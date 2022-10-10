Amazon is simplifying your holiday shopping with the Prime Early Access sale, starting Oct. 11. Snag exclusive deals on home, tech, beauty and more.

Don’t wait for Cyber Week – Amazon is making your holiday shopping even easier this year by kickstarting the sale season with their newest 48-hour event, the Prime Early Access Sale. Starting very early at 12 a.m. Pacific on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and finishing the evening of Oct. 12, Amazon will be hosting discounts across all of your favorite brands.

From flash sales and lightning deals, to 24- to 48-hour deals, we’re doing the heavy lifting and sourcing all of our favorite hand-tested products, major brands and unique gift ideas in one place. So whether you’re searching for a big ticket item like a TV, a family friendly VR headset, some smart home devices, or must-have kitchen gadgets, we’ll have you covered.

Don’t forget – you need to be a Prime member to snag these exclusive deals. If you’ve been hesitant to subscribe for a full year, take a look at the free trial or month-to-month subscriptions instead.

And be sure to check out TheStreet’s ongoing coverage of the Amazon Prime Early Access event as we continue to roll out more deals you can’t afford to miss.

Prime Early Access Amazon Device Deals

There is a reason why the Echo Dot is a staple of tech in the home. The third-generation model looks like a doughnut with physical controls for volume and microphone mute. It can also push out clear, crisp audio and gives you instant access to Alex. It's 55% off at $17.99.

If you're after an Echo with a screen, the Show 5 fits the bill and is an excellent deal at jut $34.99. This device features a speaker and a 5-inch display which allows Alexa to answer audibly and with some visuals. The onboard camera allows you to snap selfies and even make video calls.

If you're after room-filing audio, the fourth-generation full-sized Echo does just that. Powering that audio playback is a 3-inch woofer and dual 0.8-inch tweeters that fire out the front. You also get instant access to Alexa.

Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite boasts a 6.8-inch display and an ultra-portable design. But even with a smaller footprint and thinner overall built, it can still stretch the battery life to up to 10 weeks.

If you're after an easy way to upgrade your current wired doorbell, this entry-level option from Ring is worth a look. It needs to be hardwired, but turns it into a smart experience with a classic build and a 1080pHD view.

Prime Early Access Apple Deals

These AirPods feature the design that started the true wireless earbuds revolution and they sport all the famous features. Meaning that you can flip open the case to quickly pair these with your iPhone, and thanks to iCloud these will sync across all your other Apple devices. Best of all, you're scoring AirPods for under $100.

Yes, the Apple Watch Series 8 just launched in Sept. but it's already seeing a sharp $50 discount. The Series 8 is filled to the brim with features like a larger Always-On display, the latest sensor stack for health tracking, and supports fast charging. You can also save on the larger 45mm variant which is at $379.

You can save $100 on an iPad Mini this Prime Early Access Sale and it's a pretty epic deal. You get an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display that looks sharp and this iPad offers plenty of power thanks to an A15 Bionic chip. Plus, it comes in purple!

You really can't go wrong with the M1 MacBook Air. It has enough power to handle intense photo or video edits and plenty of room for more productivity centric tasks. It's also super light and can last for days on standby.

Prime Early Access Tech Deals

These earbuds might look like beans, but they rest easily in the ear and offer clear, rich sound. Galaxy Buds Live also pair quite nicely with Galaxy smartphones.

Grow up with a Nintendo Wii, but now have a Switch? You can relive your classic memories of Wii Sports with Switch Sports. It offers a few new sports and a full multiplayer online mode.

Prime Early Access Home Deals

This bundle is not only 25% off, but it includes a PowerDash Pet carpet cleaner and a storage mat. Allowing you to handle any mess and then store the unit without creating one.

Prime Early Access Kitchen and Appliance Deals

Spruce up your kitchen with this 10-piece storage set from OXO Good Grips. You'll get a bevy of storage sizes to help organize your setup.

With this Inissia machine, you can enjoy fresh espresso at home whenever you'd like. Just remember to pickup the compatible Nespresso pods.

This 10-cup capacity food processor can handle large foods (like a whole block of cheese!), veggies and more. It comes with chopping and mixing blades, a 450 watt motor with multiple speeds, and a slicing disk. Best of all, it's dishwasher safe for easy clean up.

Prime Early Access Fitness and Outdoor Deals

For just shy of $40 this 6-piece yoga set includes a mat, a belt, two blocks, a two towels and a carrying bag.

This well-insulated cooler backpack can hold up to 35 cans and contains several pockets for storage. With comfortable shoulder designs and adjustable chest buckle, you can take this backpack on a long hike or sporting event.

Prime Early Access TV Deals

If you're after a big screen without breaking the bank, this 75-inch Toshiba model is worth a look. It's running a Fire TV interface for instant access to major streaming services and it's a 4K LED picture.

If you're after a great picture for an immersive experience with support for a high refresh rate, than the LG C2 OLED deserves look. It delivers on punchy colors with deep contrast points and comes with a webOS interface.

Prime Early Access Beauty and Fashion Deals

Made from cotton and polyester, these Hanes leggings are perfect for an everyday at-home. With soft, stretchy fabric and a stretchy waistband, these pair well with your favorite tees and sneakers.

Water-resistant, long-sleeved and with removable faux fur hood trip, this adjustable parka is both affordable and long-lasting. Some of the reviewers say it's very warm and soft, though can look bulky.

This versatile water-resistant puffer vest is perfect for the cool fall weather. With a full-zip front and high collar, it comes in a variety of different colors.

Made from a soft acrylic blend yard, this Amazon Essentials sweater comes in five colors and is machine washable. Perfect for the cooler fall weather and a seasonal favorite!

Who says a good cotton polo can't be both stylish and reasonably priced? If you're looking for a good stocking stuffer and casual polo for your loved one, check out the Amazon Essentials jersey polos. Available in over 15 different colors and patterns, there's sure to be something for everyone.

Prime Early Access Pet Deals

For Prime members, you can get 50% your first month on a BarkBox subscription. This way your pup can be treated with toys, treats, and even some surprises.

While there are plenty of security cameras to pick from, the PetCube is purpose built to help monitor pets. It also features a handy built-in mount that is magnetic and makes this a snap to install.

