Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is here and it's delivering some epic deals that make it prime time to start holiday shopping. We're talking about gifts to give, and gifts for yourself.

Anker -- one of our favorite mobile accessory brands -- is wasting no time and is kicking off a bevy of discounts bright and early. You can save on compact wall plugs to charge your iPhone, super fast chargers for multiple devices, cables that won't break, and even high-tech outlet strips.

Take a look below at some of our favorite picks during the Prime Early Access event. Deals end tomorrow, so if you've been eyeing some new chargers for those brand new iPhone 14s or the Apple Watch 8, you better hurry.

Here's what you need to know about the 511 charger -- this compact wall plug can fast charge your iPhone. It features a single USB-C port, can fit in the palm of your hand, and comes in a bevy of colors. Oh and it pushes out 20-watts of power.

If you just nabbed yourself a brand new iPhone 14, this portable battery is exactly what you need. It attaches to the back of the phone to charge through MagSafe and can be used as a kickstand to prop your phone up. Oh, and did we mention it can charge something else with a USB-C port as well?

One of the newer wall plugs from Anker can push out a total of 65-watts and features three ports. You get two USB-C slots and a single USB-A port to charge up to three devices.

This high-tech outlet strip features two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and two standard AC outlets. It also features a five foot cord. You can upgrade your work from home space or use it as the ultimate travel charger.

Frustrated with Lightning cables that break easily? Well, this Powerline III Flow cable from Anker is tougher and coated with silicone. It comes in fun colors and is a full six-feet in length. Perfect for your teens that tend to be rough with their electronics, and an great stocking stuffer at this deal price.

Have the same frustration as above with a USB-C Cable? This Anker 634 USB0C Cable is just as durable with that silicone finish and it supports up to 100-watts. It's only six feet, but can charge everything from a Surface Pro to a Nintendo Switch with a MacBook Air or iPad Pro in between.

The Anker 733 isn't just a 10,000mAh portable battery, but it's also a 65-watt plug. It's using the brands new GANPrime technology which ensures a fast and safe charge. Plus the 733 features two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port.

Are you a fan of MagSafe accessories, but don't like that the tech blocks a PopSocket? Well, the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery with PopSockets Grip fixes that. It's still a 5,000mAh battery that can charge your iPhone with MagSafe, but it has a PopSocket built-in.

Yes, Anker makes earbuds and these Soundcore Liberty 3 Pros are nearly 50% off at just $89.99. They come in a fun shade of purple, offer 32-hours of battery life and active noise cancelation.

If you're after the faster charge, the Anker 747 wall plug deserves a look. With four ports onboard -- three USB-Cs and one USB-A -- this can push out up to 150-watts of power.

This wireless charging stand is perfect for any MagSafe capable iPhone (AKA the iPhone 12 or newer) as you can magnetically stand it up and charge another device, like AirPods, on the bottom of this stand. Just remember you need to bring your own wall plug.

