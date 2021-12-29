If you have dreams of traveling more when you retire, you’re not alone.

By the end of 2019, there were about 432,000 retired American workers living in foreign countries receiving Social Security benefits, according to the Social Security Administration. About 28% of these beneficiaries are Canada and Japan. Obtaining residency in Canada can be a challenge, according to Expatra, and Japan is one of the most expensive countries in the world to live.

And cost is a factor for many retirees who head abroad, looking for a way to enjoy a higher-end lifestyle on a smaller budget. About 53% of American expats surveyed by Internations said cost of living abroad was a benefit (23% of those surveyed are retired.)

A comparison of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and Alexandria ,Va., shows that consumer prices are 145% higher in Alexandria, rent is 201% higher and groceries are 173% higher, according to the Numbeo comparison tool. You would need around $6,300 a month in Alexandria to maintain the same standard of life that you can have with $2,400 in Puerto Vallarta. The estimated average Social Security retirement benefit for 2022 is $1,657, AARP says.

TheStreet Recommends: Retirement Is More Than a Solid Financial Plan

There are other critical things to consider before retiring abroad besides cost and climate. These include taxes, bank accounts, visas and residency, and, while you can collect Social Security overseas, your Medicare generally doesn’t pay for care outside the U.S., so quality affordable healthcare and insurance matters. What languages do people speak there? Are the residents friendly and the government stable?

This list of the best countries to retire abroad comes from World Population Review and InternationalLiving’s annual global retirement index, which ranks countries based on opinions and real-life experiences of these factors compiled by retirees living in various destinations around the world.

Shutterstock 1. Panama Total score: 88.9

Visa score: 100

Healthcare score: 81

Climate Score: 85

Cost of living score: 73

2021 population: 4.4 million Panama Panama occupies a narrow strip of land that connects South and Central America. The Panama Canal has helped make Panama one of the richest countries in the region. The main requirement for expat retirees to live there is to have a pension of at least $1,000 a month, according to International Living. 2. Costa Rica Total score: 87.8

Visa score: 88

Healthcare score: 87

Climate Score: 91

Cost of living score: 74

2021 population: 5.1 million Costa Rica Costa Rica is a peaceful country and a popular travel destination thanks to its natural beauty and sustainable tourism practices. Shutterstock 3. Mexico Total score: 87.4

Visa score: 88

Healthcare score: 87

Climate Score: 88

Cost of living score: 74

2021 population: 130 million Mexico Most Americans retire to Mexico and Canada. Cities like Puerto Vallarta and San Miguel de Allende are popular retirement spots. 4. Ecuador Total score: 87

Visa score: 93

Healthcare score: 89

Climate Score: 95

Cost of living score: 72

2021 population: 17.9 million Ecuador Nature lovers will enjoy Ecuador for its ecological diversity. Retirees can enjoy the conveniences of the U.S. dollar currency and other modern conveniences including high-speed internet, good public transportation, and affordable healthcare and housing, according to International Living. Pictured is Quito, Ecuador. 5. Malaysia Total score: 86

Visa score: 94

Healthcare score: 95

Climate Score: 78

Cost of living score: 82

2021 population: 32.8 million Shutterstock Malaysia English is a common first language here, and a retired couple can easily live on $2,500 a month, according to International Living. mehdi33300 / Shutterstock 6. Colombia Total score: 85.4

Visa score: 81

Healthcare score: 85

Climate Score: 90

Cost of living score: 88

2021 population: 51.3 million Colombia Bogata is the capital and largest city, with over 7 million people. Medellin is a popular destination for retirees. Pictured is Cartagena, a port city on Colombia’s Caribbean coast that enjoys a temperate climate. Shutterstock 7. Portugal Total score: 85.2

Visa score: 84

Healthcare score: 76

Climate Score: 88

Cost of living score: 77

2021 population: 10.2 million Shutterstock 8. Peru Total score: 84

Visa score: 85

Healthcare score: 81

Climate Score: 88

Cost of living score: 92

2021 population: 33.4 million Shutterstock 9. Thailand Total score: 83.5

Visa score: 71

Healthcare score: 92

Climate Score: 83

Cost of living score: 94

2021 population: 70 million 10. Spain Total score: 82.2

Visa score: 74

Healthcare score: 85

Climate Score: 87

Cost of living score: 75

2021 population: 46.8 million wjarek / Shutterstock 11. France Total score: 81.7

Visa score: 71

Healthcare score: 93

Climate Score: 82

Cost of living score: 66

2021 population: 65.4 million 12. Cambodia Total score: 81.2

Visa score: 80

Healthcare score: 80

Climate Score: 73

Cost of living score: 100

2021 population: 16.9 million Shutterstock 13. Italy Total score: 81.2

Visa score: 82

Healthcare score: 77

Climate Score: 83

Cost of living score: 73

2021 population: 60.4 million Shutterstock 14. Belize Total score: 80.8

Visa score: 87

Healthcare score: 81

Climate Score: 75

Cost of living score: 70

2021 population: 404,914 15. Malta Total score: 80.3

Visa score: 76

Healthcare score: 79

Climate Score: 83

Cost of living score: 68

2021 population: 442,784 Shutterstock 16. Honduras Total score: 80

Visa score: 90

Healthcare score: 80

Climate Score: 83

Cost of living score: 78

2021 population: 10.1 million 17. Bolivia Total score: 79.8

Visa score: 76

Healthcare score: 80

Climate Score: 86

Cost of living score: 92

2021 population: 11.8 million Shutterstock 18. Ireland Total score: 79.7

Visa score: 75

Healthcare score: 74

Climate Score: 57

Cost of living score: 66

2021 population: 5 million tipwam / Shutterstock 19. Vietnam Total score: 79.4

Visa score: 67

Healthcare score: 84

Climate Score: 76

Cost of living score: 99

2021 population: 98.2 million 20. Uruguay Total score: 78.6

Visa score: 76

Healthcare score: 73

Climate Score: 85

Cost of living score: 57

2021 population: 3.5 million 21. Sri Lanka Total score: 77.4

Visa score: 73

Healthcare score: 78

Climate Score: 66

Cost of living score: 91

2021 population: 21.5 million 22. Dominican Republic Total score: 77.2

Visa score: 73

Healthcare score: 75

Climate Score: 74

Cost of living score: 77

2021 population: 11 million 23. Croatia Total score: 73.4

Visa score: 65

Healthcare score: 68

Climate Score: 77

Cost of living score: 70

2021 population: 4.1 million 24. Nicaragua Total score: 72.1

Visa score: 90

Healthcare score: 83

Climate Score: 80

Cost of living score: 88

2021 population: 6.7 million

>> Also see: Want to Live Abroad? This is Where Expats Are Happiest