Back-to-school Sales: Laptops, Headphones, Backpacks and More

We're collecting the best back-to-school sales, including tech, home and dorm décor, school supplies, and more.

If your child has already started school, is about to head back to the classroom, or you have a college student preparing for the Fall semester, it’s never too late to snag some last-minute back-to-school sales.

We’ve sorted out the best back-to-school sales by category, including tech, home and dorm décor, school supplies, and more.

Tech and Electronics Sales

Amazon

Amazon’s Fire TV Omni televisions range in sizes, but right now the 65-inch model is down to a pretty crazy $499.99. You’ll get a sharp, vibrant picture paired with a bevy of smarts including access to nearly every streaming service (just remember you’ll need accounts) and be able to control it hands-free with Alexa.

Amazon

Want to look chic and block out study distractions while on campus? AirPods Max will let you accomplish both with five fun colors to pick from, over 20 hours of battery life, rich sound no matter the genre, and class-leading noise cancellation. Better yet, they’ll work with all of your Apple devices.

Amazon

Adjusting to a class schedule after summer, whether at home or in a dorm can be rough. But this Echo Dot doubles as an alarm clock with an LED dot display. And since it’s an Echo, Alexa is onboard to help you when a math problem stumps you or for more everyday queries.

HP

Be sure to check out HP’s back-to-school guide with exclusive discounts offered on select HP products, like monitors, laptops and more.

From portable waterproof speakers (now starting at $29.95) to noise canceling earbuds and over ear headphones, you won’t want to miss these major deals on JBL products.

The MacBook Air has long been the perfect laptop for students and the latest MacBook Air puts a new spin on it. It sports a modern design in a sweet Starlight color with a larger 13.6-inch display. It runs macOS swiftly and the M2 Chip will let you run through photo or video edits and can easily handle a browser with over 20 tabs.

Shop kids tablets starting as low as $49.88, Samsung Galaxy Tabs from $179, and Apple iPads from $299.

Home and Dorm Décor Sales

Whether you’re a traditionalist, boho or rustic style decorator, there’s something for everyone in Amazon’s dorm essential collection. Shop everything from throw pillows and bathroom accessories to coffee tables and bookshelves.

Nothing says growing up like picking out your own dorm or apartment decorations. Get up to 46% off on Amazon’s selection of home décor and artwork.

All regular (non-sale) priced lamps are on sale, take 10% off with coupon code BTSLAMP at checkout.

Get up to 25% off Philips One by Sonicare toothbrushes, cordless shavers, kitchen appliances and sleep and wake-up lights.

From mattresses and Chromebooks to storage containers and vacuum cleaners, get all of your home essentials now up to 40% off.

School Supply Sales

From bento boxes and personalized water bottles, to loose leaf paper, backpacks with USB charging ports, and spiral notebooks, you can shop for every back to school essential you need without the hassle of leaving your house.

From back-to-school books for your kids to spooky Stephen King novels, save up to 50% online and in-store at booksamillion.com.

From ergonomic chairs to humidifiers, there's a ton of fun new selections at Brookstone. Select items now on sale, like this Portable Steam Iron ($65.99, originally $79.99).

Shop notebooks, planners, bookmarks and ballpoint pens, now up to 30% off. Prices are as marked and cannot be combined with other discount codes.

Every student needs a planner, and this 12-month option from “The Happy Planner” comes in a few fun styles -- all of which are hardcover -- and has plenty of room for inputting everything. That includes monthly and weekly spots, plus it’s 18% off.

From erasers and Crayola markers, Elmer’s glue sticks and folders, there are up to 75% markdowns for back to school sales.

Clothing and Accessory Sales

Shop straight jeans, shorts, high rise ankle skinny jeans, bootcuts and more during 1822 Denim’s back to school sale.

If you're looking for some fresh threads, check out Carbon38's new sale items. From shorts and leggings to swimsuits and sandals, it's the perfect time to snag some comfortable must-have clothing.

Crooks & Castles is offering a Back-to-school Mystery box that includes three tees, one hoodie, one backpack and 1 pencil case for $99.

Get up to 50% off online and in-app purchases now through Aug. 17. No code needed, and cannot be combined with other promotional offers.

Shop all of the back to school essentials for boys and girls, including uniforms, lunchboxes, shoes, activewear, dorm bundles and more.

Get up to 50% during Lacoste’s semi-annual summer sale. Kids sale includes polos, t-shirts, sweaters, bottoms, shoes and accessories and more.

Take an extra 50% off all kids’ styles when you stock up for school and purchase five pair.

