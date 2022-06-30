Amazon Prime Day 2022 is right around the corner, but as we’ve seen in years past you don’t need to wait until midnight Pacific / 3 a.m. Eastern on July 12 to score some deals. Amazon-made products like Fire TVs, Apple and Sony tech, and goods from every brand under the sun are already seeing discounts.
So keep scrolling and sift through our hard work of finding the best early Prime Day deals to take advantage of right now.
Best Early Prime Day Tech Deals
Amazon Halo View ($44.99, originally $79.99)
The Halo View with a screen is seeing a sharp discount to just $44.99. You’ll be able to track steps, monitor your activity, and even see how well you’re sleeping.
Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro ($1,799, originally $1,999)
$200 off the 14-inch MacBook Pro is not a deal to pass over — even with a brand M2 13-inch MacBook Pro here and a new MacBook Air coming in July. This 14-inch laptop not only sports a buttery smooth vibrant display in a modern build with plenty of ports, but the M1 Pro chip powering it truly goes the extra mile. The 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU with 16GB of RAM will let you power through nearly any task. And this $1,799 model comes with 512GB of storage, while the 1TB model is also discounted to $2,299.
Apple Watch Series 7 ($329, originally $359)
The Apple Watch Series 7 41mm GPS in any color is seeing a sharp $70 off to just $329 and it boasts all the features you could want in a smartwatch. It’s just super capable with the latest health sensors onboard, support for fast charging, and a display that eliminates bezels.
Amazon Fire TV Omni 4K (starting at $299)
Yes, Amazon makes the Fire TV OS for televisions, but they also make their own TVs. Released in 2021, the Fire TV Omni are 4K UHD TVs with a range of features and a deep integration with all things Amazon. Heck, you can even use these fully hands-free with Alexa thanks to far field microphones.
- 75-inch Fire TV Omni 4K TV ($749.99, originally $1,099.99)
- 65-inch Fire TV Omni 4K TV ($499.99, originally $829.99)
- 50-inch Fire TV Omni 4K TV ($339.99, originally $509.99)
- 43-inch Fire TV Omni 4K TV ($299.99, originally $409.99)
Blink Outdoor - 3 Camera Kit ($124.00, originally $249.99)
Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered high definition (HD) security camera to monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. You’ll need a Blink Subscription Plan to store video clips and photos in the cloud, but can also store locally to the Blink Sync Module 2 via a USB flash drive which is sold separately. Add voice control by combining with a screen Alexa device like the Echo Show for a bundle price of $134.99.
Echo Dot 4th Gen ($39.99, originally $49.99)
You honestly can’t go wrong with an Echo Dot. As a resident tech expert, I have about five of them. At 20% off or $10 off the spherical Echo Dot is an easy way to add music to a room or just a way to control other smart devices with Alexa.
Echo Show 15 with Echo Show 5 ($249.99, originally $334.98)
While the Echo Show 15 has yet to see a discount since its release, you can save on a bundle that gets you a Show 15 and a Show 5. That’s right, two smart displays for the price of one.
Eero 6+ Mesh Router 3 Pack ($194, originally $299)
One of the newest Eero mesh Wi-Fi router systems is seeing a sizable discount ahead of Prime Day. For $194 you can get three Eero 6+ routers and bolster your home internet connection. Setup is simple and these are a full Wi-Fi 6 system which should deliver a stable, fast connection.
Hisense 50-inch U6 4K Fire TV ($399.99, originally $529.99)
After Quantum Dots for vibrant colors in a 4K smart TV package? This Hisense Fire TV fits the bill with instant access to services like Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max. Plus it’s a 4K ULED powered panel with support for Dolby Vision and HDR.
PNY microSD Cards and Flash Drives
You can never have too much storage and right now you can save on microSD cards and flash drives by up to 37% off. That means 128GBs of space to capture more family memories or saves on your Nintendo Switch for $17.89 or 256GB of storage in a compact flash drive for just $22.09.
Ring Alarm 5-piece kit ($119.99, originally $199.99)
The entry-level Ring Alarm is one of the best DIY security systems on the market. This 5-piece kit gives you everything you need to get started and it’s quite simple to set up. Plus, Ring Video Doorbells and cameras work seamlessly with the system.
