Amazon Is Taking Nearly $100 Off the Apple Watch SE

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Yes, we’re approaching the general time frame when Apple’s (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook takes to the stage and unveils new iPhones and Apple Watches, but Amazon’s latest deal is pretty epic.

You can score an Apple Watch SE 40mm or 44mm for nearly $100 off. And unlike previous deals, this is for models with both GPS + Cellular connectivity. That is up to 30% off, which applies to the 40mm and 44mm sizes, including silver, space gray, and gold.

Apple Watch SE, 40mm GPS + Cellular ($229.99, originally $329; amazon.com)

Whether you’re looking for your first Apple Watch or upgrading from an earlier mode (Series 3, 2, 1, or 0), the SE gives you everything you could want. Those after health features can take your heart rate, track a bevy of activities, and work to close your “Activity Rings” every day. The Apple Watch SE can also track your sleep, and with watchOS 9 this Fall, the data it provides will be much more detailed.

And after you complete setup with your iPhone (6s or later), you can answer or start calls from your wrist, respond to messages, and use a bunch of apps without taking out your phone. You can even pair earbuds or headphones — like AirPods Max, Beats Fit Pro, or AirPods Pro — to stream music, a podcast, or even follow along with a workout while on the go.

Since this is the cellular model, you can choose to add it to your plan from a carrier like AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon. With this enabled, you can bring just the Apple Watch with you and stay connected even without your phone. It can be helpful when you want to disconnect and be reachable.

If you’re after a slightly larger screen, Amazon is also discounting the 44mm Apple Watch SE with GPS + Cellular to just $259.99 from $359.99. And like the 40mm, it also comes in silver, space gray, or gold.

Now, if you’re after an Apple Watch that can take an ECG (electrocardiogram), track Blood Oxygen levels, quickly charge to 100%, and have an always-on display, we’d point you towards the Series 7. Amazon (AMZN) is discounting that to $299 for the 41mm size (from $399) or $329 for the 45mm (from $429).

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.