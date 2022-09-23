Save Over 40% on Beats Earbuds and Headphones at Amazon

Founded in 2006, Beats by Dre has quickly become one of the best audio brands on the market. With a wide variety of headphones and earbuds, it’s easy to find a product that fits your budget and preferences. And for a limited time, select Beats audio products are on sale for over 40% off on Amazon.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The Beats Studio3 headphones have an 85% 5-star rating on Amazon, so it’s safe to say that customers love them.

Unsurprisingly, these have excellent features like active noise canceling, built-in audio controls, and up to 22 hours of listening time on a full charge. This package also includes a carrying case and a 3.5mm headphone jack if Bluetooth isn’t an option.

Beats Studio 3 headphones are available now for over 40% off on Amazon.

If you need more portability and convenience from your audio device, look no further than Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds.

While these earbuds may not be technically true wireless, they connect to your phone via Bluetooth like any other earbuds. In fact, this two-pack deal works perfectly with the wireless audio sharing feature that lets you and a friend share audio over two audio devices.

This Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds two-pack is nearly $40 off for a limited time.

True wireless earbuds are all the rage nowadays for their quality audio in one highly convenient package. Beats Fit Pro are one of the best-selling earbuds on the market, and now comes with a bonus $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are a few notable features of this earbud set.

Wing-tipped design helps ensure a secure fit in your ear

Spatial audio for perfect sound and dynamic head tracking

Active noise canceling so you can get lost in your favorite music

Apple H1 chip offers a hands-free connection with Apple devices

These earbuds are available now with a $25 off Amazon gift card for the same price as the regular Fit Pro.

Keep Your Music With You Wherever You Go

Beats offers some of the most premium audio devices on the market, so it’s worth taking notice when they go on sale. If you want to take the crispest audio with you wherever you go -- look no further than this sale. But don’t delay! This Amazon sale won’t stick around for long.

