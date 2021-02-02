Liking your job has a lot to do with liking your employer. How much you like your employer may have changed drastically with Covid-19.

Did the company you work for prioritize your health and safety, and work-life balance, if you were working from home? These were the issues that highlighted the most exceptional employers of Glassdoor’s employees’ choice awards.

Glassdoor, the job search site that allows employees to review companies and report salaries, bases its awards on the input of employees’ anonymous feedback. Winners are ranked based on their overall rating using a 5-point scale, where 5 is ‘very satisfied’ and 0 is 'very dissatisfied.' Among the 1.3 million employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average company rating is 3.5.

Other criteria rated by reviewers are the pros and cons of a company, the CEO, and other workplace attributes such as career opportunities, compensation and benefits, senior management and culture and values. Employees are also asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend and whether they believe their employer’s six-month business outlook is positive, negative or if they have no opinion.

Among the publicly traded companies among the best? The list includes Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) - Get Report, Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report, Mastercard (MA) - Get Report, and Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report.

Here are Glassdoor’s 30 best employers.