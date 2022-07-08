The Best Amazon Prime Day Earbuds and Headphones Deals

You don’t need to wait for Amazon Prime Day to score some major discounts. Apple's AirPods and headphones or earbuds by Sony, Beats, and JBL are already seeing discounts.

Whether you’re after a pair of true wireless earbuds or a fancy pair of over ear headphones with impressive noise cancellation, Prime Day is a time ripe for discounts. And in case you haven't heard already, Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale event across nearly every product category on Amazon for Prime Members.

The 48-hour sale event starts next Tuesday, July 12 2022, but you don’t need to wait for score discounts. Sony’s excellent over-ear headphones, along with Apple AirPods and earbuds from a bevy of brands are seeing discounts.

Best Early Prime Day Earbuds Deals

While not discounted just yet, we're keeping our eye on the AirPods 2nd Gen. These classic earbuds might be a few years older, but they’re still an excellent -- and relatively budget friendly -- choice. They fast pair with an iPhone and sync across all your Apple devices, provide hand-free access to Siri and last for over 24 hours with charges in the case.

You may not know of EarFun, but these “Air” true wireless earbuds sport a compact IPX7 waterproof design, 35 hours of listening and excellent voice pickup through four microphones. They sound pretty good as well.

Yes, Powerbeats Pro have a large case and no active noise cancellation, but the ear hook design is a winner in our book. They’re super comfortable for extended use and you’d be hard pressed to have these fall out of your ears. Apple’s custom H1 chip inside lets you pair swiftly with an iPhone as well.

AirPods Pro are 20% off to just $199.98 ahead of Prime Day. And for the price you’ll get class-leading noise cancellation and transparency modes, excellent audio that adapts to your ears and resistance against water and sweat.

Amazon

If you want Spatial Audio, a compact build and don’t like ear tips or noise cancellation, third-generation AirPods are worth a look. They’re $10 off right now to $169.98 and offer six hours of playback on a single charge.

JBL’s Tune 230NC earbuds are truly wireless, pretty compact in your choice of three colors, and feature active noise cancellation. With the included carrying case you can expect 40 hours of playback as well.

Best Early Prime Day Headphones Deals

Amazon

The latest sale has ended for Sony's over ear headphones, but we expect it to drop again for Prime Day. It should average at least $70 off. And while Sony’s WH-1000XM4 over ear headphones are no longer the newest cans on the block, they offer a more portable design, over 30 hours of playback, vibrant audio, and some of the best noise cancellation on the market.

Amazon

These classic-cans from Beats come in a range of different colors and sport the Apple-made W1 Bluetooth chip for fast pairing with an iPhone, and quick switching across all your Apple devices. They also deliver great audio and last for about 22 hours of playback.

If you’re cool with pink, silver, blue or gray, you can score AirPods Max for $479. We’re big fans of Apple’s fancy over-ear headphones, and you can read about it here. But to sum it up, they work great with Apple devices, offer the best transparency mode we’ve ever experienced on wearable audio, and deliver great, rich sound.

