The Best Beaches in America in 2021

Imagine your toes in the warm sand, the sounds of the waves gently crashing, and the tang of salt in the air on one of these top U.S. beaches

What makes a good beach? Everyone has their preference. These days, just the fact that it’s a place where the land meets water may be enough.

Some people like sand as white as sugar, while for others the mystery of a volcanic black sand beach has a different appeal. Crystal clear water, a gentle surf, a soft breeze, or the shade of nodding palm trees might be just what you need.

Some like beaches with easy access, and amenities such as restrooms, showers, restaurants and activities nearby, while others may want to clamber down a rocky cliff to reach a more private, secluded spot with some wildlife-spotting options.

Tripadvisor’s Travelers' Choice best beaches list honors travelers' favorite beaches around the U.S. based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings from Tripadvisor travelers, as well as the volume of “saves,” gathered over the one-year period of Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020.

This year, Florida's Saint Pete Beach takes not only the title of No. 1 beach in the U.S., but is also fifth in the world. Of the 25 best beaches in the U.S., Florida and Hawaii dominate the list, with over 30% of the winners located in the Sunshine State and almost 30% in Hawaii.

Here are the best beaches in the U.S.