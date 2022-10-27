If you’re looking to start the holiday season with a great, multipurpose kitchen appliance that will allow you to cook healthier meals, faster, look no further than an air fryer.

I remember buying mine about three years ago, and hardly anyone had one back then. When I started researching this article and asking around to see what models people own -- and love -- I discovered a surprising number of people, including certified chefs and other foodies – now have an air fryer.

Today’s models do more than just fry foods without messy oil, too. Some can serve as a convection oven, a toaster oven, a broiler, and so much more. One friend touted her Toshiba all-in-one, which does the job of eight appliances, including a microwave. I regularly use my air fryer for reheating foods, but if I had the Toshiba microwave / air fryer, I could reheat dinner right on the plate.

If you already have a microwave you love but are looking to replace your toaster oven, you may consider an air fryer that doubles as a toaster oven and/or a convection oven. I’m not kidding when I say these appliances can do it all.

Which air fryer is the best? Not surprisingly, it depends on your cooking needs, your budget, and the space you have available in your kitchen. Some of the smaller models hold surprising amounts of food. If you get one with a rack, you can cook two different items at the same time, such as chicken and fries.

And if you aren’t looking for an air fryer with all the bells and whistles that will do everything but set the table for you, there are plenty of budget models available for well under $100. Take a look at some of these deals on the best air fryers and get set to feed a crowd this holiday season.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Best Air Fryer + Toaster Oven Combo: Cosori CS100-AO Air Fryer + Toaster Oven ($149.99 at Amazon)

Filling the role of a convection oven, toaster oven, and an air fryer, the two-rack Cosori Air Fryer + Toaster Oven holds six slices of bread, a 12-inch round pizza, or a 5 lb. chicken for roasting. Accessories include a wire rack, fry basket, and a non-stick food tray for maximum versatility.

But what we love best about this appliance is that it’s Wi-Fi enabled and works with your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant so you can turn on the oven through voice command. You can also use the VeSync app to operate the appliance from your smartphone.

For under $150, this appliance can easily replace a toaster oven, deep fryer, and even your conventional oven for smaller meals. With a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon, the oven earned the honor of #1 bestseller in the category of commercial ovens. But don’t let that designation fool you – it’s perfect for any home.

Best Smart Air Fryer: Proscenic T22 Air Fryer ($129 at Amazon)

Proscenic has upgraded its T21 Wi-Fi enabled air fryer to the newest model, the T22. With 11 cooking functions plus “keep warm” and “preheat” settings, this fryer is well-suited to cook up virtually any meal. You can also add cooking time, if needed, for things like super-crispy fries or chicken wings. Proscenic says its TurboAir Technology is seven times more effective than regular air circulation technology, resulting in crispier foods with less fat.

ProscenicHome app makes it easy to monitor the status of your meal from any room, and will send you reminders to flip or shake the food as needed. You can also connect the device to Amazon Alexa or Google Home for voice control from any room. Perfect for busy families, the Proscenic can cook a main course or side dish for up to four people and includes a dishwasher-safe, Teflon-coated non-stick basket.

You might expect to pay more than $300 for a good countertop microwave, much less an appliance that also air fries, broils, roasts, and grills using convection technology. We put the Toshiba 6-in-1 at the top of our list for microwave / air fryer combos because of its low price, high ratings, relatively small footprint, and sleek design. Made of black stainless steel, the unit measures just 20-inches by 17-inches and stands 11.5 inches high to slip easily under your cabinets on your countertop. The oven includes an 11.3-inch removable turntable to accommodate a roasted chicken, a casserole dish, or a 12-inch round pizza.

Ninja was one of the original names in air fryers and many of the cooks we polled swore by whichever model they own. The Ninja DZ550 Foodie is a favorite, with dual baskets that cook independently at different temperatures and settings. Now you can roast vegetables and crisp fries at the same time, which is a must for busy families with different tastes or dietary needs. Plus, you can use Smart Finish technology to make sure both foods are done at the same time.

The integrated smart thermometer means you can cook everything from nuggets to chicken wings perfectly every time. Each basket holds 4 quarts of food. You can use the fryer to fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat, or even dehydrate fruits and meats.

