The Best Countries for Sustainable Travel

Eco-tourism is on the rise, and destinations and businesses are joining forces to declare a climate emergency.
Author:
Publish date:

Travel is fun and often necessary, but it has significant negative impacts on the planet. Tourism contributes to more than 5% of global greenhouse gas emissions, with transportation accounting for 90% of that, according to TheWorldCounts, a Danish site which tracks data on the state of the planet.

Tourists deplete the local natural resources of the places they visit, and contribute to pollution, waste, and damage to land areas, ultimately destroying the resources upon which tourism depends.

Sustainable travel, or eco-tourism, is a greener alternative. A rapidly growing industry, with potential benefits for both the environment and the economies of tourist destinations, sustainable travel can protect natural and cultural heritage, conserve biodiversity, generate sustainable livelihoods and improve human wellbeing, according to the UN’s World Tourism Organization.

Travel and tourism businesses are joining forces to declare a climate emergency. Tourism can be responsibly planned and managed, and the sustainable travel sector is experiencing tremendous growth, UNWTO says. UNWTO encourages the use of its code of ethics for its 156 member countries to maximize tourism’s socio-economic contribution while minimizing the negative impacts.

Euromonitor International, a market research firm, developed a sustainable travel index to help destinations and travel businesses shift to more sustainable and purpose-driven tourism models.

They analyzed 99 countries across seven key pillars which make up sustainable tourism. These are:

  • Environmental sustainability
  • Social sustainability
  • Economic sustainability
  • Risk
  • Sustainable demand
  • Sustainable transport
  • Sustainable lodging

Scandinavian countries lead the way, with 65% of travel businesses already having implemented a sustainability strategy, according to Euromonitor's report, and the top 20 countries are in Europe. 

The U.S. ranks No. 35, and sixth in the economic stability category, which addresses a country’s overdependence on tourism. The U.S. is fifth for sustainable demand. The level of resilience, value creation and amount of overtourism determines how sustainable a country’s tourism demand is for this index.

The countries that ranked at the bottom are Pakistan, India, Mauritius, Vietnam, and Morocco.

Based on Euromonitor International’s report, these are the 30 best countries for sustainable travel.

The birthplace of the flight shaming movement and home to climate strike activist Greta Thunberg, (center) Sweden is highly engaged with sustainable development goals to preserve Arctic ice and permafrost to help stop climate change, and aiming to achieve net zero emissions by 2045, Euromonitor says.

1. Sweden

