TheStreet
PERSONAL FINANCE
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search

Best Companies to Work For

Liking your job has a lot to do with liking your employer. How much you like your employer may have changed drastically with Covid-19.
Author:
Publish date:

Liking your job has a lot to do with liking your employer. How much you like your employer may have changed drastically with Covid-19.

 Did the company you work for prioritize your health and safety, and work-life balance, if you were working from home? These were the issues that highlighted the most exceptional employers of Glassdoor’s employees’ choice awards.

Glassdoor, the job search site that allows employees to review companies and report salaries, bases its awards on the input of employees’ anonymous feedback. Winners are ranked based on their overall rating using a 5-point scale, where 5 is ‘very satisfied’ and 0 is 'very dissatisfied.' Among the 1.3 million employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average company rating is 3.5.

Other criteria rated by reviewers are the pros and cons of a company, the CEO, and other workplace attributes such as career opportunities, compensation and benefits, senior management and culture and values. Employees are also asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend and whether they believe their employer’s six-month business outlook is positive, negative or if they have no opinion.

Among the publicly traded companies among the best? The list includes Alphabet's Google  (GOOGL) - Get Report, Facebook  (FB) - Get Report, Salesforce.com  (CRM) - Get Report, Mastercard  (MA) - Get Report, and Southwest Airlines  (LUV) - Get Report.

Here are Glassdoor’s 30 best employers.

4.6 / 5 starsBain &amp; Company is a global management consultancy based in Boston. Reviews praise them for “thoughtful" Covid response plan, and diversity, equity and inclusion "in the wake of recent events in the U.S.”

1. Bain & Company

4.6 / 5 stars

Bain & Company is a global management consultancy based in Boston. Reviews praise them for “thoughtful" Covid response plan, and diversity, equity and inclusion "in the wake of recent events in the U.S.”

1 / 30
Bumble App Lead
INVESTING

Bumble Prices Upcoming IPO, Plans to Raise Around $1 Billion

exxon (1)
INVESTING

ExxonMobil Tops Q4 Earnings Forecast, Creates Low Carbon Business With $3 Billion Investment

Trader New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Alibaba, Amazon, Google, GameStop and Stimulus - 5 Things You Must Know Tuesday

GameStop Thumb
INVESTING

GameStop, AMC, Silver Fall as Reddit-Fueled Frenzy Fizzles

Beijing Lectures Alibaba, Tencent, Meituan And Pinduoduo In New Antitrust Warning To Big Tech
INVESTING

Alibaba Tops Q3 Earnings Forecast, Notes 'Substantial Uncertainties' For Ant Group

jim-cramer-on-citigroups-downgrade-of-pfizer (3)
INVESTING

Pfizer Misses Q4 Earnings Forecast, Sees COVID Vaccine Boost To 2021 Profits

13 work at home sh
Sponsored Story

W-2 Arrival: All You Need to Know about Tax Forms

United Parcel Service Beats Street, Delivers Upbeat Outlook
INVESTING

UPS Posts $3B Loss but Adjusted Earnings Top Estimates