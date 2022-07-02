Skip to main content
The Best Cities for First-Time Homebuyers

Competition for starter homes is intense. What's a buyer to do? Look to these cities to break into the real estate market.

Who wants to buy a home? A lot more people than there are homes to buy, and the outlook for first-time buyers is particularly grim.

About 26 million Americans plan to buy a home in the next 12 months, but just 5-6 million homes were sold in each of the past five years, according to a NerdWallet survey conducted in December 2021.

Millennials, aged about 26-41 years, are the largest group trying to buy homes, about 37%, according to the National Association of Realtors, and first-time buyers made up 31% of all home buyers. The supply of starter homes decreased by more than half from 2017-2021, according to an analysis by Realtor.com, which defined starters as single-family homes, condos, and townhomes under 1,850 square feet.

While median monthly asking rent in the U.S. surpassed $2,000 in May, the national median sale price topped $431,000, according to Redfin data.

And it’s not just low inventory and high prices, the competition is fierce for first-time homebuyers. Urban renters headed for the suburbs during the pandemic to compete for those entry-level homes, baby boomers looking to downsize also go after smaller properties, and to make matters worse, first-time home buyers must compete with investors who pay cash to fix and flip homes. These cash-rich flippers now make up about 10% of homebuyers

Lastly, builders have largely been unable to offset the decline in starter homes.

For the house hunter who still has the moxie to try, turn to this list of cheapest cities to buy a home. To find the cheapest places for homebuyers and the best places for starter homes, StorageCafe, an online platform that provides storage unit listings across the nation, looked at data from 108 U.S. cities with populations ranging from 90,000 to 8 million. The metrics include property values, number of sales between 2015 and 2021, housing affordability, cost of living, unemployment rate, homebuyers’ ages, the ratio of renters to owners, income levels, FHA lending limits and average mortgage rates. They scored each city on these metrics then ranked them based on their potential with regard to starter homes.

Here are the best cities for first-time homebuyers:

15 ft wayne indiana sh

1. Fort Wayne, Ind.

  • Median property value: $113,144
  • Cost of living index: 87
  • Homebuyers' age: 35
  • 2021 average mortgage rate: 3.14%

The analysis used average mortgage rates from 2021, and rates have since gone up, hovering near 6% in June, but last year's rates might still give you a sense of where rates tend to be lower.

15. Columbia, Maryland sh

2. Columbia Md.

  • Median property value: $264,055
  • Cost of living index:106
  • Homebuyers' age: 39
  • 2021 average mortgage rate: 3.00%
18 pittsburgh sh

3. Pittsburgh

  • Median property value: $170,042
  • Cost of living index:104
  • Homebuyers' age: 38
  • 2021 average mortgage rate: 3.03%
fishers indian sh

4. Fishers, Ind.

  • Median property value: $258,679
  • Cost of living index: 92
  • Homebuyers' age: 38
  • 2021 average mortgage rate: 3.14%
28 columbus ohio aceshot1 : Shutterstock

5. Columbus, Ohio

  • Median property value: $164,229
  • Cost of living index: 92
  • Homebuyers' age: 39
  • 2021 average mortgage rate: 3.16%
9 Carmel indiana sh

6. Carmel, Ind.

  • Median property value: $244,670
  • Cost of living index: 104
  • Homebuyers' age: 40
  • 2021 average mortgage rate: 3.01%
10 st paul sh

7. St. Paul, Minn.

  • Median property value: $286,151
  • Cost of living index: 92
  • Homebuyers' age: 38
  • 2021 average mortgage rate: 3.14%
15 cary Ncarolina sh

8. Cary, N.C.

  • Median property value: $308,611
  • Cost of living index: 94
  • Homebuyers' age: 43
  • 2021 average mortgage rate: 3.02%
23 manchester nhampshire GagliardiImages : Shutterstock

9. Manchester, N.H.

  • Median property value: $276,257
  • Cost of living index: 111
  • Homebuyers' age: 40
  • 2021 average mortgage rate: 3.03%
2 minneapolis bike sh

10. Minneapolis

  • Median property value: $288,926
  • Cost of living index: 105
  • Homebuyers' age: 40
  • 2021 average mortgage rate: 3.01%
28 nashville tenn f11photo : Shutterstock

