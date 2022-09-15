Are you ready to splurge on the vacation of your dreams? For many individuals, couples, and families, an all-inclusive resort is the best way to budget for vacation while enjoying all the amenities you want. Leave your wallet in your suitcase because you (probably) won’t need it at one of these top all-inclusive resorts.

When you’re choosing an all-inclusive resort, you’ll notice that some are marketed to be family-friendly, while others are adults-only. Within the adults-only category, you’ll find “couples-only” resorts, where you’ll find honeymooners galore as well as other couples looking to connect with each other in an intimate setting with no kids around; adults-only, where anyone over the age of either 18 or 21 (depending on the resort’s policy) is allowed, and “lifestyle” resorts, where single adults and couples are there to enjoy each other’s company.

Whether you want an adult-only or all-ages resort, you’ll find a different vibe in every resort. Some feature lively after-hours clubs, some place an emphasis on athletics and activities, and some provide a tranquil seaside getaway where you can relax and leave the nine-to-five grind behind.

For this round-up, we’ve polled everyday vacationers and travel experts alike, along with reading tons of reviews, to find the best resorts of all types in virtually every part of the world.

When you choose your resort, you’ll want to verify if airport transfers are included or if you’ll need to pay extra for transportation to the resort. Also be sure to find out exactly what is included in the resort’s definition of “all-inclusive.” (More on that later!)

Matthew Kondrup, CTA, President and CEO of Matty K Travel Group, says, “It’s very important to read the fine print and consult a travel adviser to find the proper resort. There is no ‘one-size-fits-all.’”

Budgets, needs, and desires vary, so we’ve gathered up the details on some of the best all-inclusive resorts for all kinds of travelers.

Multiple travel websites, as well as family, friends and travel agents we polled, rank Excellence Playa Mujeres in Cancun, Mexico, as one of the top all-inclusive resorts in the world. TripAdvisor.com gives it 5 out of 5 stars. The resort blends world-class customer service with the local flavor and beauty of Cancun at every turn.

Any of the Excellence properties deliver a first-class experience, often at a lower price than you would expect to pay for an all-inclusive resort. The Cancun location takes advantage of the area’s exquisite ocean views with beachfront dining, beachfront yoga, and water activities.

The resort is adults-only, which means guests must be 18+.

Kids of all ages love the Hard Rock Café and Hard Rock Hotel experiences. The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic is an all-inclusive resort that puts the whole family center stage for fun. The resort includes the Rockaway Bay themed water park with 26 water slides, a Music Lab to perform like a rock star or even play in a band – regardless of your level of musical experience (or lack of)! If golf is more your speed, you’ll find an 18-hole course.

Hard Rock Punta Cana has some deals going on right now. Book by Oct. 31, 2022, for travel through Dec. 15, 2023, and kids between the ages of 4 and 12 stay for just $20. Blackout dates apply.

Good to know: When you book through the Hard Rock Hotels website, a portion of your proceeds go to RCD Foundation to help local communities.

Best for All Ages: Beaches Turks & Caicos

Beaches by Sandals is a chain of all-inclusive resorts that allow the whole family to enjoy their properties and amenities. While the Sandals brand is designed for adults, usually couples-only, Beaches brings high quality amenities for the whole family and top-of-the-line customer service to some of the top vacation spots in the world.

Beaches Turks & Caicos, on the picturesque Grace Bay, earns our top spot for best resorts for all ages. TripAdvisor Travelers deemed Grace Bay the world’s best beach. The resort offers a 45,000 square-foot water park, 21 gourmet restaurants, and 10 swimming pools. Younger children will enjoy Sesame Street character encounters while older kids and teens can chill in the Xbox Play Lounge or make new friends in the disco.

TripAdvisor reviewers touted the “service,” “meals,” and “excursions” as top notch.

Best Couples-Only: Sandals Grenada

Sandals Grenada in the capital city of St. George’s, puts you in the center of beautiful, relaxing beaches, gourmet dining, historic excursions, and bustling nightlife in the city. The resort is just five minutes from Grenada’s International airport, making your vacation easy and convenient.

Dine with unlimited options at 10 gourmet restaurants and enjoy unlimited premium spirits as part of your package. Adventurous vacationers may choose to participate in SCUBA diving, snorkeling and other water sports in the sparkling blue Caribbean waters.

Sandals resorts welcome couples only to create the most romantic retreat possible. Sandals offers three levels of luxury, beginning with Luxury Level, the mid-range Club Level, and the ultimate Butler Level, which offers personal concierge service. Love Nest Luxury Suites take comfort and luxury to the utmost level in an exclusive private villa with a Tranquility Soaking Tub designed for two.

Excellence Resorts are another top-rated name in all-inclusive resorts for adults only. Excellence Oyster Bay in Montego Bay, Jamaica is just 30 minutes from Jamaica’s international airport, nestled between the mangrove lagoons and crystal blue-green waters of the bay.

