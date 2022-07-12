Skip to main content

This Electric Toothbrush Helps You Brush Properly and on Sale for Prime Day

Right now, you can score this Aquasonic Toothbrush for 43% off on Amazon.
aquasonic toothbrush

Dental hygiene is extremely important and this Aquasonic electric toothbrush runs at an impressive speed with a key feature. It will vibrate to remind you when it’s time to move on to another row of teeth.

Amazon shoppers say the Black Series+ toothbrush puts out “at least twice as much” power as its competitors. And right now you can score it for 23% off at just $49.95. Plus you can clip the on-page coupon to save an additional 20%.

This toothbrush moves at a rapid 40,000 vibrations per minute to give your teeth an exhaustive cleaning. The brush features four modes: Clean, Soft, Whiten, and Massage. It also includes a two-minute timer and a 30-second notification alert so you can give each corner of your mouth the attention it deserves without having to check your watch.

And with six brush heads included you should be set for two year. It also includes Aquasonic’s patented wireless charging glass. Simply place the bottom of the electric brush into the glass to begin the charging process. 

With an average rating of 4.7 out of 5-stars on Amazon, this toothbrush is a consumer favorite. Read what this Amazon shopper has to say about their purchase:

“All I can say is, ‘WOW!’ I’m blown away by the power this toothbrush puts out… I just liked it because it was an electric brush that came with a travel case… I was immediately blown away by the power this thing put out. At least twice as much as the Tao Clean.”