11. Nashville, Tenn.

  • Median property value: $318,046
  • Cost of living index: 93
  • Homebuyers' age: 39
  • 2021 average mortgage rate: 3.02%
94 bakersfield Richard Thornton : Shutterstock

12. Bakersfield, Calif.

  • Median property value: $216,063
  • Cost of living index: 102
  • Homebuyers' age: 40
  • 2021 average mortgage rate: 3.04%
arvada colorado sh

13. Arvada, Colo.

  • Median property value: $476,672
  • Cost of living index: 114
  • Homebuyers' age: 39
  • 2021 average mortgage rate: 3.00%
29 Virginia alexandria sh

14. Alexandria, Va.

  • Median property value: $432,703
  • Cost of living index: 137
  • Homebuyers' age: 40
  • 2021 average mortgage rate: 2.99%
centennial colorado sh

15. Centennial, Colo.

  • Median property value: $444,747
  • Cost of living index: 114
  • Homebuyers' age: 39
  • 2021 average mortgage rate: 3.00%
6 denver Sean Xu : Shutterstock

16. Denver

  • Median property value: $505,777
  • Cost of living index: 113
  • Homebuyers' age: 39
  • 2021 average mortgage rate: 3.00%
4 Raleigh nc sh

17. Raleigh, N.C.

  • Median property value: $279,304
  • Cost of living index: 94
  • Homebuyers' age: 43
  • 2021 average mortgage rate: 3.02%
5 germantown maryland Lissandra Melo : Shutterstock

18. Germantown, Md.

  • Median property value: $261,511
  • Cost of living index: 157
  • Homebuyers' age: 39
  • 2021 average mortgage rate: 3.00%
st petersburg florida sh

19. St. Petersburg, Fla.

  • Median property value: $283,684
  • Cost of living index: 96
  • Homebuyers' age: 53
  • 2021 average mortgage rate: 3.11%
lakewood colorado sh

20. Lakewood, Colo.

  • Median property value: $380,165
  • Cost of living index: 114
  • Homebuyers' age: 39
  • 2021 average mortgage rate: 3.00%
22 aurora colo sh

21. Aurora, Colo.

  • Median property value: $360,542
  • Cost of living index: 114
  • Homebuyers' age: 39
  • 2021 average mortgage rate: 3.00%
3 boca raton florida sh

22. Boca Raton, Fla.

  • Median property value: $280,104
  • Cost of living index: 116
  • Homebuyers' age: 51
  • 2021 average mortgage rate: 3.11%
12 modesto calif sh

23. Modesto, Calif.

  • Median property value: $319,328
  • Cost of living index: 119
  • Homebuyers' age: 39
  • 2021 average mortgage rate: 3.04%
24 chandler arizona sh

24. Chandler, Ariz.

  • Median property value: $388,450
  • Cost of living index: 103
  • Homebuyers' age: 51
  • 2021 average mortgage rate: 3.12%
4 vegas suburb sprawl sh

25. Las Vegas

  • Median property value: $265,170
  • Cost of living index: 107
  • Homebuyers' age: 50
  • 2021 average mortgage rate: 3.11%
washington DC sh

26. Washington, D.C.

  • Median property value: $623,135
  • Cost of living index: 157
  • Homebuyers' age: 40
  • 2021 average mortgage rate: 4.90%
scottsdale arizona sh

27. Scottsdale, Ariz.

  • Median property value: $478,609
  • Cost of living index: 103
  • Homebuyers' age: 51
  • 2021 average mortgage rate: 3.12%
4 spokane Nick Fox Shutterstockcom SH

28. Spokane, Wash.

  • Median property value: $300,881
  • Cost of living index: 107
  • Homebuyers' age: 44
  • 2021 average mortgage rate: 3.06%
peoria arizona sh

29. Peoria, Ariz.

  • Median property value: $373,588
  • Cost of living index: 103
  • Homebuyers' age: 51
  • 2021 average mortgage rate: 3.12%
13 Gilbert Arizona sh

30. Gilbert, Ariz.

  • Median property value: $409,324
  • Cost of living index: 103
  • Homebuyers' age: 51
  • 2021 average mortgage rate: 3.12%
19 portland ore sh

31. Portland, Ore.

  • Median property value: $484,475
  • Cost of living index: 132
  • Homebuyers' age: 44
  • 2021 average mortgage rate: 3.08%

Check out how all 108 cities ranked and see the methodology for this study at StorageCafe.com

