Whether you're looking for a smartwatch packed with health tracking features or just one packed with everyday features, the Apple (AAPL) Watch Series 8 fits the bill. In fact, just a few weeks back we called it "best-in-class".

And just before Amazon's (AMZN) Prime Early Access Sale, the Apple Watch Series 8 is down to an all-time-low of just $349.99. It's for the smaller 41-millimeter and you can also save on the 45-millimeter version which is just $379.99.

What makes the Apple Watch Series 8 an excellent smartwatch? Well, while it's not a complete redesign, it continues with a working modern design and adds in some new functionality.

You get either a 41-millimeter or 45-millimeter Always-On Retina display, which actually slopes down the edges of the Series 8. And with a new Compass application that allows you to track your route, mark waypoints, and even backtrack. And it's a lot more functional even while taking a hike on a sunny day, thanks to a brighter display.

It's running watchOS 9 which brings new watch faces, a few application redesigns, and new workout metrics. All of this ran swimmingly in our testing, though it wasn't a giant leap in performance over the Series 7.

In terms of health tracking, the Series 8 can track heart-rate and blood oxygen, take an ECG, detect if you've fallen, and boasts a new skin temperature sensor. In the Workout app, you can track pretty much any activity you might want too -- from dance to an hike with a HIIT, boxing, or a run in between.

Apple is still promising all-day battery life with the Series 8, and for us that comes to about a full day. It comes with a fast charger in the box as well and we'd recommend pairing that with a USB-C wall plug from Anker.

So whether you've been waiting for the right time to get an Apple Watch or are looking to upgrade, this is an excellent time. It's the lowest price we've seen on the Apple Watch Series 8 and it ships free for Prime members.

