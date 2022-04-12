Beats Studio Buds Arrive in 3 New Colors

Beats' "fastest selling product" ever launches in three new colors and offers an equal feature-set across Android and iOS.

From left to right: Beats Studio Buds in Moon Gray, Ocean Blue and Sunset Pink. Jacob Krol/TheStreet

Beats Studio Buds are one of the most feature-loaded earbuds available -- and while we aren’t getting generation two, Beats is rolling out three new color options for its “fastest-selling earbuds” ever. Most importantly, the $149.99 price stays the same.

Sunset Pink, Ocean Blue, and Moon Gray join black, white and red colors that have been available for the last year. In our opinion, all three are sleek, svelte and unique, and are more flashy than the original launch. It’s nice to see a classic light pink and a vibrant ocean blue, and we’d go with the latter as they offer a vibrant splash of color.

Our Pick: If you want the best deal, get the classic colors for just $119.99, but if you want a splash of color perfect for springtime you can pickup pink, blue or gray for $149.99.

What Makes Studio Buds Worth a Look?

Beats Studio Buds in Ocean Blue with the case flipped open for fast pairing. Jacob Krol/TheStreet

Aside from a pop of color, Studio Buds still retain nifty features. They fast-pair with iOS and Android alike so that regardless of your phone, you can flip open the case and Studio Buds will pair with ease. It’s a nice touch and while Studio Buds automatically integrate with iOS for easy controls, battery monitoring and button setup, on Android, all you have to do is download the Beats app to get much of the same experience.

It’s all about creating an equal playing field, and that’s part of what makes this feature-loaded. Studio Buds are also quite comfortable in-ears, with a design that leaves a corkscrew-like end sticking out of your ear. This design makes it easy to insert or remove and gives you a tactile button to push in for easy controls.

Sound quality here is well-rounded. It’s not as bass-heavy as the Beats of previous years but can still pack a punch. You’ll find that any track -- though these excel with pop, rock, and electronic -- is rich and clear with crisp low and mid-tones. You can also ensure a proper seal in your ear with multiple ear-tips included in the box. Studio Buds last nearly eight hours for playback on a full charge, and the case provides three full recharges for 24 hours of listening. They even offer decent noise cancellation, but they perform when you’re listening to music.

For shy of $150 -- and on-sale for $120 right now -- Studio Buds deliver an equivalent experience regardless of your device’s ecosystem with rich sound, long battery, and a comfortable fit. And now, you can get them in three fresh new shades or stick with the three classic ones.

While all retailers offer Studio Buds in black, white and red, the new shades will be exclusive to certain retailers. Moon Gray is at Amazon, Ocean Blue is at BestBuy, and Target is where you’ll find Sunset Pink. It seems that Beats tried to color match with retailers.

If you’re looking for a more secure fit with stronger noise cancellation, we will point you towards the Beats Fit Pro. They’re nearly identical in terms of features to AirPods Pro, but offer a more compact colorful design and are $50 cheaper. Of course, if you want to be on-trend, we’d look at AirPods Pro.

