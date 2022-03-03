Skip to main content
The Best Countries for Remote Workers

If you've dreamed of living and working overseas, these countries are ranked highest for happiness, health, employment and quality of life.

Do you dream of retiring abroad, or working overseas? 

Perhaps you’ve thought of trying the digital nomad life, working in one country for a while then moving on to another, to explore new horizons and meet new people.

There are about 8.7 million Americans living abroad, according to the U.S. State Department and the Association of Americans Resident Overseas, based on 2015 estimates. The majority (3.7 million) live in the Western hemisphere, mostly in Mexico and Canada, while another 2 million live in Europe and Eurasia.

There’s much to consider before you pack up and move, whether permanently or temporarily, to another country. Cost of living, Covid restrictions, safety, internet, healthcare and insurance, as well as some sort of expat presence, are just a few considerations.

To find the best countries for remote workers, the number crunchers at William Russel, which provides insurance for people living and working abroad, dug into the data of 61 the world's most developed countries, examining factors such as: happiness and wellbeing, expat health, employment opportunities, cost of living, air and water quality, gender equality, life expectancy, crime, and quality of life.

They ranked the country and scored each on a scale of 1-10 for happiness, health, employment and quality of life, with a total possible score of 40.

These are the best countries to live and work abroad.

1 lapland finland sh

1. Finland

  • Happiness: 7.23 (out of 10)
  • Health: 6.84
  • Employment: 8.39
  • Quality of life: 8.81

Total: 31.27 (out of 40)

2 Salzburg, Austria sh

2. Austria

  • Happiness: 7.08
  • Health: 7.55
  • Employment: 8.11
  • Quality of life: 8.21

Total: 30.95

3 vilnius lithuania sh

3. Lithuania

  • Happiness: 5.90
  • Health: 7.37
  • Employment: 9.14
  • Quality of life: 8.37

Total: 30.78

4 Piran Slovenia sh

4. Slovenia

  • Happiness: 6.21
  • Health: 6.71
  • Employment: 8.77
  • Quality of life: 8.80

Total: 30.49

5 netherlands sh

5. Netherlands

  • Happiness: 6.93
  • Health: 6.82
  • Employment: 8.28
  • Quality of life: 8.02

Total: 30.05

6 denmark copenhagen sh

6. Denmark

  • Happiness: 7.07
  • Health: 6.69
  • Employment: 7.85
  • Quality of life: 8.09

Total: 29.69

17 riga latvia sh

7. Latvia

  • Happiness: 6.06
  • Health: 6.65
  • Employment: 8.87
  • Quality of life: 8.11

Total: 29.68

12. Tallinn Estonia sh

8. Estonia

  • Happiness: 6.31
  • Health: 6.89
  • Employment: 7.85
  • Quality of life: 8.61

Total: 29.66

8 brno czech rep Zubkov Igor : Shutterstock

9. Czech Republic

  • Happiness: 6.29
  • Health: 7.10
  • Employment: 8.36
  • Quality of life: 7.90

Total: 29.66

10. Gothenburg, Sweden sh

10. Sweden

  • Happiness: 7.20
  • Health: 6.20
  • Employment: 7.98
  • Quality of life: 8.07

Total: 29.46

5 berlin germany sh

11. Germany

  • Happiness: 6.97
  • Health: 7.32
  • Employment: 7.47
  • Quality of life: 7.70

Total: 29.45

Norway bergen sh

12. Norway

  • Happiness: 7.06
  • Health: 6.14
  • Employment: 7.99
  • Quality of life: 8.24

Total: 29.42

26 portugal sh

13. Portugal

  • Happiness: 5.52
  • Health: 7.07
  • Employment: 8.82
  • Quality of life: 7.89

Total: 29.29

25. Croatia dubrovnik Roman Babakin : Shutterstock

14. Croatia

  • Happiness: 6.27
  • Health: 6.74
  • Employment: 8.24
  • Quality of life: 7.99

Total: 29.24

25 polana slovakia sh

15. Slovakia

  • Happiness: 5.95
  • Health: 6.80
  • Employment:8.85
  • Quality of life: 7.56

Total: 29.16

17 new zealand auckland sh

16. New Zealand

  • Happiness: 7.24
  • Health: 6.66
  • Employment: 7.18
  • Quality of life: 8.05

Total: 29.13

30 spain barcelona sh

17. Spain

  • Happiness: 6.28
  • Health: 6.67
  • Employment: 8.25
  • Quality of life: 7.48

Total: 28.69

Paris france sh

18. France

  • Happiness: 6.43
  • Health: 7.16
  • Employment: 8.45
  • Quality of life: 6.50

Total: 28.54

16 Krakow poland sh

19. Poland

  • Happiness: 5.57
  • Health: 6.60
  • Employment: 9.32
  • Quality of life: 6.92

Total: 28.41

24 eger hungary joyfull : Shutterstock

20. Hungary

  • Happiness: 5.62
  • Health: 6.84
  • Employment: 8.67
  • Quality of life: 7.24

Total: 28.37

24 brussels belgium sh

21. Belgium

  • Happiness: 6.57
  • Health: 6.91
  • Employment: 8.19
  • Quality of life: 6.66

Total: 28.33

30 Ireland sh

22. Ireland

  • Happiness: 6.85
  • Health: 6.71
  • Employment: 7.36
  • Quality of life: 7.24

Total: 28.15

14 Italy Bologna sh

23. Italy

  • Happiness: 6.12
  • Health: 6.70
  • Employment: 8.53
  • Quality of life: 6.36

Total: 27.72

Montenegro kotor sh

24. Montenegro

  • Happiness: 5.60
  • Health: 6.54
  • Employment: 8.61
  • Quality of life: 6.81

Total: 27.56

17 Australia sydney sh

25. Australia

  • Happiness: 7.41
  • Health: 6.46
  • Employment: 5.94
  • Quality of life: 7.65

Total: 27.46

14 cyprus sh

26. Cyprus

  • Happiness: 6.16
  • Health: 6.49
  • Employment: 8.27
  • Quality of life: 6.45

Total: 27.36

Athens

27. Greece

  • Happiness: 5.65
  • Health: 7.25
  • Employment: 8.12
  • Quality of life: 6.26

Total: 27.28

19 varna bulgaria sh

28. Bulgaria

  • Happiness: 5.18
  • Health: 7.04
  • Employment: 8.15
  • Quality of life: 6.75

Total: 27.12

23 Kazakhstan nur-sultan sh

29. Kazakhstan

  • Happiness: 6.27
  • Health: 5.48
  • Employment: 9.23
  • Quality of life: 5.91

Total: 26.89

6 canada vbanff sh

30. Canada

  • Happiness: 7.02
  • Health: 5.26
  • Employment: 6.85
  • Quality of life: 7.73

Total: 26.86

See the full ranking of all 61 countries and the methodology for this study at William-Russel.com.