Excellence Club VIPs who book a suite enjoy additional amenities, including two private lounges, exclusive bars and restaurants, two private pool areas, a private beach and premium in-suite liquor. You can also enjoy an included Aqua hydrotherapy treatment during your stay.

Guests can enjoy a variety of exciting and enriching classes, from yoga to cooking, plus water sports and excursions for active vacationers. Of course, there are plenty of opportunities to lounge by the pool, dine in a variety of restaurants for every taste, or indulge in spa treatments (which do have added costs associated).

When people think of adults-only resorts, they often think of erotic playgrounds. And the first name that often comes to mind is Hedonism. There’s good reason. Hedonism, Hedonism II, and the other resort properties provide “clothing-optional, lifestyle-friendly,” all-inclusive experiences for adults ready for adventure of every type.

The resort’s location in Negril, Jamaica, gives vacationers access to world-famous white sand beaches, and picturesque cliffs towering 40 feet above the waters. Gourmet dining in the resort is open 20 hours per day, along with five bars and six pools and hot tubs.

Enjoy nightly entertainment, shows, and theme parties to get to know other travelers, or enjoy one-on-one time with your partner.

When we say “white sand beaches,” Jamaica is often the first location that comes to mind. Located near the West End of Negril’s famed 7-mile Beach, the Caves Hotel is an all-inclusive resort designed for adventurous travelers who want to blend action and luxury.

Each of the 12 cottages are located on the cliffside, creating an air of excitement from the moment you awake. Each cottage is custom designed to be unique. Some have outdoor showers to add to the vibe of your remote nature retreat. Meals are locally inspired with fresh ingredients, whether it’s a barbecue or a five-star candlelight dinner.

Dive into the action with water sports from snorkeling to kayaking, and then unwind with a spa treatment. You’ll find it all in a setting like no other.

Best for Relaxation: Secrets Royal Beach, Punta Cana

The Caribbean provides recreation, relaxation and miles of white sand beaches for tourists. For those looking for a vacation focused on rest and luxury accommodations, you’ll want an all-inclusive, adult-only resort. Secrets Royal Beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, delivers all you could dream of.

The Unlimited Luxury package delivers drinks, dining, 24-hour room service, plus endless entertainment without having to take out your wallet. Two pools and four hot tubs allow you to socialize or relax as you see fit. You’ll find dining options to fit every taste, plus a contemporary nightclub for after hours parties. Members of the Preferred Club gain access to additional bars, eateries, and amenities.

Best in Caribbean: Barcelo Bavaro Palace, Punta Cana

The Caribbean, and especially DR, is such a popular place for all-inclusive vacations, it wasn’t easy to choose a top resort in the area. Bavaro is noted as one of the top beaches in DR, and this resort is within the top 25 of all-inclusive resorts in Bavaro.

The resort includes 11 restaurants, including two buffets and a tapas bar, 13 bars, and four pools. Motorized kayaking, windsurfing, sailboats, and catamarans are all included as part of the package, making the resort perfect for the active vacationer. Two water parks plus activities for all ages make this the perfect Caribbean resort for the whole family.

Regions like the Caribbean are known for their all-inclusive resorts. But you can also find all-inclusive beachside getaways in the U.S. Our favorite based on our research is Club Med Sandpiper Bay in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Escape from the daily grind without a long plane flight or worry about passports or international travel in this luxurious resort tailored to travelers of all ages. Swim in three outdoor pools, including an adult-only infinity pool. Drop the kids at childcare for their own fun and activities while you relax at the comfy Slice Lounge.

Choose from excursions, spa treatments, or sports for fun and family bonding. Some activities are included while other excursions cost extra.

How to Choose an All-Inclusive Resort: Expert Tips

Once you’ve pinpointed the type of resort you want, you’ll want to explore the options that you’re your budget.

When you’re looking for an all-inclusive resort, it’s always a good idea to determine the resort’s definition of “all” before you make a commitment. You want to avoid any surprise expenses while you’re on vacation.

In an exclusive email interview, Kondrup said, “Many resort brands have different tiers or levels.” He uses the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels brand as an example, spotlighting the “Rock Royalty” premium service tier at the Hard Rock Hotel chains worldwide.

What is offered within each of the tiers varies depending on the resort you choose. Determine what’s important to you on your vacation and inquire about whether these items or activities are included or are available for an additional charges.

For example, Kondrup explains, “Guests who are into booze should inquire what brand and types of spirits and beers are included in their package.”

He continued, “Foodies will want to ask if there are sit-down restaurants or buffet-only offerings with their packages. Some all-inclusive resorts will have additional restaurants where you can pay a la carte. Even if they don’t, many have additional charges for items like high-end steaks or seafood like lobster and king crab.”

Other additional charges could include water sports, evening entertainment, and spa services. You’ll want to factor these costs – as well as airfare – into your overall vacation budget.

When all is said and done, an all-inclusive resort may or may not save you money. But the benefit of not having to carry your wallet or account for every dime spent on vacation can help you relax.