Ring Video Doorbell ($74.99, originally $99.99)
Looking for an easy way to boost your home security or just want to see who’s at the door without getting up? Ring’s entry-level Video Doorbell gets the job done with an HD view.
Sony 65-inch X90K 4K UHD LED TV ($1,298, originally $1,499.99)
Sony’s brand-new 2022 65-inch X90K delivers a vibrant, clear picture with impressive upscaling and visuals powered by the Cognitive Processor XR.
Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth Speaker ($48, originally $59.99)
Sony’s ultra-compact XB13 Bluetooth speaker is super portable and pumps out a rich, vibrant audio experience that works for most genres.
Best Early Prime Day Home Deals
Bed and Bath Amazon Essentials
Snag up to 24% off with these early Prime Day home deals. Refresh your bath with new blended Egyptian cotton bath towel sets, starting at $27.49. Or get a highly rated plush new terry bathroom for $32.99 (originally $38.63) - 7,000 reviewers can’t be wrong.
Amazon Basics 20-Liter Trash Can ($45.99, originally $64.13)
This soft-close, smudge resistant trash can is now heavily discounted - save almost $20 with this early sale.
Amazon Basics 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set ($18.54, originally $35.47)
BPA-free, dishwasher safe, durable and and available in 27 different colors and patterns, what’s not to love about this 12-piece dinnerware set! The bundle includes four dinner plates, four salad plates and four bowls. It also comes with a one year limited warranty. Just one caveat - this set is not intended for microwave use.
Casper Mattresses
Right now, you can score up to $445 off a Casper Mattress — and a bevy of the models, from original to the luxe Nova Hybrid, are all discounted.
Dash Mini Waffle Maker ($21.30, originally $24.99)
What’s better than one waffle maker? Two. And right now you can save on a 2-pack of the popular and well-reviewed Dash Mini Waffle Maker. You’ll not only be able to make waffles whenever you wish, but you can also cook eggs, mini pizzas and even panini on this capable, mini appliance.
Simple Modern Water Bottles
You can save up to 20% on a bevy of water bottles from Simple Modern.
Best Early Prime Day Fashion Deals
Amazon Essentials
You can save up to 25% off on Amazon Essentials, including sneakers by Skechers ($17.75, originally $36.90), classic maxi dresses ($22.89, originally $26.90), chino shorts and fleece hoodies.
Amazon Essentials Fitness Apparel
Whether you love the great outdoors or prefer the air conditioning of a gym, these Amazon fitness essentials are easy on the pocketbook. If you’ve been looking for some new athletic gear, we’ve sourced a few fan favorites to add to your cart.
- Women’s Racerback Sports Bra ($13.50, originally $15.90)
- Women’s Studio Relaxed-fit Racerback Tanks ($19.40, originally $22.90)
- Women’s Performance Crop Jogger Pant ($19.40, originally $22.90)
- Men’s Performance Tech Tank T-Shirts - Pack of 2 ($16.90, originally $19.90)
- Men’s Fleece 9-inch Active Short ($17.70, originally $20.90)
Core 10 Fitness Apparel
The Core 10 Amazon brand is already seeing some pretty great deals (averaging 15% off) for everyday fitness items from running shorts, sports bras, yoga pants and more.
- Core 10 Women’s Standard-fit Running Shorts ($25.40, originally $29.90)
- Core 10 High-Waist Yoga Shorts ($22, originally $25.90)
- Core 10 Soft Cotton French Terry Shorts ($16.90, originally $19.90)
- Core 10 Yoga Pant Full-length Legging ($38.10, originally $44.90)
- Core 10 High-Waist 7/8 Crop Yoga Legging ($33, originally $38.90)
- Core 10 All Around Sports Bra ($22, originally $25.90)
Up to 40% Off Crocs
Some people think Crocs are having a comeback and others say they never left, but one thing we can all agree on is that getting them at a discount is better than full price. And right now you can score a bevy of different styled Crocs for up to 47% off.
find. Shoes
Another Amazon brand worth browsing, you’ll find a wide variety of women’s and men’s shoes already up to 60% off.
