You’ve heard of Beats, maybe from your middle or high school days with the cool kids rocking over-ears, but the audio brand has come a long way since then. Namely, with the flagship Beats Fit Pro -- true wireless earbuds that deliver a sealed fit in your ears with strong sound and noise cancellation.

Right now, they’re seeing a rare discount -- Beats Fit Pro are $179.95 on Amazon in Stone Purple, Sage Green, Beats Black, and Beats White. That’s $20 off the $199.95 MSRP.

A Compact Colorful Design

Unlike AirPods or AirPods Pro, the Beats Fit Pro ditch the stem for a more compact build. A key part of the design is a gummy wingtip which keeps them from falling out of your ears. Beats also include multiple silicone ear tips to help you find your best fit.

I’ve been comfortably rocking Fit Pros since last Fall pretty much daily. They took a few days to get used to but quickly conform to the ear. They also pack an IPX4 rating against sweat or water, which is a plus.

And here is my favorite thing: Beats Fit Pro come in dark green, black or white, and a lovely purple. I’d go with the latter.

Fast Pairing with Apple’s Ecosystem, an Android App and a Bevy of Features

The other thing to know is that Beats Fit Pro are virtually identical to AirPods Pro in terms of the feature set. Apple’s H1 Chip lets these fast pair with an iPhone and then sync across your Apple devices, and it also allows for hands-free “Hey Siri.” It’s all pretty handy, and pairing Beats Fit Pro is just as fast as any generation of AirPods.

Android users can download the companion Beats app for quick pairing, software updates, and all of the controls you could need. You can even complete a fit test to ensure that the ear tips in use provide a proper seal in your ears.

There’s a custom driver in each earbud which powers the music, and it performs well. A more melodic track like “Team” by Lorde offers strong lower tones and more effortless mid and high vocals from the singer. It’s a good mix, and Apple Music users will be happy to know that Spatial Audio with head tracking is supported for a more immersive experience.

You can also choose to block out the world with active noise cancellation, which is handy for when you need to focus on a task. A transparency mode is more helpful in working in a shared space or if you’re listening to music on your commute, as the environmental sounds are essential.

I’ve had no issues getting the Beats Fit Pro to last for an entire workday on a single charge with music playing for most of the day. Of course, there are pauses in between, and it matches up with the six hours of playback with ANC or transparency off. The case will provide an additional three charges as well. You can recharge it with USB-C (a cable comes in the box), but the case doesn’t support wireless charging.

Let’s Recap

So for $179.95, Beats Fit Pro are a compact pair of true wireless earbuds that carry all the features you could ask for. If you’ve wanted AirPods Pro in color or a more compact design that better seals off the ear, these deserve a look. Of course, AirPods Pro are an option if you prefer that design, and they’re down to $174.

