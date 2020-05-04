11 Best Companies With Remote Jobs

These companies stand out because of the number of available remote jobs.

The number of companies adopting flexible working strategies such as creating remote jobs or allowing employees to determine a work schedule is rising.

As technology and access has improved, working remotely is no longer reserved for tech and sales people. There are a multitude of jobs in the health care, software, communications and cybersecurity sectors.

The number of employees normally working from home at least 50% of the time is at least 5 million U.S. employees or 3.6% of the workforce, according to GlobalWorkplaceAnalytics.com. Flexible work options are becoming more common - 40% more U.S. employers offered flexible workplace options than they did in 2014. Likely this number will rise in light of the recent concerns of coronavirus.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, half of the 3,300 employees of Paylocity, a Schaumburg, Illinois-based payroll and employee management solutions provider, worked remotely.

The company created an employee resource group called Virtual Connect consisting of employees from all parts of the company for its remote workers. Another group helps remote employees get current information on company announcements, communicate on team projects and the ability to create channels to connect with co-workers on their interests such as pets and an Instant Pot recipe group.

“We leverage them as a company on any decision that could have an impact on the remote employee experience,” said CEO Steve Beauchamp. “Paylocity creates and fosters real relationships across the organization. When there is trust among employees, better work gets done. This platform digitally recreates the water cooler conversations and the random connections created in a typical office environment that really make people feel a deeper connection.”

Employers who have a large number of remote workers have access to a much broader set of candidates, he said.

Platform.sh, a Paris-based web platform company, has always employed remote workers and now has 180 employees in 150 cities globally working in marketing, engineering, customer support and finance.

“We’ve built the company intentionally this way to best leverage talent availability and support a 24/7 business model and invest in people and product rather than office space,” said Chris Yates, the vice president of marketing.

The company provides a stipend for a home office setup as well as internet connectivity, he said.

“We're very much committed to hiring the best, regardless of where they are,” Yates said. “We had a quarterly all-hands today with 30 new hires in the first quarter and they’re truly global — from Nigeria, Dominican Republic, Massachusetts, Japan and India. Sometimes companies choose 'remote' to mean ‘some cheaper American city.’ In our case it means we're a for-real global, remote company. I'm based in Massachusetts. Working remotely is awesome if your company is built for it or can adapt to it.”

Glassdoor, the company where employees can leave anonymous reviews about their employers and post salary information, highlighted these 11 companies with remote jobs.

1. Rackspace, cloud storage company

2. Redox, healthcare software company

3. PPD, pharmaceutical contract research organization

4. Rosetta Stone, language software company

5. Parexel, biopharmaceutical services company

6. Grand Rounds, healthcare company

7. Intuit, (INTU) - Get Report tax and personal finance software company

8. Red Hat, enterprise open source software company

9. Support.com, technical support company

10. Auth0, authentication and authorization company

11. UnitedHealth Group, (UNH) - Get Report health insurance company