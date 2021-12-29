Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
TheStreet home
RETIREMENT
TheStreet home
401KESTATE PLANNING
SOCIAL SECURITY
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
The Best Countries to Retire Abroad
Publish date:

The Best Countries to Retire Abroad

These are the countries where retirees are enjoying a warm climate, good healthcare and a great quality of life, often on a budget that might not cut it in the U.S.
Author:

These are the countries where retirees are enjoying a warm climate, good healthcare and a great quality of life, often on a budget that might not cut it in the U.S.

If you have dreams of traveling more when you retire, you’re not alone.

By the end of 2019, there were about 432,000 retired American workers living in foreign countries receiving Social Security benefits, according to the Social Security Administration. About 28% of these beneficiaries are Canada and Japan. Obtaining residency in Canada can be a challenge, according to Expatra, and Japan is one of the most expensive countries in the world to live.

And cost is a factor for many retirees who head abroad, looking for a way to enjoy a higher-end lifestyle on a smaller budget. About 53% of American expats surveyed by Internations said cost of living abroad was a benefit (23% of those surveyed are retired.)

A comparison of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and Alexandria ,Va., shows that consumer prices are 145% higher in Alexandria, rent is 201% higher and groceries are 173% higher, according to the Numbeo comparison tool. You would need around $6,300 a month in Alexandria to maintain the same standard of life that you can have with $2,400 in Puerto Vallarta. The estimated average Social Security retirement benefit for 2022 is $1,657, AARP says.

TheStreet Recommends

TheStreet Recommends: Retirement Is More Than a Solid Financial Plan

There are other critical things to consider before retiring abroad besides cost and climate. These include taxes, bank accounts, visas and residency, and, while you can collect Social Security overseas, your Medicare generally doesn’t pay for care outside the U.S., so quality affordable healthcare and insurance matters. What languages do people speak there? Are the residents friendly and the government stable?

This list of the best countries to retire abroad comes from World Population Review and InternationalLiving’s annual global retirement index, which ranks countries based on opinions and real-life experiences of these factors compiled by retirees living in various destinations around the world.

8 panama Peek Creative Collective : Shutterstock

1. Panama

  • Total score: 88.9
  • Visa score: 100
  • Healthcare score: 81
  • Climate Score: 85
  • Cost of living score: 73
  • 2021 population: 4.4 million
panama city panama sh

Panama

Panama occupies a narrow strip of land that connects South and Central America. The Panama Canal has helped make Panama one of the richest countries in the region. The main requirement for expat retirees to live there is to have a pension of at least $1,000 a month, according to International Living.

6 Samara, Costa Rica sh

2. Costa Rica

  • Total score: 87.8
  • Visa score: 88
  • Healthcare score: 87
  • Climate Score: 91
  • Cost of living score: 74
  • 2021 population: 5.1 million
10 costa rica san pedro sh

Costa Rica

Costa Rica is a peaceful country and a popular travel destination thanks to its natural beauty and sustainable tourism practices.

5 puerto vallarta mexico sh

3. Mexico

  • Total score: 87.4
  • Visa score: 88
  • Healthcare score: 87
  • Climate Score: 88
  • Cost of living score: 74
  • 2021 population: 130 million
fea tulum mexico sh

Mexico

Most Americans retire to Mexico and Canada. Cities like Puerto Vallarta and San Miguel de Allende are popular retirement spots.

20 ecuador quito Sh

4. Ecuador

  • Total score: 87
  • Visa score: 93
  • Healthcare score: 89
  • Climate Score: 95
  • Cost of living score: 72
  • 2021 population: 17.9 million
8 quito ecuador Cotopaxi sh

Ecuador

Nature lovers will enjoy Ecuador for its ecological diversity. Retirees can enjoy the conveniences of the U.S. dollar currency and other modern conveniences including high-speed internet, good public transportation, and affordable healthcare and housing, according to International Living. Pictured is Quito, Ecuador.

4 george town malaysia nitsawan katerattanakul : Shutterstock

5. Malaysia

  • Total score: 86
  • Visa score: 94
  • Healthcare score: 95
  • Climate Score: 78
  • Cost of living score: 82
  • 2021 population: 32.8 million
malaysia

Malaysia

English is a common first language here, and a retired couple can easily live on $2,500 a month, according to International Living.

Bogata, colombia

6. Colombia

  • Total score: 85.4
  • Visa score: 81
  • Healthcare score: 85
  • Climate Score: 90
  • Cost of living score: 88
  • 2021 population: 51.3 million
13 colombia cartagena Mariano Luis Fraga : Shutterstock

Colombia

Bogata is the capital and largest city, with over 7 million people. Medellin is a popular destination for retirees. Pictured is Cartagena, a port city on Colombia’s Caribbean coast that enjoys a temperate climate.

