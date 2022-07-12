You can save up to $120 on Apple's flagship smartwatch which has all the bells and whistles you'd expect.

You can score an Apple Watch Series 7 for $120 off. Jacob Krol/TheStreet

Calling all Apple lovers. If you’ve been holding off on upgrading to a new Apple Watch, there’s no better time to snag one. The 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 in any color is down just $279, while the 45mm GPS is just $309. That's the lowest price ever respectively and is a savings of $120!

So whether you want to track workouts, get rid of the hassle of carrying your phone everywhere, or decide it’s time to join the smartwatch revolution, this Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deal is worth a look.

Our Favorite Pick: The 41mm Series 7 for just $279 is a steal given the feature-list — like heart-rate tracking, all-day battery life and integration with the iPhone — and an all time low discount of $120. In fact, it's the lowest price we've ever seen for the Apple Watch Series 7.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apple Watch Series 7 41mm GPS ($279, originally $399; amazon.com)

The smaller 41mm size is best for smaller wrists or for someone who wants a smaller screen. It’s still ideal for viewing messages, responding via the on-screen keyboard or tracking a workout. Like the larger 45mm, the screen stretches to the edges for a nearly bezel-less always-on experience.

Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS ($309, originally $429; amazon.com)

The 45mm Series 7 features the largest screen of any Apple Watch and it makes it super easy to customize to your liking. You can add mini widgets onto a watch face to let you see more at a glance. Like the smaller size, it’s always-on and just as clear.

Why Get an Apple Watch?

Justin Sullivan/Getty

The Apple Watch is the perfect companion device for an iPhone and has come a long way since its initial launch in 2014. Yes, it still syncs and carries over apps and notifications, but it’s as a whole a much more robust experience than a fitness tracker like a Fitbit. You can take calls right from your wrist as well, giving off super-spy vibes. Additionally, developers can release apps purposely built for the Watch, and Apple’s been adding new features each year. There’s even a handy function which offers a timer to make sure you wash your hands for 20 seconds.

Exclusive to the Series 7 is an on-screen keyboard that lets you swipe across the QWERTY interface for quick replies. We’ve found it very handy for fast responses and more convenient than individually sketching out a letter or using our voice.

The Series 7 also supports faster charging and Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report includes the updated charger in the box. Those coming from an older Apple Watch will notice the USB end is a bit thicker since it houses the components for a faster charger. You’ll only need to supply a wall plug and we’d recommend this compact Anker Nano option. Keep in mind that this only lets you charge the Apple Watch faster — like the Series 6 before it, you can still expect a day of use. It makes it much easier to use the smartwatch for sleep tracking, since we can toss it on the charger before bed for a quick recharge to last through the night.

Health monitoring and activity tracking are still core features of Apple’s wearable. Series 7 can track steps, overall activity and a range of exercises like cycling, yoga, pilates and dance. It also offers more advanced tracking like heart rate, blood oxygen and the ability to take an ECG (Electrocardiogram) on your wrist.

The Apple Watch is also continuously improving through software updates and a free upgrade to the next OS generation once a year. Since the Series 7 was released in 2021 and much older models are still supported by the current version of watchOS, we expect Apple’s current model to be supported for many years.

$120 off the Apple Watch Series 7 is a fantastic deal, suited for someone with an aging model or who’s been waiting for the right price to get a watch. You can even trade-in your current Apple Watch — or some other gadget in a drawer — at Decluttr to save even more.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.