No doubt about it, Americans love their coffee. In fact, approximately 64% of US adults have at least one cup of coffee per day and drink about 146 billion cups of java each year.

And an increasingly popular way to get that java fix is through a coffee subscription, aka coffee beans -- whole or grounded -- arriving at your doorstep on a consistent basis. Industry data shows the U.S. coffee subscription market stands at $658.7 million, and will grow by 10.9% annually through 2022.

Where’s all that cash going? Well, to the best coffee subscription services, that’s where. These six services offer the best java, the best amenities, and the best discounted prices for the growing legions of coffee subscription lovers.

Equator Coffees is widely regarded as one of the best coffee subscription options in not just the United States, but in the world.

Try the seasonal blend subscription, the Mocha Java Blend Fair Trade Organic subscription, or myriad additional options. Prices for Equator coffee subscriptions range between $17 and $20 per month. Plus upon sign up, you can score a 10% discount.

And if you'd rather try the a blend first or just aren't interested in a monthly subscription, Equator will deliver a one-off package of coffee beans. Plus, there’s no delivery charge for shipments over $40.

Mistobox offers a wide variety of coffees for as low as $10.95 per month plus shipping.

And here is what makes this service different: The deliveries are personalized to your specific coffee tastes chosen by a company coffee curator. This way the freshly-roasted beans and pre-ground coffee options will sing to your tastebuds.

When signing up, Mistobox will ask about your coffee preferences like your preferred roast level, coffee strength, and intensity. It will also ask you if you prefer your java black, with cream, or with or without sugar. Based on that feedback, Mistobox will then recommend the best beans of among 50 brands that meet your unique coffee needs.

Each 12 ounce bag makes 24 cups of java. Expect to pay $4.95 or so in monthly delivery charges as well.

Bean & Bean wants you to drink coffee like a New Yorker, “No matter where you are.” This fair-trade coffee platform is based in the Big Apple, but it will send you coffee from around the world to your doorstep for about $20 per bag. The company specializes in organic, fair-trade coffee.

Like most coffee subscription services, Bean & Bean has its members fill out a questionnaire where they can choose their java preferences. Once the data set is complete, the company will send grounded or whole coffee beans to customers packaged in its unique purple bags.

The company also bills itself as a coffee provider that supports women, with many of its subscription options made by female-owned coffee businesses.

Trade offers 450 different coffee blends to its customers, with beans hand-picked by Trade’s in-house coffee grader. The company also favors smaller coffee roasters that adhere to sustainable and ethical business practices.

Its Fan Favorites option includes various roasts and classic coffee flavors that you won’t find in a grocery aisle. It’s Top Shelf option offers great coffees from all over the world, tailored to the customer’s exact specifications.

Prices range from $15 to $20 per delivery and customers can switch brands out anytime they want, adding a little more spice to their branded coffee experience.

This Seattle-based Bean Box offers java selections from thousands of roasters from across the U.S. Coffee lovers can choose a Bean Box Coffee of the Month Club, with delivery plans starting at about $69 for a three-month subscription.

Or, you can choose a Bean Box sampler that comes with four different bags of coffee beans, either ground or whole bean, all for $24 per month. We'd suggest trying the Dark Side of the Moon or the Box Car Blend.

Shipping is free of charge on all coffee deliveries from Bean Box as well.

Founded in 1995, Counter Culture Coffee loves to push the boundaries of conventional coffee making.

It offers variety in quantity, too. Its Fast Forward coffee brand comes in 12-ounce, 24 ounce, and five-pound bags. Most of its coffee beans packages are priced in the $14-to-$21 range.

The company also has walk-in coffee shops in Chicago, Atlanta, Seattle, and New York City.

