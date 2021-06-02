June's Best Buys

June is a great time to get deals on everything from paint to doughnuts. Here's what you can save on this month.

As we approach the halfway point of 2021, things are looking up for consumers and business owners alike. The economy is opening up, people are starting back to work and small business are opening their doors again. And as these doors open, you will find some significant deals to jump-start sales. Here are some of the deals you can find in the month of June.

Go Fish

Whether you are a seasoned fisherman or just a beginner, June offers Free Fishing Days. Some states offer one free fishing day and others offer free fishing weekends. This is the time of the year you can fish without a license, which is a great way for someone to test out the waters. Check out Takemefishing.org to find out the free dates in your state. Check for CDC updates, recommendations and other Covid-19 information for the various fishing locations.

Putting on the Paint

If you want to start the summer with a fresh coat of paint, June is your month. Many home improvement stores will be offering deals and special promotions. If you’re not quite ready to commit to a particular color but you don’t want to pass up a great deal, buy non-tinted paint. Be sure to confirm with the store that once you do decide on a color, you can come back and they will tint it and shake it up for you at no charge. This way you can buy the deal as well as buy some extra time to get the job done.

Another option is to purchase small tester cans to see how various color options look on your walls. These sample sizes are also a great option if you have a small section to paint like a window sill or trim. Some manufacturers offer rebates on your paint purchases, so be sure to ask and save those receipts.

Deals for Dad

If you have been waiting for deals on tools, Father’s Day sales will be tough to beat. Sales will run throughout the month, but the best deals you might find prior to Sunday, June 20. You can make it extra special for dad and take on a new home improvement project together. Some department stores will be offering a gift with purchase on things like men’s cologne. This is a good time to stock up. And of course, barbeques and barbeque gear will be on sale in celebration of Father’s Day.

Spring Clothing and Shoes

Summer is in full swing and stores need to make sure every stitch of spring clothing is off their racks. Deals can go as low as 90% off if you find a discount on top of the lowest sale price. Save more money by searching for coupons, promo codes, and reward savings from larger department stores. One perk: many clothes that work in spring can carry through and work well in summer. Since sandals are the go-to footwear for summer, you will find great deals on closed-toe shoes.

Stock Up on Calcium

Since 1939, June has been hailed as National Dairy Month. This means you may find extra deals on dairy products. Expect to find deals on products such as cheese, yogurt, ice cream and a variety of other dairy products. If you find a good deal, don’t forget you can freeze milk and some cheeses. Check the social media and websites of your favorite dairy products to see if they will be offering any special coupons or promotions.

Go Nuts for Doughnuts

Friday, June 4 is National Doughnut Day. Check with both national chains and your local doughnut shops for doughnut deals. Some stores will even be giving away free doughnuts. “Donut Day” has been around since 1938. It was established as a way to honor members of the Salvation Army who had come to the aid of World War I soldiers.

Jeanette Pavini is an Emmy Award winning journalist specializing in consumer news and protection. She is the author of “The Joy of $aving: Money Lessons I Learned From My Italian-American Father & 20 Years as a Consumer Reporter.” Jeanette is a regular contributor to TheStreet. Her work includes reporting for CBS, MarketWatch, WSJ Sunday, and USA Today. Jeanette has contributed to “The Today Show” and a variety of other media outlets. You can follow her moneysaving tips and ways to give back on Facebook: Jeanette Pavini: The Joy of $aving Community. Find links to her social media and her book at JeanettePavini.com.