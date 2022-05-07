Best Cities in the World to Visit

Skip to main content
As travel opens up again, these cities are showing resilience in the wake of the pandemic, attracting international investment and tourists and developing sustainable strategies.

The expansion of travel since the pandemic is critical for the recovery of many cities around the globe. An index of the top city destinations in the world by Euromonitor, an international market research company, finds that emerging markets continue to develop leading city destinations and European cities are recovering rapidly.

According to Euromonitor’s report, as the world emerges from the pandemic, the travel and tourism sector drives broader environmental, social and economic sustainability goals. Governments play a more important role in uplifting the tourism sector.

To identify the top city destinations around the world, Euromonitor compares 54 different metrics across six key categories for 110 cities, to create an overall “city attractiveness” score. The six categories are: economic & business performance, tourism performance, tourism infrastructure, tourism policy & attractiveness, health & safety, and sustainability.

The index highlights attributes that can help cities attract international investment, showcasing business readiness, resilience in times of adversity and opportunities for sustainable strategies.

Here are the top 30 city destinations in the world, and how they rank in each of the six categories.

4 louvre paris DaLiu : Shutterstock

1. Paris

  • Economic & business rank: 21
  • Tourism rank: 1
  • Tourism policy & attractiveness rank: 2
  • Tourism infrastructure rank: 7
  • Health & safety rank: 71
  • Sustainability rank: 17

Paris ranks No. 1 for tourism performance, which looks at the numbers of both international and domestic tourists and the value they generate. The pandemic has highlighted the need to develop domestic tourism.

1 burj kalifa dubai sh

2. Dubai

  • Economic & business rank: 8
  • Tourism rank: 8
  • Tourism policy & attractiveness rank: 4
  • Tourism infrastructure rank: 20
  • Health & safety rank: 4
  • Sustainability rank: 77
25 amsterdam sh

3. Amsterdam

  • Economic & business rank: 6
  • Tourism rank: 13
  • Tourism policy & attractiveness rank: 10
  • Tourism infrastructure rank: 24
  • Health & safety rank: 51
  • Sustainability rank: 16
madrid spain sh

4. Madrid

  • Economic & business rank: 33
  • Tourism rank: 27
  • Tourism policy & attractiveness rank: 3
  • Tourism infrastructure rank: 8
  • Health & safety rank: 58
  • Sustainability rank: 1

Madrid is the leader in the sustainability category. This category scores on climate and pollution, overtourism, Unesco heritage sites and country sustainability. With the increased impact of climate change, not only are governments putting sustainability on their policy agendas but private sector players in the tourism industry are also investing in sustainable business practices, the report says. 

6 italy pantheon rome sh

5. Rome

  • Economic & business rank: 41
  • Tourism rank: 11
  • Tourism policy & attractiveness rank: 8
  • Tourism infrastructure rank: 4
  • Health & safety rank: 5
  • Sustainability rank: 36
22 berlin Tumar : Shutterstock

6. Berlin

  • Economic & business rank: 52
  • Tourism rank: 7
  • Tourism policy & attractiveness rank: 6
  • Tourism infrastructure rank: 18
  • Health & safety rank: 52
  • Sustainability rank: 5
49 one world nyc Josef Hanus : Shutterstock

7. New York

  • Economic & business rank:13
  • Tourism rank: 3
  • Tourism policy & attractiveness rank: 31
  • Tourism infrastructure rank: 11
  • Health & safety rank: 99
  • Sustainability rank: 15
16 london sh

8. London

  • Economic & business rank: 10
  • Tourism rank: 44
  • Tourism policy & attractiveness rank: 7
  • Tourism infrastructure rank: 1
  • Health & safety rank: 73
  • Sustainability rank: 44

London is No. 1 for tourism infrastructure—lodging, transportation, entertainment, shopping and dining—attractions needed to support visitor growth in a city. Cultural sites and educational facilities are key decision factors for city visitors. Diversifying traveler experiences through public-private partnerships is becoming prominent in tourism strategies, the report says.

6 munich sh

9. Munich

  • Economic & business rank: 15
  • Tourism rank: 19
  • Tourism policy & attractiveness rank: 12
  • Tourism infrastructure rank: 42
  • Health & safety rank: 37
  • Sustainability rank: 11
30 spain barcelona sh

10. Barcelona

  • Economic & business rank: 30
  • Tourism rank: 20
  • Tourism policy & attractiveness rank: 5
  • Tourism infrastructure rank: 21
  • Health & safety rank: 61
  • Sustainability rank: 33
18 vienna austria sh

11. Vienna

  • Economic & business rank: 19
  • Tourism rank: 60
  • Tourism policy & attractiveness rank: 20
  • Tourism infrastructure rank: 28
  • Health & safety rank: 10
  • Sustainability rank: 8
3 milan sh

12. Milan

  • Economic & business rank: 20
  • Tourism rank: 36
  • Tourism policy & attractiveness rank: 17
  • Tourism infrastructure rank: 16
  • Health & safety rank: 56
  • Sustainability rank: 49
14 czech republic prague sh

13. Prague

  • Economic & business rank: 34
  • Tourism rank: 23
  • Tourism policy & attractiveness rank: 32
  • Tourism infrastructure rank: 22
  • Health & safety rank: 59
  • Sustainability rank: 9
29 los angeles sh

