It was pretty much a given that Amazon Devices -- aka Echos, Kindles, and Fire Tablets -- would be discounted during an Amazon deals event, and let's just saw that the first-ever Prime Early Access Sale isn't disappointing.

Nearly every device made by Amazon is seeing a discount of some form. In fact, Amazon Devices are up to 70% off during the Prime Early Access Sale. We've been scouring through them all and have rounded up the one's that are worth your time.

So whether you want to add Alexa to another room, trade in an old TV for a new one, or have a hankering to get a kindle, read on for our top picks.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Standing at 72% off, this is likely one of the best things you can get during this Amazon event. An Echo Dot paired with a smart plug isn't just a great way to start a smart home, but it's an easy way to expand one that's already underway. Plus, you're getting two gadgets for just $17.99.

This isn't the brand new Fire TV Cube, but at a full 50% off and still offering a majority of the same features, it punches above it's weight. For one, this gives you instant access to a Fire TV interface which offers applications for all the major streaming services like Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, and Netflix. It steps things up with microphones built-in for a hands-free Alexa experience.

Amazon

Want to gaze into the future, or rather feel like you're in the future? Echo Frames feature speakers and microphones to bring the Alexa experience to your glasses. You can use the assistant, when paired with your phone, to send message or take calls along with all the classic Alexa queries.

If you're after room-filling sound, the fourth-generation Echo can deliver just that. With two tweeters and woofer inside, music of any genre sounds great and this smart speaker can get pretty loud. It also gives you full access to Alexa.

Amazon

It's rare that the Echo Show 15 sees a discount, but it's currently 32% off at $169.99. And unlike the Show 5 or Show 8, the Show 15 can be hung on a wall or placed on a stand. It's kind of like a smart home panel with full access to Alexa and a large 15-inch display. You can watch content like a TV show or movie, but also leave sticky notes, show a shared calendar, and even curate lists.

If you already have an Echos and are an "Alexa" household, the Amazon Smart Thermostat deserves a look. You'll need a C-Wire, but it's easily controlled with Alexa and within the Alexa app for Android or iOS.

Ring's entry-level Video Doorbell can offer a serious upgrade from a classic doorbell. This model is battery operated, comes in two colors, and offers a 1080pHD view.

Whether you're replacing an older Kindle or looking to get your first one, the Kindle Paperwhite is an excellent model to start with. It comes with 8GBs of storage and is designed to be super portable. You'll read off a 6.8-inch screen that you can adjust the tone of the light on.

For $25, the Fire TV Stick 4K is an excellent addition to pretty much any TV with an HDMI port. It adds all the major streaming services and can be used to stream games through Amazon Luna. The included Alexa remote can also control your TV.

Yes, this is a 75-inch 4K TV for $549.99 -- a full $300 off the MSRP. And while this might be the greatest picture ever, it will look sharp and vibrant thanks to the LED panel. You can also easily get streaming thanks to the Fire TV interface.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.