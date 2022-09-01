In the past, shopping for coffee equipment was as easy as choosing one of the five coffee maker options you wanted to take home. Now, with the growing popularity of home coffee bars, a greater variety of coffee brewing machines are available at a more accessible price point.

There are an overwhelming amount of options with new features online when you look for coffee equipment. The simplest, most distinctive feature between coffee makers is whether they are “automatic” or “manual.” We’re going to focus on automatic coffee machines in this article.

Most Convenient Coffee Maker: Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker is an easy-to-use, convenient option. If your memory of the Keurig is a clunky countertop monstrosity, then consider this version the complete opposite. The K-Slim is sleek without sacrificing any of the features.

As a single-serve brewer, this is an excellent option if you have one to three people who have coffee at different times each morning. The water reservoir is big enough that you won’t have to refill it until you’ve brewed about four standard cups (24 ounces) of coffee.

Also, this Keurig improves on older versions with multi-stream technology that “saturates the grounds more evenly.” Who could forget that ad with James Corden and Reggie Watts? And even with this technology, it’s pretty basic in terms of what drinks you can make.

It brews a pretty standard cup of coffee, and the only things you can vary (within limitations) are cup size and strength. If you use less water, you’ll have a stronger cup. The cup size options range between six ounces and 12 ounces. I’ve tried a Japanese-style flash brew with this machine, and it also works well. Keurig tries to switch up with espresso pods and tea pods, but coffee is where they shine out of all their options.

As far as cost is concerned, the Keurig K-Slim is the second most expensive automatic coffee maker on this list. By the time you get a pack of K-cups to use with your machine, you’ll probably be out about $130-150. This machine also has a small footprint, so most kitchen styles should accommodate it. It takes up about five inches of width and about 15 inches of depth.

Brew time is pretty quick on this machine, too. Along with the multi-stream technology, the brewing chamber holds the water for about two minutes to help brew a more robust and flavorful cup of coffee. Overall, you should have a cup within five to seven minutes of setting your machine up.

Best Coffee Maker for Specialty Coffee Drinkers: Moccamaster KBGC Select Coffee Maker

The Moccamaster KBGC Select Coffee Maker is the best option if you love specialty coffee. The design of this brewer aims to get the most flavor out of your coffee beans. Moccamasters are known as the “coffee brewer for coffee lovers,” and the Specialty Coffee Association recognizes them by the Golden Cup Standard.

This automatic coffee maker uses a copper boiling element to heat water to the optimal brewing temperature of 196 to 204 degrees Fahrenheit. The brewing basket is cone-shaped and steeps the coffee grounds for four to six minutes to “extract the coffee’s full flavor and maximize its complexity, taste, and aroma.”

The Moccamaster KBGC Select is a 10-cup coffee maker. This model is great for someone who is going to graze on coffee all morning or a group of people who have their coffee at different times. The KBGC Select only has two brewing amount options: a half carafe or a full carafe.

The Moccamaster is best for people who don’t stray too much from their standard cup of hot drip coffee. You can flash brew iced coffee with it if you’d like to make a large amount, but that’s it.

This automatic coffee maker is the best option for someone who cares about quality and longevity. Any Moccamaster owner will tell you that the higher price point is well-justified because of their durability. Each coffee maker comes with a five-year warranty, and replacement parts are available for purchase by the manufacturer.

The countertop footprint isn’t outrageous, but it does require about seven inches of space for the width and 14 inches for the depth. There are about 20 different colors offered, though not all of them are always available.

The brew time for this Moccamaster is four to six minutes, but you can grab a cup before the full carafe is done brewing with the automatic drip stop brewer. There are also two auto shut-off features just in case you forget to turn the machine off. The boiling element shuts off when the water reservoir is empty, and the hotplate automatically shuts off after 100 minutes.

Most Versatile Coffee Maker: Nespresso Vertuo Plus Espresso and Coffee Maker

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus Espresso and Coffee Maker is a popular automatic coffee maker option. You can purchase this single-serving pod brewer a la carte or in a package with accessories that help you round out your coffee equipment selection.

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus is a single-serving coffee maker, but the machine pulls shots so fast that it could comfortably work in a home of four to five coffee drinkers. The heating element can get water to brewing temperature in less than 30 seconds. Once the water is hot, the shot of espresso pulls quickly at the touch of a button.

With the Vertuo Plus, you get a much more comprehensive range of drinks you can make. This machine brews coffee and espresso pods, with a mechanism switching automatically based on the pod type. You can go from drinking a cup of plain drip coffee to a latte or cappuccino in seconds.

This coffee machine works well for anyone who wants access to the variety of a coffee shop at home. You can have a coffee experience that fits whatever mood with easy-to-distinguish pods of varying flavor profiles.

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus is about nine inches in width and 13 inches in depth. The design is sleek and attractive. This model comes with an adjustable water reservoir, too, for customizability.

Best Budget Coffee Maker: Mr. Coffee 5-Cup Mini Coffee Maker

You can’t go wrong with a Mr. Coffee five-cup Mini Coffee Maker. It’s a classic. It’s budget-friendly, you can find them almost anywhere, and you know exactly what to expect.

The Mr. Coffee is a straightforward machine, and there is only one button (on/off) to brew. Within a few minutes, you’ll have a pot of coffee. Since it’s the mini version, a whole pot equals two large cups of coffee. This machine would thrive best in a household of one to two people.

This machine shines with its simplicity and approachability. You can make a standard cup of hot black coffee. You can also create the Japanese-style flash brew with this pot, but that’s about it.

The Mr. Coffee mini coffee maker’s design is one of the least intrusive on this list. It comes in two different colors and takes up about seven inches of space. This coffee maker is an excellent option for dorms, offices, and even RVs.

The Mr. Coffee is a simple, effective option. You also get a bit of customization from this coffee maker because of how the brewing system works. It will only brew the amount of water you add to the reservoir, so you can make a single cup if that’s all you want.

How to Choose the Perfect Automatic Coffee Maker

There are three things you should consider before you sit down to choose an automatic coffee maker:

Who you’re serving: If you have a household of more than two people drinking coffee daily, you’ll want to consider a larger machine. A larger coffee maker sometimes means you need a larger budget depending on what types of coffee drinks you plan on making.



Types of coffee drinks you want to make: The first thing to remember is that, generally, espresso machines are more expensive than drip coffee machines. So, if you plan on making drinks that involve espresso, that’s another budgetary consideration.



Lifestyle: Some machines brew faster than others. If you’re a “grab and go” person, your automatic coffee machine can support or inhibit that lifestyle. Space accommodations are also a consideration. Are you dedicating substantial space? Or are you looking for something that will fit into your current setup?

Once you have considered who you’re serving, what types of coffee drinks you want to make, and your lifestyle, you’re on your way to confidently choosing the perfect automatic coffee machine.

