Valor
- Carnival Splendor
- Carnival Triumph
- Carnival Conquest
- Carnival Dream (Carnival Dream was also voted one of the best ships for first-timers.)
Pictured are the Carnival Conquest, left, and the Carnival Valor.
Best for First Timers:
If you've never taken a cruise before, these ships could be one of your best bets.
- Viking Sky
- Viking Star
- Viking Sea
Pictured is the Viking Star, a small ship that holds 930 passengers.
Marella Discovery 2 (Royal Caribbean)
Marella Discovery 2 has seven restaurants, two pools, a mini golf course and an outdoor cinema.
Best Service:
Serenade of the Seas (Royal Caribbean)
The ship holds 2,490 guests and 891 crew.
Vision of the Seas (Royal Caribbean)
Vision of the Seas sails in Northern European ports in summer, and Caribbean cruises in winter out of Tampa, Fla.
See all of the Cruisers' Choice Awards at CruiseCritic.