25 porto Portugal sh

7. Portugal

  • Total score: 85.2
  • Visa score: 84
  • Healthcare score: 76
  • Climate Score: 88
  • Cost of living score: 77
  • 2021 population: 10.2 million
20 peru cusco sh

8. Peru

  • Total score: 84
  • Visa score: 85
  • Healthcare score: 81
  • Climate Score: 88
  • Cost of living score: 92
  • 2021 population: 33.4 million
8 bangkok thailand sh

9. Thailand

  • Total score: 83.5
  • Visa score: 71
  • Healthcare score: 92
  • Climate Score: 83
  • Cost of living score: 94
  • 2021 population: 70 million
barcelona spain sh

10. Spain

  • Total score: 82.2
  • Visa score: 74
  • Healthcare score: 85
  • Climate Score: 87
  • Cost of living score: 75
  • 2021 population: 46.8 million
11 arles provence france wjarek : Shutterstock

11. France

  • Total score: 81.7
  • Visa score: 71
  • Healthcare score: 93
  • Climate Score: 82
  • Cost of living score: 66
  • 2021 population: 65.4 million
26 cambodia Akarat Phasura : Shutterstock

12. Cambodia

  • Total score: 81.2
  • Visa score: 80
  • Healthcare score: 80
  • Climate Score: 73
  • Cost of living score: 100
  • 2021 population: 16.9 million
10 sorrento italy sh

13. Italy

  • Total score: 81.2
  • Visa score: 82
  • Healthcare score: 77
  • Climate Score: 83
  • Cost of living score: 73
  • 2021 population: 60.4 million
Belize sh

14. Belize

  • Total score: 80.8
  • Visa score: 87
  • Healthcare score: 81
  • Climate Score: 75
  • Cost of living score: 70
  • 2021 population: 404,914
9 malta sh

15. Malta

  • Total score: 80.3
  • Visa score: 76
  • Healthcare score: 79
  • Climate Score: 83
  • Cost of living score: 68
  • 2021 population: 442,784
Honduras sh

16. Honduras

  • Total score: 80
  • Visa score: 90
  • Healthcare score: 80
  • Climate Score: 83
  • Cost of living score: 78
  • 2021 population: 10.1 million
bolivia potosi sh

17. Bolivia

  • Total score: 79.8
  • Visa score: 76
  • Healthcare score: 80
  • Climate Score: 86
  • Cost of living score: 92
  • 2021 population: 11.8 million
12 Cobh Ireland sh

18. Ireland

  • Total score: 79.7
  • Visa score: 75
  • Healthcare score: 74
  • Climate Score: 57
  • Cost of living score: 66
  • 2021 population: 5 million
29 hanoi vietnam tipwam : Shutterstock

19. Vietnam

  • Total score: 79.4
  • Visa score: 67
  • Healthcare score: 84
  • Climate Score: 76
  • Cost of living score: 99
  • 2021 population: 98.2 million
20 montevideo uruguay M M Vieira : Shutterstock.

20. Uruguay

  • Total score: 78.6
  • Visa score: 76
  • Healthcare score: 73
  • Climate Score: 85
  • Cost of living score: 57
  • 2021 population: 3.5 million
sri lanka sh

21. Sri Lanka

  • Total score: 77.4
  • Visa score: 73
  • Healthcare score: 78
  • Climate Score: 66
  • Cost of living score: 91
  • 2021 population: 21.5 million
19 Bavaro beach Punta Cana Dominican Republic sh

22. Dominican Republic

  • Total score: 77.2
  • Visa score: 73
  • Healthcare score: 75
  • Climate Score: 74
  • Cost of living score: 77
  • 2021 population: 11 million
20. Zadar, Croatia sh

23. Croatia

  • Total score: 73.4
  • Visa score: 65
  • Healthcare score: 68
  • Climate Score: 77
  • Cost of living score: 70
  • 2021 population: 4.1 million
san juan del sur nicaragua sh

24. Nicaragua

  • Total score: 72.1
  • Visa score: 90
  • Healthcare score: 83
  • Climate Score: 80
  • Cost of living score: 88
  • 2021 population: 6.7 million

    >> Also see: Want to Live Abroad? This is Where Expats Are Happiest

SpaceX Satellite Launch Lead
LIFESTYLE
TSLATWTR

The Chinese Are Roasting Elon Musk Over His Space Fail

Elizabeth Warren Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Crypto Won't Solve Financial Inequalities, Warren Says

Canadian Marijuana Market More Mature, Outperforms U.S. Market
INVESTING

Cannabis Leader Curaleaf Makes a Major Expansion Play

Traders Are Worried About the Dow as Trump Tariffs Weigh on Index
INVESTING
GMEBBBYAMC

85% Of Active U.S. Stock Funds Underperformed The Market This Year

Chinese tourists from Shanghai arrive at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport on Tuesday. Photo: AP
LIFESTYLE

Omicron Could Provide Increased Protection Against Delta, Study Finds

Trader New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS
AAPLTSLADAL

Wall Street Extends Fifth-Straight Winning Day As Investors Look Past Omicron

Mcdonald's Automated Lead
INVESTING
MCDSBUXTGT

McDonald's Moves Closer to Robot Drive-Through Lanes

Sarah Bloom Raskin Lead
INVESTING

Biden Considers Appointing Raskin as Fed Vice Chair