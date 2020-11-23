There's plenty of deals to be had, but are they worth it? Here's what to know before you buy, and how to stay ahead of the game.

By Lauren Schwahn

New laptops and desktops will be high on wish lists for many people who’ve been working or learning remotely this year. With more Black Friday sales starting earlier and further moving online, you probably won’t have to claw your way to the front of a line to get the best price on one. But punctuality is still important. Some retailers launch their deals at specific times, and supplies are often limited.

Here’s where to find standout computer deals and what to know before you buy.

What Are the Best Black Friday Laptop and Computer Deals in 2020?

You don’t have to look hard to find computer bargains. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites from a variety of retailers. Take a look at the details below:

What Were the Best Black Friday Laptop and Computer Deals in 2019?

Last year’s noteworthy deals included:

Best Buy offered up to $200 off select iMac models.

Costco dropped the price of the Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch with an Intel Core i5 processor, retina display and touch bar to $1,199 ($250 off). Limit two.

HP sold the HP 15t laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Optane memory for $480 ($869.99 off). The doorbuster deal started on Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. PT with limited quantities available.

How to Decide if It’s Worth It

November’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals contain some of the lowest computer prices of the year. If you’ll need a new laptop or desktop in the near term, don’t miss out on the savings.

But if you’re not in a rush, you’ll likely find abundant computer deals with fewer restrictions as part of back-to-school sales in August next year.

How to Budget for a Laptop or Computer

Saving up for a big-ticket purchase, such as a laptop or computer, may call for fine-tuning your budget. Try trimming other expenses from your “wants” category in the weeks leading up to Black Friday, if you’re able.

This article is reprinted by permission from NerdWallet.

Lauren Schwahn is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: lschwahn@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @lauren_schwahn.