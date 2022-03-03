Do you dream of retiring abroad, or working overseas?

Perhaps you’ve thought of trying the digital nomad life, working in one country for a while then moving on to another, to explore new horizons and meet new people.

There are about 8.7 million Americans living abroad, according to the U.S. State Department and the Association of Americans Resident Overseas, based on 2015 estimates. The majority (3.7 million) live in the Western hemisphere, mostly in Mexico and Canada, while another 2 million live in Europe and Eurasia.

There’s much to consider before you pack up and move, whether permanently or temporarily, to another country. Cost of living, Covid restrictions, safety, internet, healthcare and insurance, as well as some sort of expat presence, are just a few considerations.

To find the best countries for remote workers, the number crunchers at William Russel, which provides insurance for people living and working abroad, dug into the data of 61 the world's most developed countries, examining factors such as: happiness and wellbeing, expat health, employment opportunities, cost of living, air and water quality, gender equality, life expectancy, crime, and quality of life.

They ranked the country and scored each on a scale of 1-10 for happiness, health, employment and quality of life, with a total possible score of 40.

These are the best countries to live and work abroad.