Take Advantage of These Great Deals in April

Although there are still limitations due to Covid-19, many of the great celebrations that come along in April are adjusting and moving forward with new and unique ways to celebrate and save money. Here are some of the fabulous finds this month.

Gardens and the Great Outdoors

April is National Garden Month which means significant savings on everything from lawn mowers and rakes to plants and flowers. Stock up on all of your gardening supplies. And if any new plants don’t grow, many home stores will exchange and replace them, so be sure to save your receipts.

Enjoy the great outdoors and have some fun for free. April 17 to 25 is National Park Week which means a variety of special programs, events and digital experiences at the country’s National Parks. Saturday, April 17 is fee-free day.

Each day of the week there will be a different theme, from Military Monday and Wayback Wednesday to Friendship Friday. Sunday, April 18 is volunteer Sunday. You can even enjoy National Park Week from the comfort of your home with a digital celebration.

National Arbor Day is April 30 and ArborDay.org will show you how you can celebrate and engage. This year, due to Covid-19 restrictions, they will be celebrating in different ways. If you become a member of the Arbor Day Foundation, you can receive 10 free trees to plant, as well as other perks. Memberships start as low as $10. The website has some unique gifts and interesting resources.

Trees may also offer you two financial benefits. A mature tree can add resale value to your home and beauty to your property. Trees can also save you money on your energy bills. A well-placed tree can shade your home in the hot summer and block winds in winter. Trees may actually save consumers up to 25% of a typical home’s energy use. For larger trees and plants, consider having a professional plant them for best results. Always check with your gas and electric company to make sure where you are planting your tree is safe.

Caring for Your Car

National Car Care Month also is in April, which means workshops and deals on helping to extend the life of your car. The Car Care Council website is an excellent place to find smart ways to keep your car safe and running well. Look for car care clinics in your area.

Tax Season

The IRS is extending the tax-filing deadline to May 17, 2021. The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers virtual and in-person tax-preparation assistance for taxpayers at no charge, with a special focus on those over the age of 50 or who have low-to-moderate income. Check the Tax-Aide site locator for a location near you.

Tax Day Freebies

If you are a member of the military, check out MilitaryBenefits.info for Tax Day freebies.

Office Furniture

This is a great time of year if you want to update your office furniture or create your own home office. It seems once Tax Day passes, you will start to see the deals on office furniture popping up. To save even more, ask about any floor models that are for sale or discontinued designs. Sign up for your office supply store’s loyalty program so you can take advantage of any additional savings.

