The 50+ Best Deals to Shop This Fourth of July Weekend

The Fourth of July weekend has officially kicked off, and we’ll be sourcing the best deals from all of your favorite retailers, including Amazon, Target, Walmart, and more.

This weekend the beaches will be packed with people, the mouthwatering smell of barbecue and hot dogs sizzling will permeate the air, and the laughter of friends and family gathering together to celebrate will go on late into the night. That’s right – the Fourth of July weekend has officially kicked off, and that means it’s time for sun, fun, good food, and a bunch of sales.

In between the festive fireworks and weekend celebrations, it’s also time to score deals across nearly every product category. Don’t take time out of your busy schedule – we’ve been scouring the web for the best Fourth of July deals from your favorite retailers.

So whether you’re in the market for outdoor speakers to play poolside over the holiday, to some sweet sunglasses to block the sunny glare at the beach, we’ll have deals from Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report, Target, Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report, and more.

Major Retailers

Amazon

Ahead of Prime Day 2022, which takes place on July 12 and 13, Amazon is offering a range of discounts across a bevy of categories. Notably, Amazon Devices like Echos, Fire TVs, Eero routers, and Ring Doorbells are all seeing strong discounts.

As BestBuy typically does, this Fourth of July you can save on everything from TVs to video games with phones, cameras, earbuds, tablets, fitness gear and a bevy of other gadgets in between.

You can save between 25% and 60% at Macy's on products across all categories like clothing, kitchen, bed, bath, and home.

This Fourth of July weekend Target is offering a range of discounts across nearly every product category. You can score up to 30% off Hoover floor care, a buy 2 get 1 deal on summer clothing, and up to 30% off outdoor furniture.

Walmart is discounting over 1,000 items this Fourth of July in a holiday edition of Rollbacks. You can snag great deals on everything from tech and home, to patio and garden and sports equipment this weekend. Here’s some of our favorite deals happening now.

Appliances and Home

Through the Fourth of July, you can save 20% sitewide on all of BioLite’s products. And yes, that means you can score a FirePit+ for just $239.96 or an AlpenGlow 250 lantern for $47.96.

Over at Walmart — thanks to a Rollback — you can get a two-burner 28-inch Griddle by Blackstone for $397. That’s a full $100 off.

Through July 4th, you can save 15% off on select items at Brooklinen.

Love your car or know someone who does? Well, right now you can save up to 25% off on all types of soap to keep your car sparkling and shining at ChemicalGuys.

Right now you can save up to $120 on Dyson vacuums, lights, purifiers and fans.

This Fourth of July you can take up to 25% off Sactionals, 20% off Sacs. 3-% off Sac Bundles, and 20% off accessories at LoveSac.

For the 4th of July you can save up to 50% on items to decorate your BBQ this weekend, along with 20% off full price items with code “22MADEBYYOU”. You’ll also score free shipping when you spend $50.

Through the 4th of July, you can score 20% off on everything Monos makes with code “4THOFJULY2022”.

Right now at The Home Depot, you can score a Nexgrill 4-Burner Gas Grill for just $199.99 or step-up to a 5-Burner Gas model for just $279.99.

This 4th of July, you can save on a variety of what PillowCube makes — from the Cubit Comforter to ZipFit Sheets.

Purple is offering up to $200 of select mattresses and 15% off accessories like sheets and pillows this weekend.

Disney

This weekend, you can save up to 40% on all swim items at ShopDisney. Plus, if your cart totales $100 you’ll save 20% and if you spend $150 or more you’ll get 25% off.

You can save up to $100 on select Spirit Gas Grills at Weber’s online store.

Whether you’re after a mattress, indoor furniture, or outdoor gear that can survive a show, Zinus has the sale for you. You can take up to 20% off all of their outdoor furniture, up to 40% off mattresses, and up to 25% indoor furniture items.

Electronics

If you’re after deals on Apple devices, Amazon is the place to be. AirPods Max are as low as $429, AirPods Pro are at $199.98, the Apple Watch Series 7 starts at just $329, and you can save $200 on a 14-inch MacBook Pro.

This fourth of July, Acer is taking up to 51% off over 50 products on its online store. The futuristic ConceptD 7 laptop is a full $1,800 off and the flippable Spin5 is down to $799.99.

Through the end of day on July 4, 2022 you can save 25% on a monthly membership or the annual option to Alo Moves. Plus, head over to our friends at SI SWIM to read their full review of the streaming fitness service.

Amazon

This weekend, you can save 15% on select chargers — wireless or wired —, wall plugs, car chargers, battery packs, and earbuds at Belkin.

Right now, you can save $30 on the sweat-ready Bose Sport Earbuds and score them for just $149, or if you want a futuristic — yet still good looking — pair of sunglasses the Bose Frames are $50 off at $199.

