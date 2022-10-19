How Pet Owners Strapped by Inflation Can Get Assistance

There are many resources available for people who are having trouble providing for their pets in this difficult time.

Most of us who have a pet would do anything for little Fluffy. But inflation is putting limits on what some of us can afford. Consumer prices soared 8.2% in the 12 months through September.

Veterinarians.org, an online information service for pet owners, surveyed 1,000 of them to see how inflation is affecting pet owners and how they’re dealing with it.

Inflation's Negative Effect

Here are some of the study’s findings.

· A total of 50% of pet owners have been forced to buy cheaper types of pet food thanks to inflation.

· A total of 55% of pet owners have been forced to cancel their pet food subscription on Chewy.com, Amazon.com, or through a raw food/pre-cooked meal service.

· A total of 24% of pet owners have considered giving away their pet to another home or rescue/shelter because of inflation.

· A total of 33% of pet owners have been forced to drop their pet’s prescription medication on Chewy.com, Amazon.com, or 1-800-PetMeds.

· A total of 46% of pet owners have been forced to drop or delay veterinary treatments for their pets.

· A total of 44% of pet owners say they’ve charged pet expenses to a credit card as a result of inflation.

· A total of 28% of pet owners have cut their frequency of visiting the vet, with 24% reducing daycare for their dogs and 20% trimming the time they leave their pet with a sitter or boarding facility.

· A total of 22% of pet owners have applied for special services in their state that help them pay for pet-related costs.

· A total of 73% of pet owners say a food pantry for pets would be helpful to them during this inflationary period.

Solutions for Pet Owners

So what options are available to pet owners who are feeling a financial squeeze? Veterinarians.org has several ideas.

“RedRover provides a comprehensive directory of state programs that provide financial assistance to pet owners, as well as national organizations that help with certain needs,” it said.

“Pet owners can also refer to RedRover’s directory of financial assistance programs by medical condition, by breed, and by need (including assistance with pet food, low-cost spay/neuter resources, and financial assistance).

“The organization also offers urgent care grants for pet owners struggling with economic hardship when pets are in life-threatening situations.

“The Pet Fund is another organization that provides financial assistance to pet owners in need.

Additionally, pet owners can contact their state’s veterinary medical association to inquire into financial assistance programs within their area.”