Read on for the best early Amazon Prime Day deals on a myriad of Anker products.

Gone are the days of getting a wall plug or even a durable cable with the purchase of your smartphone. And chances are when you pick up a laptop, you’ll want a faster charger than what you get for free. And that’s why Anker’s early Prime Day sale on Amazon is such a bevy of excellent deals.

I swear by their fast charging bricks, cables, and outlet strips. And in the weekend ahead of Prime Day, which begins on July 12 2022 and runs a full 48 hours until end of day on July 13, Anker is starting the discounts early.

Best Early Prime Day Anker Wall Plug Deals

Whether you have an iPhone or an Android -- Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, etc. -- this Anker wall plug is super compact, comes in fun colors and pushes out a full 20-watts. Which means you can fast charge your iPhone 13.

Want more charging power and an additional plug. This Nano Pro features two USB-C ports and charges at up to 40-watts. And yes, it comes in fun colors as well.

Not only does this wall plug sport a sleek space gray paint job, but it’s a full 65-watts with three ports. You’ll get two USB-C ports -- one for a more power hungry device like a tablet, Nintendo Switch or laptop and another one for a phone -- along with a USB-A port. This could be your one charger to replace carrying three separate ones.

Best Early Prime Day Anker Cable & Accessory Deals

Yes PopSockets are fine, but that adhesive to remove them isn’t all the fun. This MagGo phone grip supports MagSafe on the back of your iPhone 12 or 13 of any size. And it has a Ring you can pull out to easily hold your iPhone or you can use it as a kickstand to prop your device up.

What’s a wall plug without a cable? Well, the short answer is not very useful. So this MFi Certified lighting cable can easily plug into any USB-C port, is made out of durable silicone material and comes in fun colors.

Best Early Prime Day Anker Wireless Charger Deals

While this charger doesn’t include a wall plug, it’s a sturdy, simple plastic wireless charging stand. And it supports up to 10-watt charging with the right plug. You’ll save an additional 10% at checkout as well.

Unlike the stand, this is a flat wireless charger that supports up to 10-watts of charging with the right wall plug. It’s flat design makes it handy for charging phones along with earbuds like AirPods or Galaxy Buds. You’ll score an additional 10% at checkout.

Not only does this 3-in-1 charger come with a wall plug and a cable, but it can charge your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch all in one handy solution. Just remember to bring your Apple Watch Charging Cable. Be sure to score the additional 10% at checkout by applying the coupon.

Best Early Prime Day Anker Battery Pack Deals

This compact and slim 10,000mAh battery pack can recharge a plethora of devices from phones to smartwatches with tablets and earbuds in between. It’s super slim and sports multiple ports.

If you’re after more power for larger devices, Anker’s 521 Portable Power Station deserves a look. It’s rugged with a durable design, features multiple ports including AC ports, USB-A ports and USB-C ports.