14. Los Angeles

  • Economic & business rank: 5
  • Tourism rank: 12
  • Tourism policy & attractiveness rank: 47
  • Tourism infrastructure rank: 14
  • Health & safety rank: 106
  • Sustainability rank: 38
tokyo japan sh

15. Tokyo

  • Economic & business rank: 14
  • Tourism rank: 28
  • Tourism policy & attractiveness rank: 61
  • Tourism infrastructure rank: 2
  • Health & safety rank: 53
  • Sustainability rank: 54
14 Ireland dublin sh

16. Dublin

  • Economic & business rank: 22
  • Tourism rank: 55
  • Tourism policy & attractiveness rank: 1
  • Tourism infrastructure rank: 53
  • Health & safety rank: 32
  • Sustainability rank: 3

Dublin leads the pack in the tourism policy category, which looks at both visa requirements and tax-free shopping alongside social media presence. Cities are becoming more active on social media to boost their marketing reach, expand customer base and raise attractiveness. Destination popularity is measured in terms of reviews and number of online searches on social media platforms. 

lisbon portugal sh

17. Lisbon

  • Economic & business rank: 60
  • Tourism rank: 30
  • Tourism policy & attractiveness rank: 19
  • Tourism infrastructure rank: 31
  • Health & safety rank: 46
  • Sustainability rank: 12
frankfurt germany sh

18. Frankfurt am Main

  • Economic & business rank: 26
  • Tourism rank: 48
  • Tourism policy & attractiveness rank: 26
  • Tourism infrastructure rank: 37
  • Health & safety rank: 38
  • Sustainability rank: 6
zurich switzerland sh

19. Zurich

  • Economic & business rank: 18
  • Tourism rank: 40
  • Tourism policy & attractiveness rank: 9
  • Tourism infrastructure rank: 69
  • Health & safety rank: 16
  • Sustainability rank: 13
Istanbul

20. Istanbul

  • Economic & business rank: 35
  • Tourism rank: 39
  • Tourism policy & attractiveness rank: 25
  • Tourism infrastructure rank: 10
  • Health & safety rank: 69
  • Sustainability rank: 62
florence italy sh

21. Florence

  • Economic & business rank: 38
  • Tourism rank: 14
  • Tourism policy & attractiveness rank: 24
  • Tourism infrastructure rank: 47
  • Health & safety rank: 54
  • Sustainability rank: 42
11 Orlando, Fla sh

22. Orlando

  • Economic & business rank: 23
  • Tourism rank: 2
  • Tourism policy & attractiveness rank: 36
  • Tourism infrastructure rank: 43
  • Health & safety rank: 101
  • Sustainability rank: 35
29 australia sydney sh

23. Sydney

  • Economic & business rank: 16
  • Tourism rank: 43
  • Tourism policy & attractiveness rank: 68
  • Tourism infrastructure rank: 36
  • Health & safety rank: 17
  • Sustainability rank: 14
Singapore sh

24. Singapore

  • Economic & business rank: 1
  • Tourism rank: 29
  • Tourism policy & attractiveness rank: 50
  • Tourism infrastructure rank: 46
  • Health & safety rank: 1
  • Sustainability rank: 93

Singapore ranks No. 1 for both economic & business performance and health & safety. The first measures the impact of economic development on tourism performance and the economic ability of cities to support tourism growth, such as GDP, per-capita income, employment and other demographics.

Health and safety measures political stability and social safety as well as safety against diseases and epidemics. These factors affect tourism policies such as visa requirements and immunization rules. 

6 sheik zayed mosque abu dhabi M Salem : Shutterstock

25. Abu Dhabi

  • Economic & business rank: 32
  • Tourism rank: 31
  • Tourism policy & attractiveness rank: 16
  • Tourism infrastructure rank: 54
  • Health & safety rank: 5
  • Sustainability rank: 88
15 Athens Greece parthenon sh

26. Athens

  • Economic & business rank: 59
  • Tourism rank: 47
  • Tourism policy & attractiveness rank: 14
  • Tourism infrastructure rank: 33
  • Health & safety rank: 30
  • Sustainability rank: 53
28 venice sh

27. Venice

  • Economic & business rank: 73
  • Tourism rank: 16
  • Tourism policy & attractiveness rank: 18
  • Tourism infrastructure rank: 63
  • Health & safety rank: 13
  • Sustainability rank: 29
las vegas nevada sh

28. Las Vegas

  • Economic & business rank: 42
  • Tourism rank: 6
  • Tourism policy & attractiveness rank: 41
  • Tourism infrastructure rank: 52
  • Health & safety rank: 75
  • Sustainability rank: 23
24 brussels belgium sh

29. Brussels

  • Economic & business rank: 57
  • Tourism rank: 17
  • Tourism policy & attractiveness rank: 53
  • Tourism infrastructure rank: 55
  • Health & safety rank: 21
  • Sustainability rank: 4
13 miami beach florida Humberto Vidal : Shutterstock

30. Miami

  • Economic & business rank: 9
  • Tourism rank: 10
  • Tourism policy & attractiveness rank: 56
  • Tourism infrastructure rank: 48
  • Health & safety rank: 107
  • Sustainability rank: 19

Get the full index of top 100 cities and the methodology for this ranking at Euromonitor.

