The Best Buys in December

December is one of the best times of the year to get bargains on electronics, clothing, and beauty products and more. Here's what to look for.

Just because Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, it doesn’t mean the deals have as well. December is still a great month to find deals on everything from electronics to cosmetics. Most of us shop more in December than any other month. Between gifts, parties, food, spirits and travel our budgets are put to the test this month. Here are some of the best buys you will find before the end of the year.

Electronics

Some of the best deals on electronics can be found the weeks between Black Friday and Christmas Day. To get an even better deal, look for stores offering an electronic bundle: extra items that are added onto your purchase. For example, you might find video games that are bundled with gaming systems. Or laptop purchases bundled with gift cards. Bundles are the secret to turning your electronics purchase into a December best buy. You will see more bundled deals around the holidays than any other time of the year. Several electronic retailers offer a price match policy, so do your homework and compare prices.

If you can wait until after Christmas Day, you may score even better deals. Stores will be flooded with returns and often if the item isn’t in the original packaging it is sold as an “open box” item. This translates into additional discounts for the consumer. Just make sure they offer the same warranty.

Cosmetics, Perfume and Men’s Cologne

It’s not often you will find sales on department store cosmetics, perfume and cologne. The best deal is buying these items when they offer a gift with purchase. These gifts are usually very generous, with some offering full-size products in the package deal. This is one of the biggest bangs for the beauty buck!

Outlet Shopping

Expect to find exceptional deals at outlet malls this month. Stores will be adding additional markdowns to the already low prices. Most outlet malls will have a customer service office. You want to start your shopping trip there and ask about AARP, AAA, military, senior and student discounts. Some outlet malls will give you a VIP mall discount coupon just for checking in.

Seasonal Meats

If you check your local grocery store ads you will surely find meats such as prime rib and hams during the holidays. Many stores will sell these meats at rock bottom prices to get you into their store. The logic is, once you are at the store you will buy the rest of your groceries. Take advantage of the deals and stock up. Have the butcher prepare the meats for the freezer. Prime rib is just as delicious in March.

>>Plus: Take Control of Your Holiday Spending With These Budgeting and Savings Tips

Clothing

Two of the best days to get deals on clothing, other than Black Friday, are Dec. 26 and New Year’s Day. Most of the deals will be for winter clothes like coats, sweaters, and flannel. Expect to see sales of up to 75% off. If the store offers a loyalty program on purchases, you may save even more. And always check for coupons or promotional codes especially when shopping online. Larger department stores will typically send out coupons to cardholders for additional discounts if you spend a certain amount.

Since this is the height of the shopping and sale season, I have to repeat one of my favorite holiday moneysaving tips: Always find out if the retailer has a price adjustment policy. This means if the price goes down on an item you purchased, usually within 14 days, you may be able to get back the difference between what you paid and the new sale price. Save your receipts because most of the time the stores can make the adjustment with just the receipt and not the items.

Jeanette Pavini is an Emmy Award winning journalist specializing in consumer news and protection. She is the author of “The Joy of $aving: Money Lessons I Learned From My Italian-American Father & 20 Years as a Consumer Reporter.” Jeanette is a regular contributor to TheStreet. Her work includes reporting for CBS, MarketWatch, WSJ Sunday, and USA Today. Jeanette has contributed to “The Today Show” and a variety of other media outlets. You can follow her money saving tips and ways to give back on Facebook: Jeanette Pavini: The Joy of $aving Community. Find links to her social media and her book at JeanettePavini.com.