Sufferin’ Succotash! Look at This Great Animation Art Up for Auction

A large collection of beautiful artwork that formed the visual magic of animated films such as “Peter Pan,” “Cinderella,” and “Fantasia” is hitting the auction block this week in Dallas.

Heritage Auctions’ Animation Art Auction is one of the biggest ever held, and runs June 19-21. The auction features a huge array of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report memorabilia, rare production cels, animation drawings, concept art, backgrounds and storyboards from Disney films. It also includes 58 “Peanuts” lots, artwork from Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “The Lord of the Rings,” and “Pinocchio.”

"There are items from virtually every classic animated film, and by all of the best artists,” said Jim Lentz, the animated art director at Heritage Auctions.

Some of those artists include Mary Blair and Eyvind Earle. Blair was one of Walt Disney’s favorite artists for "her use of color, naive graphics, and the storytelling aspect in her pictures, especially the underlying emotions palpable in much of her art,” writes John Canemaker on the Magic of Mary Blair, the website created by the artist’s nieces. She painted backgrounds and concepts for films including “Peter Pan,” “Alice in Wonderland,” and “Cinderella.”

Eyvind Earle was an American painter and illustrator also known for his work painting the backgrounds of Disney animations. Earle created beautiful, imaginary landscapes using an often moody, graphic style. Some of his works in this auction come from “Sleeping Beauty” and “Lady and the Tramp.”

The auction includes a layout painting by Maurice Noble from the 1937 landmark animation “The Old Mill,” which was a testing ground for advanced animation techniques.

Take a look at some of the irresistible art from this upcoming auction. We start with the hottest item, a promotional poster for “Dragon’s Lair” which has topped $21,000 so far, and is followed by a “Fantasia” cel and a “Peanuts” cel, both of which have surpassed the $7,000 mark.