In typical Casetify fashion, you can get a larger discount by opting to buy more than just one case. With code “4July22” you can save 10% off one item and 20% off when you buy two. This includes iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 cases, Apple Watch bands, and even MagSafe chargers.

This Fourth of July weekend you can score free shipping and a free screen protector if you purchase a case, with code “FOURTH”.

A myriad of Hisense TVs — including smart TVs with Roku, Android TV, FireOS or Google TV interfaces — are seeing discounts at Amazon.

50-inch U6F 4K QLED Fire TV ($399.99, originally $529.99; amazon.com)

50-inch RS 4K UHD Roku Smart TV ($289.99, originally $449.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

This Fourth of July, you can save up 70% on HP laptops, desktops, printers, monitors, and accessories.

Amazon

You can save up to $250 on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums or smart Braava Jet mopping cleaners.

Whether you’re after a Bluetooth speaker or a soundbar that can fill a room, JBL is discounting a number of products this 4th of July. You can get the Bar 5.1 Surround for just $349.95 from $599.95 or the ultra-portable Go3 speaker for $20 off at just $29.95.

You can save up to $230 on a Surface PRo 7 with a Type Cover, meaning you can get both for as low as $699.99. And you can save up to $500 on a selection of Window PCs.

Nest

Currently you can get a Nest Learning Thermostat for $50 off at $199.99 or the entry-level Nest Thermostat for $99.99 which is $30 off.

Right now on Amazon, you can score the combination soundbar and 4K streaming player — the compact Streambar — for just $99.99, which is a sweet 24% off. Keep an eye on the storefront for additional discounts as well.

Whether you’re after a QLED TV or the folding Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone, Samsung’s discounts this weekend are worth a look. With up to $1,100 off from an eligible trade-in, the flagship Galaxy Z Fold 3 is more affordable than ever for as low as $399.99. You can also score a QLED TV for as low as $99.99 and get a free pair of Galaxy Buds with the purchase of a Galaxy A53 5G smartphone.

Over at Amazon, you can get a 55-inch Sony A80J OLED for $998, a 65-inch 4K UHD X80K for $798, or a massive 85-inch X85J 4K UHD for just $1,498.

Fashion and Beauty

Bala Footwear

You can save 15% off sitewide through Jul. 5 on shoes that are high-performance and designed for nurses.

In typical BaubleBar fashion, they’ve added over 100 items to their sale collection and items are starting at as low as $10.

Like other retailers, the more you spend at Carbon38 the bigger the discount. You can take 15% off purchases of $300, 20% off $500, and 25% off $1,000.

Take advantage of Chico’s flash sales this week, with sale styles up to 60% off and mix and match bracelets buy two for $45 or three for $49. There’s also a free gift with any purchase $175+.

Right now you can take 30% off sitewide at ColourPop and save on Palettes, gel liners. Shadows, and blush. Plus you can score up to 80% off the last call section.

Through the end of the day on July 4th, Columbia Sports is offering 25% off pretty much everything it makes.

With code “EXTRA40” you can get an extra 40% off sale items for men’s, women’s and kid’s shoes, clothing and accessories.

DKNY is hosting a flash sale on men’s and women’s clothing, and you get an extra 35% off your purchase with code “FLASH” at checkout.

Express

Express is hosting a 50% off summer styles, including women’s tops and shorts, men’s polos, suits, jeans and dresses. Plus get free shipping on orders $50+. If something doesn’t fit, they offer free returns in-store.

Take an extra 50% off sale with code “EXTRA50”. Get 60% off swim and shorts, and 30% off new arrivals.

When you spend at least $100 at GymShark, you’ll score an additional 30% — And, the best part, is that this applies to styles for both women and men.

During the Fourth of July sitewide savings event, you can get 25% off all full-priced styles plus an extra 20% of sall sales. Use code “JULYSALE” for discount at checkout.

Shop tops starting at $10, sandals starting at $25, and $35 swim tops and coverups. Deals only last through Jul. 2.

This end of season sale is not to be missed! Get up to 50% off apparel and accessories, as well as free shipping. You can also snag $30 off polarized and Prizm polarized lenses.

With purchase over $75 at Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, they’ll toss in a Makeup Bag at no additional cost.

Enjoy 40% off your entire order during the July 4th Spectacular sale. Offer ends Jul. 3, so act now!

In a flash sale on standard watches, Timex is offering up to 20% off select Styles with code “SAVE20” and you score a watch strap for as low as $1.

This fourth of July weekend, Tommy John is offering up to an additional 50% off discount on its summer clearance eligible items.

Over at UGG you can save in the Closet on sandals, slippers, boots, and shoes of all kinds. Plus when shopping new arrivals, you’ll score a free Tote when spending $125 or more.

