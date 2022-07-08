If you had to pick one sure set of items that will be on-sale for Prime Day, any Amazon device is a good choice. While Prime Day doesn’t officially kick off until July 12, 2022, you can already save up to and over 50% on select Amazon-made devices like Echos, Fire TV Sticks, and countless others.

And rather than having to seek them out yourselves, we’ve done the heavy lifting and are sharing the best early Prime Day deals on all sorts of Amazon Devices.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Best Early Prime Day Echo Deals

The 4th Gen Echo Dot is in the running for the best deal ahead of the official start. Right now, Amazon’s entry-level smart speaker is just $19.99, which is a full 60% off the normal $49.99 MSRP. This spherical speaker produces robust audio that’s loud enough to fill most rooms and with Alexa onboard, you can ask questions or control smart devices.

And if you’re after an Echo Dot with Clock for your nightstand, that’s $49.99, down from $59.99. Plus you can get an Echo Dot that looks like a panda or a tiger for $24.99 from $59.99.

The full sized Echo is $40 off at just $59.99 and is an excellent choice for filling larger rooms with vibrant, crisp audio. Of course, Alexa is also onboard and around for any questions or requests. The 4th Gen Echo also features Zigbee connectivity to help get smart home gadgets online.

The Echo Show 5 pairs the classic audio Alexa experience with a 5-inch screen that lets the assistant add more context into requests or answers. And when she’s not in use, the Show 5 can show the time, weather, stream a movie or TV show, or even shuffle through family photos. And yes, there’s a 2-megapixel camera on the front for calls or selfies, but you can slide a physical door in front of it.

Amazon’s smart glasses — Echo Frames — stick with a pair of frames that look normal and add in microphones and speakers discreetly. They’ll pair with your Android or iOS device, and you can stream music while on the go and you get instant access to Alexa from anywhere.

Best Early Prime Day Fire TV Deals

Amazon’s basic Fire TV Stick lets you stream in Full HD by simply plugging the dongle into the HDMI port on the back of your TV. It comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that can control your TV and you’ll get access to nearly every streaming service available on Fire OS.

The Fire TV Stick 4K lets you stream in up to 4K, so it’s a better option for future proofing your streaming or to pair with your 4K UHD TV. It also comes with the Alexa Voice Remote that can control your TVs power and volume.

If you want a hands-free Fire TV experience, short of buying an actual new TV, you’ll want to look at the Fire TV Cube. It’s similar to a Roku Ultra or Apple TV 4K as it’s a box that will sit under your TV, and it acts as an Alexa speaker whether your TV is on or off. So you can ask Alexa topical questions or more TV centric ones like to power on the connected TV or start a stream.

Onto the TVs! The Amazon-made Fire TV Omni delivers a good 4K UHD picture with support for HDR and Dolby Vision, but really delivers with Amazon integration and convinced features. You can ask Alexa — thanks to microphones built into the TV frame — to turn the TV on, start streaming an episode of The Boys on Prime Video, or for smart home control. Plus, it’s just $299 for a 55-inch TV.

Best Early Prime Day Amazon Smart Home Devices Deals

If you’re in the Alexa ecosystem and want to make power plugs smart without ripping apart your walls, the Amazon Smart Plug is worth a look. You can get it online quick and you can turn the outlet on or off with your voice.

The Echo Glow might be marketed as a smart lamp for kids, but it’s fun for all ages and really is just an orb (that gets plugged in) and can cycle through different colors. It’s also fully controlled with Alexa.

Yes, Amazon is in the smart thermostat market now with a simple option that works with Alexa and no other platforms. You can control temperature on the thermostat itself, via Alexa with your voice, or with the Alexa app for Android or iOS.

Best Early Prime Day Blink Deals

$35 for a video doorbell is a pretty good deal. And the Blink Video Doorbell is a great, no-frills option that you can get setup in a few minutes and it can be wireless or replace your wired doorbell. It integrates seamlessly with Alexa as well.

The Blink Mini indoor camera hasn’t changed all that much since it’s initial release — though, it now comes in both black or white. It provides a 1080pHD view that can turn on night vision in low light and integrates with Alexa.

The Latest on Prime Day

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.