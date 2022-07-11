Best Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals

We're collecting the best lightning deals during Amazon Prime Day. Deals are time-sensitive and have limited product availability.

We’ll keep this short and sweet, because what you’re really looking for are the best lightning deals to buy right now for Amazon Prime Day. As the name implies, this is a short-lived deal of a particular product or service on Amazon. It may be limited by time, or only have a certain number of products available in stock.

During Prime Day, lightning deals are exclusive to Prime members. If you haven’t joined yet, be sure to check out the free trial and monthly subscription costs. Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report will stagger out lightning deals practically every minute during this two-day event.

These deals are time-sensitive, so it’s important to purchase as soon as you see something you want. Look at the time ticker on the Today’s Deals or Prime Day deals page -- it will tell you what percentage has been sold, how many products are remaining and how long the deal will last.

Best Prime Day Lightning Deals: Day One

Tips and Tricks

What to know before you start shopping:

Check out promptly. You have a limited window to check out when you have a lightning deal product added to your cart. Be sure you're prepared to pay within fifteen minutes after adding to your cart. If your time expires, you may not get another chance. If someone snags the product after it leaves your cart, and it has reached the maximum amount of product available, you can miss your chance.

Add to your cart - TODAY. If you already have a wish list of products, add it to your cart now. Keep an eye out on price fluctuations during Prime Day, and buy as soon as you see the price drop.

Download the Amazon app. You can create waitlists and alerts within the app for your favorite products by selecting "Watch this deal."

