Best Cities in the World to Visit

The expansion of travel since the pandemic is critical for the recovery of many cities around the globe. An index of the top city destinations in the world by Euromonitor, an international market research company, finds that emerging markets continue to develop leading city destinations and European cities are recovering rapidly.

According to Euromonitor’s report, as the world emerges from the pandemic, the travel and tourism sector drives broader environmental, social and economic sustainability goals. Governments play a more important role in uplifting the tourism sector.

To identify the top city destinations around the world, Euromonitor compares 54 different metrics across six key categories for 110 cities, to create an overall “city attractiveness” score. The six categories are: economic & business performance, tourism performance, tourism infrastructure, tourism policy & attractiveness, health & safety, and sustainability.

The index highlights attributes that can help cities attract international investment, showcasing business readiness, resilience in times of adversity and opportunities for sustainable strategies.

Here are the top 30 city destinations in the world, and how they rank in each of the six categories.