April's Best Buys

Some of the best deals in April are free or low-cost, and yet priceless in many ways. A lot is happening this month with deals that celebrate nature and the outdoors. Here’s how you can enjoy Mother Nature and also care for your car and finish your taxes, too.

Gardens and the Great Outdoors

April is National Garden Month which is a reminder to stop and smell the roses, plant something, and to decorate your garden. In addition to the beauty that gardening can add to our lives, there are discounts on everything from lawn mowers and rakes to flowers and plants. This is a great time to stock up on your gardening supplies. Be sure to save your receipts. Many home stores will exchange and replace any flowers or plants that don’t grow.

Embrace the great outdoors and have some free fun: April 16 to 24 is National Park Week where parks across the country host special programs, events and even digital experiences. To kick off the week, entrance fees are waived April 16. Each day there will be a different theme including Earth Day and technology to support conservation and preservation efforts. You can even enjoy National Park Week from the comfort of your own home with their virtual themes and activities.

National Arbor Day is April 19 and ArborDay.org gets you in the spirit as they show you how to celebrate and engage. The website allows you to find what is happening in your area. And if you are looking for the perfect gift, you can give a membership for as little as $10. Among other things, the membership provides 10 free trees for planting in a backyard or donating the trees to be planted in a forest. It’s a lovely gift for someone else, or even for yourself. The website has some unique gifts and interesting resources.

There can also be some added perks to planting trees. A mature tree can add resale value to your home while adding beauty to your property. Trees can also save money on energy bills. A well-placed tree can shade your home in the hot summer months and block winds in winter. Trees may even save consumers up to 25% of a typical home’s energy use. For larger trees and plants, consider having a professional plant them for best results. Check with your gas and electric company to make sure where you are planting your tree is safe.

Car Care

Winter is over, and it is a good time to get your car ready for road trips. National Car Care Month also hits in April, which means workshops and deals to help extend the life of your car. The Car Care Council website is an excellent place to find smart ways to keep your car safe and running well. Look for car care clinics in your area. The site also offers a free car care guide.

Tax Preparation

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers in-person, low-contact, or contact-free tax preparation assistance for taxpayers at no charge. Some interactions can take place online. Check the Tax-Aide site locator for locations and services offered. You can also file your tax return free using tax preparation and filing software at the IRS free file site if you qualify.

Jeanette Pavini is an Emmy Award winning journalist specializing in consumer news and protection. She is the author of “The Joy of $aving: Money Lessons I Learned From My Italian-American Father & 20 Years as a Consumer Reporter.” Jeanette is a regular contributor to TheStreet. Her work includes reporting for CBS, MarketWatch, WSJ Sunday, and USA Today. Jeanette has contributed to “The Today Show” and a variety of other media outlets. You can follow her moneysaving tips on Facebook: Jeanette Pavini: The Joy of $aving Community. Find links to her social media and her book at JeanettePavini.com.