Amazon reviewers gave the Ninja Foodie high marks for its value, versatility, and being easy to clean.

Best Combination Air Fryer and Convection Oven: NuWave Bravo Air Fryer Oven ($189 at Amazon)

Essentially, an air fryer and a convection oven operate in similar ways, circulating air to cook food faster and more evenly without the need to add fats. For under $200, the NuWave Bravo Air Fryer oven is an appliance that does so much more than you might expect. It can even cook more than 150 recipes with one touch. And with 100 pre-programmed recipes plus 50 slots to program your own, getting dinner on the table couldn’t be easier.

There are 12 presets so you can air fry, roast, toast, reheat, defrost, and more, making this the only countertop appliance you might need apart from your coffee pot and blender.

If you’d like to cook things like grilled chicken and even steak in your air fryer but don’t think you can achieve those grill marks everybody loves – think again. The grill and griddle plate in the NuWave Bravo Air Fryer oven retains heat for excellent searing and perfect marks every time.

The integrated digital temperature probe means every meal will be cooked to perfection. One Amazon reviewer who gave it five stars said, “I LOVE this thing! I hope it lasts. I am thinking of getting a 2nd one and using my gas oven for storage. Haha.”

Best Combination Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker: Instant Pot Duo Crisp Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker ($219.99 at Amazon)

Do you want to get in on the Instant Pot trend without sacrificing your air fryer? The Instant Pot Duo Crisp offers 13 functions in one streamlined appliance. You can saute, slow cook, bake, steam, warm, roast, dehydrate, prepare foods sous vide, and, yes, air fry with this handy 6.5-quart pot. It’s no wonder Amazon reviewers gave this Instant Pot 4.6 stars, citing its quality, versatility, and safety features as top attributes. The large LCD makes it easy to choose the settings you need and get cooking right away. The removable air fryer cover keeps the air fryer clean when you’re using your Instant Pot as a pressure cooker, while the air fryer lid transforms your pressure cooker into an air fryer to quickly crisp your favorite fried foods without added fats.

Best Air Fryer for a Small Space: Ninja AF101 Air Fryer ($99, originally $129 on Amazon)

Are you looking for an air fryer to get meals or side dishes on the table quickly, but you don’t have a lot of space? The 5-star rated Ninja AF101 is your basic air fryer that does a little bit more and will fit into even the smallest space on your countertop. It includes a multi layer rack, a crisper plate, and a dishwasher safe basket for easy cleaning. In addition to air frying up to two pounds of French fries in the 4-quart basket. You can also dehydrate fruits and broil or roast foods quickly. Measuring just 8.5-inches by 12.1-inches plus 11 inches high, it tucks neatly into the corner of even the smallest kitchen.

DASH is known for making fantastic, affordable, and small footprint kitchen appliances, including their mini-waffle makers and egg cookers. The company scored another win with this basic air fryer. With automatic shut-off and temperature control, the DASH Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer holds 2.6 quarts, more than half a quart more than competing models. It is also lightweight, making it great for dorm rooms or travel or small kitchens where you stow your air fryer away when you’re not using it. It operates via two dials that let you set the time and temperature, while automatic shut-off and cool-touch handle keep it safe to use.

How to Find the Best Air Fryer

When you’re shopping for an air fryer, it’s a smart idea to read consumer reviews to make sure they perform as advertised. In most cases, if you stick with a reputable brand like our air fryers featured above, they will all cook your foods quickly and in a healthy way.

You will want to measure your counter space to make sure you get an air fryer that fits your kitchen. Beyond that, think about what you’ll be using your air fryer for most of the time.

If you mostly want to cook fries, fish sticks, wings, and other convenience foods, any air fryer should work well. But if you have limited counter space and want to expand the capabilities to roast, broil, or even use your air fryer as a microwave, there are options for that, too.

With the holiday shopping season coming up, it’s a great time to keep your eye out for deals on the best air fryer for you and your family.

Prices are accurate and items are in stock at the time of publishing.