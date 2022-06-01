Get an Asus Chromebook Flip for Just $300 on Amazon

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Right now, you can score the Asus Chromebook Flip for just 45% off on Amazon -- meaning you can get a portable laptop best suited for web based workflows and streaming for just $299.

And as the name suggests, this Chromebook features a 360-degree hinge that lets you flip the screen all the way back. This way you can use use it like a traditional laptop or flip the screen for a tablet like experience.

The 14-inch full HD screen provides a vibrant view and is touch-enabled for easy control. And the Chromebook Flip will automatically adjust the screen orientation as you move the display.

It features an Intel Core m3 processor which is plenty of power for Chrome OS, since it’s mostly web based. You can easily work on multiple documents and apps without faltering performance. Additionally, the 128GB solid-state drive gives you plenty of room to save your essential files.

This Asus Chromebook weighs in at just 3-pounds with a mostly aluminum frame for a modern look that can go anywhere. Put the lightweight Chromebook in your bag and easily take it to work or your favorite cafe. Plus, the keyboard is backlit to help you see the keys better when the lighting in your workspace is insufficient.

