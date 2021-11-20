The Best and Worst Cities for EV Drivers

There’s little doubt the electric vehicle market is on the rise. In 2021 alone, EV sales have more than doubled. Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report has made an electric version of its top-selling F-150 pickup truck, and in September the company said it would build three battery factories and an electric truck plant in Tennessee and Kentucky, creating 11,000 jobs over the next four years.

By the end of 2020, there were 1,019,260 EVs registered in the U.S., 42% of them in California. But that’s still only 2.5% of the total automotive market.

According to Kelley Blue Book, in the first three months of 2021, Americans registered new EVs at three times the rate of other types of new cars— 71% were Teslas (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report. But with more new EV models coming on the market, others are catching up. Some of the bestselling EVs behind the Teslas include the Chevy Bolt, Ford Mustang Mach-E, VW ID.4 (VWAGY) and the Nissan Leaf (NSANY) , according to Car and Driver.

Is now the time for you buy an electric car? The microchip shortage has continued to generate low vehicle inventory and higher average car prices, making this a less-than-ideal time to purchase any new or used car. But the path to a greener future seems easier to walk in some cities than others, creating other necessary considerations. Is the infrastructure there? How expensive is electricity? Are there incentives, such as state tax credits or EV-dedicated traffic lanes?

To find the metro areas best suited to cater to EV owners, StorageCafe, a self-storage marketplace, ranked 100 metros using a series of factors that promote EV adoption. They include:

The number of registered electric vehicles

EV infrastructure (including public and residential charging stations)

the cost of an eGallon (cost of charging a vehicle using electric when compared to a gasoline-powered one)

dedicated HOV (high-occupancy vehicle) and HOT (high-occupancy toll) lanes for EVs

the share of roads in poor condition

carpooling stats

local air quality

an environmental indicator to gauge how much of a metropolitan area’s power comes from clean energy and how much of that is geared towards public transportation

and, being a self-storage marketplace, they also added self storage availability on the premise that many multi-vehicle owners often store cars.

Topping the list of best places is San Jose, Calif., (pop. 1.97 million) which has the third-highest number of EVs in the country (about 74,000 electric cars), and the third-largest number of EV charging stations (approx. 1,550), according to the U.S. Department of Energy. It's worth noting that this area is home to Silicon Valley's tech companies, and the headquarters of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report are nearby in Sunnyvale, Calif.

Here are the best and worst cities for EV drivers.