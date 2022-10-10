We'll be updating the best short-lived lightning deals during the Prime Early Access 48-hour shopping event on Amazon.

Let’s not beat around the bush – what you’re here to find are the latest and best lightning deals to buy during the Amazon Prime Early Access Event. During this 48-hour event, beginning on Oct. 11 and running through Oct. 12, we’ll be rounding up the most unique short-lived deals on Amazon (AMZN) . Lightning deals may be limited by time, or only have a certain number of products available in stock.

During Amazon’s newest holiday shopping event, Prime Early Access, both the event sales and lightning deals will be exclusive to Prime members. If you haven’t joined yet, be sure to check out the free trial and monthly subscription costs. Amazon will stagger out lightning deals throughout this two-day event.

Lightning deals are time-sensitive, so it’s important to purchase as soon as you see something you can’t live without. Look at the time ticker on the Today’s Deals or Prime Early Access deals page – you’ll need to know what percentage has been sold, how many products are remaining and how long the deal will last.

And while the Prime Early Access Sale doesn't kick off until tomorrow, we're kicking things off early and sharing the best of current, Oct. 10, daily deals.

Best Amazon Prime Daily Deals: Oct. 10

Prime Early Access Lightning Deals: Day One

