Skip to main content

Best Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals

We're collecting the best lightning deals during Amazon Prime Day. Deals are time-sensitive and have limited product availability.
Lightning stricks

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We’ll keep this short and sweet, because what you’re really looking for are the best lightning deals to buy right now for Amazon Prime Day. As the name implies, this is a short-lived deal of a particular product or service on Amazon. It may be limited by time, or only have a certain number of products available in stock.

During Prime Day, lightning deals are exclusive to Prime members. If you haven’t joined yet, be sure to check out the free trial and monthly subscription costs. Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report will stagger out lightning deals practically every minute during this two-day event.

These deals are time-sensitive, so it’s important to purchase as soon as you see something you want. Look at the time ticker on the Today’s Deals or Prime Day deals page -- it will tell you what percentage has been sold, how many products are remaining and how long the deal will last.

Best Prime Day Lightning Deals: Day One

Check back tomorrow, July 12, for the official kick of off Prime Day lightning deals.

Today's Deals

While we're keeping our wallets prepped for day one of Amazon's Prime Day event, here are a few limited-time offers in Amazon's Today's Deals section.

Posted: 12:25 p.m. Eastern Time

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Cordless Electric Mop: 93% claimed, $107.99, originally $134.99 (20% off)

Cordless Electric Mop

Ends in six hours or until 100% claimed.

Jumper Laptop 13.3-inch Full HD Display: 70% claimed, $239.99, originally $1,199.99 (80% Off)

Jumper Laptop

Currently ends in 9 hours or until 100% claimed.

ECOVACS Pro+ Robot Vacuum: 9% claimed, $399.98, originally $649.99 (38% Off)

Ecovacs Pro+ Robot Vacuum

Tips and Tricks

What to know before you start shopping:

  1. Check out promptly. You have a limited window to check out when you have a lightning deal product added to your cart. Be sure you're prepared to pay within fifteen minutes after adding to your cart. 
  2. If your time expires, you may not get another chance. If someone snags the product after it leaves your cart, and it has reached the maximum amount of product available, you can miss your chance. 
  3. Add to your cart - TODAY. If you already have a wish list of products, add it to your cart now. Keep an eye out on price fluctuations during Prime Day, and buy as soon as you see the price drop.
  4. Download the Amazon app. You can create waitlists and alerts within the app for your favorite products by selecting "Watch this deal."

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Tesla Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
TSLA

Tesla Is Facing a Big New Obstacle

By Luc Olinga
healthcare doctor sh
INVESTING
EXAS

Did Medicare Just Boost Exact Sciences and Cologuard?

By Maxx Chatsko
6-apple 13-inch macbook pro m2 chip 2022 review
PERSONAL FINANCE
AMZNAAPL

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Apple Deals

By Jacob Krol
Cryptocurrency Bubble Lead
INVESTING

Crypto Price Check: Regulatory Efforts Going Global

By Rob Lenihan
Elon Musk Twitter Lead JS
STOCKS
TWTRTSLA

Twitter Stock Slumps As Board Lawyers Up, Elon Musk Walks Out On $44 Billion Takeover; Tesla Stock Slides

By Martin Baccardax
A mother and daughter work to clear debris near their home after a hurricane.
Sponsored Story

What is the Generation-Skipping Tax?

By TurboTax
Costco Store Lead
MARKETS
COSTTGTWMT

Costco CEO Jelinek: No Plans For Membership Fee, Hot Dog Price Increases

By Martin Baccardax
Hong Kong, China Stocks Slump Amid Worst Global Sell-off Since October As Samsung To Tesla Fumble On Earnings
MARKETS
^SPX^DJIJPM

Earnings Season Preview: Stocks Need Solid Profit Boost To Challenge Recession Bets, Bear Market Slump

By Martin Baccardax